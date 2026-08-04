In today’s newsletter, we examine growing concern over the Democratic Party’s ideological direction, led by Bill Maher’s forceful warning that his party is increasingly embracing voices he believes are hostile to America’s values and traditions. We also look at rising concerns over anti-Semitism, including criticism of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the broader debate over the treatment of Jewish Americans within Democratic politics. We also have new details about the Biden administration’s final effort to expand Temporary Protected Status, President Trump’s initiative to recruit military veterans into the trucking industry, and the courageous actions of armed citizens who helped prevent an even greater tragedy during a deadly shooting in Idaho.

Reading time: 7 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33

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In Washington

It’s hard to imagine that the Biden Administration could have left Trump with an even bigger TPS mess than it did, but a newly-unearthed White House memo from its final days reveals that that was indeed the plan.

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt told Fox News that even after the American people voted for Trump to end the Temporary Protected Status program (“temporary” being defined by Democrats as “permanent”), Biden’s staffers were plotting to expand the TPS program to 2.1 million new applicants while expecting liberal judges to block Trump’s attempts to rescind it and tie him up in court for years. This would have expanded the number of foreigners (even Tren de Aragua gang members) with permanent “temporary” protected status in the US to over 3 million. Biden’s advisers even admitted that the TPS process normally takes six months, but they were hoping to do it in his final weeks anyway.

Fortunately, the plan never happened, although Biden had already let the US be overrun with illegal aliens. Liberal judges are now working hard to prevent ICE from removing them.

In Schmitt’s words, “After the American people voted for President Trump’s promise to end the TPS scam, the Biden administration tried to subvert the will of the American people. This was mass amnesty-by-decree. America is for Americans, and it is our home—it is not a permanent refugee camp.”

Last week, President Trump announced an initiative called “Freedom Haulers.” It would replace some of the tens of thousands of illegal alien truck drivers that he’s removing (some of whom have caused deadly crashes) with US military veterans. The program would expedite the process for getting commercial drivers’ licenses to veterans and supply training to those who need it.

Giving jobs to American veterans instead of hiring low-wage illegal aliens? Why didn’t someone think of this before?!

Across America

Huck’s Heroes Alert! Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho, a 24-year-old gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. Police say three people were killed, including a restaurant employee, before the shooter killed himself.

But as tragic as it was, it could have been much worse if not for the kind of person the media likes to tell us doesn’t really exist: a good guy with a gun. Police said an armed citizen with a handgun engaged the shooter. Then a second armed man who happened to be an off-duty cop also engaged him. Police said if it weren’t for their intervention, many more victims might have been killed. We extend our prayers and condolences to the victims’ families and our deepest gratitude to these “good guys with guns” who risked their lives to step up and save others.

Must-Read Column: Robert Spencer at PJ Media examines NYC Mayor Zohran Mandami’s growing list of harsh words and exclusionary actions against Jews (and the way they’ve dovetailed with a rise in anti-Semitism and violence against Jews) and chillingly compares it to Germany in 1933, when another former artist turned charismatic leader of the National Socialists was just getting rolling. It’s ironic that this is the new darling of a party that for years has branded everyone they disagree with as the next Hitler.

And before anyone starts the “Mandami doesn’t hate Jews, he just opposes Israel” nonsense, please explain how opposing Israel results in him not appointing a single Jewish lawyer to the 18-member Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. Maybe he just couldn’t find a good Jewish lawyer in New York City.

Final words from Spencer that apply to Mamdani and all the other socialists the Democrats are putting up for office in November: “Those who complacently think he will be voted out after one term should remember that socialism often arrives through the ballot box, but never, ever leaves that way.”

We got criticism from a commenter recently that we were being too mean or sarcastic in describing some of today’s leftwing political figures. The commenter suggested that Mike Huckabee would not approve. Well, we’ve been writing and working for Amb. Huckabee since the early 2000s, long before he became a diplomat, and we can assure you that while he is one of the nicest people we’ve ever met and certainly the best boss we’ve ever had, he does know an idiot when he sees one. And his sense of humor is so sharp that on occasion, we’ve actually said to him, “Are you sure you want to do that joke?”

