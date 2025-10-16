Let’s start with what might turn out to be the Laugh Of The Day, a headline from Kyle Becker at Conservative Brief that looks like something from the Babylon Bee.

In a nutshell, James Comey, the former FBI director who steered the bogus Crossfire Hurricane investigation of President Trump that led to outrageous abuses by the FBI, CIA and anti-Trump “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, imported from The Netherlands and ILLEGALLY APPOINTED with no Senate confirmation, is now arguing that the case against him should be dropped because the prosecutor was illegally appointed.

Well, Mr. Comey, welcome to the world that you helped create and certainly exploited in every way you could, with the goal of taking down President Trump and his associates. It’s quite predictable that once you were caught in your own trap, so to speak, your attorneys would use this same tactic to try to spring you from it. After all, there’s nothing illegal about hypocrisy.

Comey has been indicted on two counts: 1) making a false statement to Congress during a 2020 Senate hearing, and 2) obstruction of justice, relating to the same hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. On Tuesday, Comey’s legal team informed the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia that they intend to file a motion next week to dismiss the case on the grounds that the acting U.S. attorney was illegally appointed and violated established precedent.

Again, the motion itself should be coming next week. They said they were filing notice of this in advance “in the interest of efficiency and to avoid unnecessary delay.” In doing so, they noted that after similar challenges in two other cases, one in Nevada and the other in New Jersey, Trump’s U.S. attorneys were indeed disqualified by federal courts. Big shock, right?

In one of those cases, the court required “designation of and assignment to an out-of-district judge to hear and resolve that motion.” It seems that, all of a sudden, the left is very concerned about who will be presiding over these cases against their own. With so many of their cases being heard in extremely biased DC courtrooms, they’ve taken for granted that they’re always going to have sympathetic judges and juries.

(Side note: in breaking news Wednesday, Trump faced yet another legal hurdle as U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston temporarily blocked his layoff of thousands of federal workers during the partial shutdown. Should Trump simply disregard this ruling because it was outrageous overreach from a Clinton-appointed San Francisco Democrat? No? Then Comey’s attorneys are full of it.)

Anyway, Lindsey Halligan was appointed last month as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after then-interim U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert was asked to turn in his resignation. Halligan had previously served as President Trump’s personal attorney and former White House aide, and this relationship is where Comey’s attorneys are going to try to chip away. They’re arguing that her installation was unlawful and therefore any actions taken under her authority, INCLUDING COMEY’S INDICTMENT --- should be dismissed.

We’re not lawyers, God knows, but as far as we can tell, President Trump can constitutionally fire U.S. attorneys and appoint anyone he wants as acting U.S. attorney, for a limited period of time, even though permanent appointments to that position do require Senate confirmation. Those two federal judge rulings in Nevada and New Jersey said Trump had overstepped his executive authority with the firings, but we would assume those decisions are on appeal to the Supreme Court. Perhaps Comey’s motion will simply cause a delay until SCOTUS can rule.

But there’s more. As Becker reports, “Comey’s legal team has already indicated it plans to pursue a separate motion to dismiss the case on grounds of vindictive prosecution, arguing that the charges were brought as political retaliation against the former FBI director, who was fired by Trump in 2017.” (Editorial aside: and it couldn’t have come too soon!)

One decision related to Comey’s case did go his way on Tuesday, with U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff ruling rejecting the DOJ’s request to limit Comey’s access to certain sensitive material designated “protected.” From Judge Nachmanoff: “Protective orders addressing the confidentiality and privacy interests of others should not override a defendant’s right to a fair trial. The government’s proposed order does not sufficiently determine the information constituting ‘protected material,’ making it overbroad.”

So Comey won that one, but to be objective, you know that if Trump were the defendant, we would want a judge looking at it this way. Not that most of them would, especially in DC. We just don’t know how this case will go.

