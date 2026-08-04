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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6hEdited

The old Democrat Party could hide behind union halls, machine bosses, and fake moderation. This new crop is harder to launder. Mamdani, Francesca Hong, El-Sayed, the DSA bench, and the freak-show nominees around the country are dragging the party into open communist theater. The media cowards know it. The consultants know it. Carville knows it. Maher knows it. They are just terrified to say the obvious because the mob they fed now owns the room. Democrats wanted radicals for energy. Now the radicals want power, and November may hand it to them.

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Randy Roeder's avatar
Randy Roeder
5h

The left loves to say, "Oh no, DSA and the socialists are not communist. You extreme far right-wingers sound just like the John Birch Society. You should read more history, especially Karl Marx. He hated the socialists.

What the left doesn't understand is that the issue is obtrusive government involvement in our everyday lives. They (DSA, the socialists, the communists, the progressives, and even the Democratic party) love the government, which is basically people telling other people what to do and what not to do. This is why Covid didn't bother them. It gave the government the power to further dictate our everyday lives. Wear a mask, no wear two masks - it can't hurt; stand 6 feet apart from each other; don't enter stores until those inside the store come out; don't congregate outside - unless you are with other rioters protesting George Floyd's death; don't go to these department stores; don't go see your grandparent in the hospital as he or she is dying; etc; etc. etc. And most importantly, when the government issues a stay-at-home order STAY INSIDE YOUR HOMES OR YOU WILL BE ARRESTED.

There is so much in life that does not require government involvement. Half of us understand that; the other half doesn't.

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