Hey, as political commentators/comedy writers, we all ask ourselves that question every day. We try to be honest and entertaining without being too nasty. But when you’re dealing with people who’ve ripped off their masks (figuratively, that is; they’re still wearing COVID masks) and are openly advocating for communism, anti-Semitism, burning the Constitution and jailing anyone who disagrees with them, it’s reasonable to ask, “Is it possible to be too harsh in warning people about these dangerous morons?”

Bill Maher is a liberal political commentator/comedian who always backs Democrats, but even he is so alarmed at the takeover of his party by people who are not merely socialists, but outright communists, in addition to being insane, that he made his strongest statement yet calling out both the commies and the political and media cowards who refuse to acknowledge that they’re TELLING us what they are, clearly and to our faces. This clip of his Friday monologue is reverberating in the political world like a bomb going off. It’s a MUST-WATCH.

Even Maher’s liberal L.A. audience gasped in disbelief at the direct quotes he cited and applauded his sharp rebuke of these America-hating Marxists. True, you have to deal with his reflexive slams at Trump and Republicans (Fun fact: The parties did NOT switch places under JFK with the Republicans becoming racist; if it weren’t for strong Republican support, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – JFK died in 1963 - would not have overcome the opposition of Southern Democrats like Al Gore’s dad.) But that’s a minor issue.

No other prominent Democrat in the media has made such a strong statement against the rise of the “Democratic” Socialists (aka “communists”) or declared that if this is what the Democrats are embracing, his vote is in play, and he’d vote for Sarah Palin over these America-hating communist lunatics.

See what we mean about it being hard to describe these people honestly and accurately and not have it sound like we’re attacking their intelligence, patriotism and human decency? They have none of those things, so how can we attack them?

To drive home the point, here are round-ups on the backgrounds of the people who are grabbing Democrat nominations around the country, and it reads like a want-ad for jobs in a freak show. Matt Vespa at Townhall.com catalogs the insanity, which includes hiring pedophiles, hanging out with terrorists, protecting child predators, beheading chickens and officiating at a Satanist wedding.

And the Bad Hombre account on X takes a look at six current “rising stars” among the Democrats and their backgrounds that would make them too risky to hire to work at a lemonade stand.

One candidate alone, Francesca Hong, is far in the lead in the Democratic Primary for Governor of Wisconsin. She’s not only running on a wild-eyed socialist platform, but she also has admitted to having been diagnosed as bipolar, doing self-harm by cutting, having a mental breakdown, overdosing on lithium and missing her high school graduation because she was placed for a week in a psychiatric hospital. As recently as 2019, she described having an anxiety attack in a restaurant because there were “too many old white people” there.

You know what else has a lot of old white people? WISCONSIN!

So if you think we’re being mean when we describe these people, trust us, it could be worse. We could be more specific. And don’t get us started on the kind of people who would actually support them, like this insanity rodeo in England where pro-trans activists (one of them a convicted attempted murderer) called for author J.K. Rowling to be beheaded for opposing men in women’s sports and private spaces, and for beheading Queen Camilla, too, for meeting with Rowling.

We like to follow the rule that if you don’t have something nice to say about someone, don’t say anything. But as commentators, we have to say something. If you can think of anything nice to say about these people, feel free to put it in the comments section because, frankly, we’re stumped.

Michigan Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who reportedly has presidential ambitions, used to be a CIA analyst, But Politico has a creepy story suggesting that she might be using intelligence contacts to spy on and intimidate political opponents. This story demands some investigation, and “I’m psychic” is not a good enough response.

Weirdest Story of the Day! We’re not even going to try to summarize it, but we suggest you wait until you finish breakfast before reading it.

Good Read: Derek Hunter explains how Bernie Sanders went from failed hippie folk singer to leader of a communist insurgency, with some inside information about what he’s really like in person. It isn’t pleasant. But we love his description of Bernie in person as looking “like someone who had slept in his suit inside a bag of potato chips.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.