But Comey’s attorneys provided Laugh of the Day #2 with this, from Tuesday’s filing: “Mr. Comey is a licensed attorney admitted to practice in the Eastern District of Virginia and has been entrusted with some of the most highly classified material in the United States. To assert now that he cannot be trusted with discovery in his own case controverts his record of distinguished public service.”

Anyone who knows Comey’s history of leaking classified information to the media through a proxy --- something for which he’s now protected by the statute of limitations --- is rolling around on the floor laughing helplessly right now.

By the way, did you know that when Comey was arrested, he was spared the indignity of a perp walk, something his FBI vindictively inflicted on multiple Trump associates taken into custody? It’s hard to say this is Trump’s “retribution” when the former FBI director got to quietly enter the courthouse through another entrance, with no handcuffs, no cameras, no perp walk. (Of course, his attorneys will continue to call it retribution, anyway.)

Mike Davis of the Article III Project is blaming an administrative error, saying the DOJ mistakenly issued a summons instead of an arrest warrant. A furious Steve Bannon, who himself was perp-walked, called this a “major screw-up.”

We see from this that while Comey paints himself as a victim, it could’ve been much worse for him than it has been so far. Trump allies received far more humiliating treatment.

We’ll have more on Comey when his motion is filed next week. In the meantime, let’s move to Jack Smith. Julie Kelly fills in more detail on what we reported Wednesday about House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio calling for Smith to appear for an interview and turn over ALL communications having to do with his so-called “special counsel” appointment (which, again, was never confirmed by the Senate) and his investigation of President Trump.

As you also know from the newsletter, the Senate Judiciary Committee, especially Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and member Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, are all over this, with Grassley and other senators sending a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, demanding all information having to do with the subpoena of legislators’ phone records, presumably in conjunction with the J6 investigation.

Though “three of Smith’s top henchmen,” as Kelly describes them --- Thomas Windom, Jay Bratt and Smith’s deputy JP Cooney (a new name) -- have been uncooperative, Smith is suddenly talking up a storm, at least to friendly media. Kelly notes several different appearances in which he warns that under Trump the “rule of law” is under attack (pause for laughter), and we also found this video of an extended interview of Smith by PROFESSOR (not kidding) Andrew Weissmann. Caution: although unintentional humor is fun, there’s only so much horse manure most thinking people can take. But if you have a strong stomach --- this is an hour and twenty minutes long --- here it is.

If that’s just too much, here’s a highly-edited excerpt from that appearance, as presented and analyzed on MSNBC. It’s still an unbelievable amount of horse manure, from both guest and host. Why, Jack Smith followed the process, according to Weissmann, all the way up the chain of the DOJ! And the host responded with “It’s the rule of law, it’s hung over this Trump era, and it’s the difference between organized societies and, ultimately, oppression and bedlam.”

On second thought, don’t bother subjecting yourself to either of these videos unless for some reason you’re feeling especially masochistic today.

The must-see is Kelly’s piece on Smith. Do read that.

RELATED READING:

Here’s a Newsmax report on Pelosi’s J6 kangaroo court managing to collect about 30 million lines of phone data between pro-Trump Republicans and the White House, without a warrant. This is what Weissmann was making such light of. “Following the process”?

Here’s the full, original report from Just The News. Highly recommended.

Speaking of Pelosi, this story about her reaction to being asked about her failure to request the National Guard ahead of J6 is an eye-opener. She’s angrily contradicting her own prior statements now. A must-read.

Of course, intel community corruption was in full swing under Biden. We reported this story last week but had not seen National Review’s report, which explains that an email discovered attached to a particular CIA report reveals that then-Vice President Biden had asked them to bury it and its “damning assessment of the Biden family business enterprise.”

In February 2016, an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence emailed a CIA official and said, “I just spoke with VP/NSA and he would strongly prefer the report not/not be disseminated. Thanks for understanding.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe released this last week. If you missed the details of that story, the National Review report will be helpful. As we’ve said before (many times), this is still just the tip of the iceberg for Biden-era corruption in the intel community. But as the water level recedes, more and more of it comes into view.