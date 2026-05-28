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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is why the Deep State fears audits more than speeches. A CIA official with gold bars. SBA fraud in the hundreds of billions. California and Minnesota pandemic-loan abuse. DOJ insiders quietly worried the Mar-a-Lago raid had legal and ethical landmines while the media treated Trump like a serial killer. The country was governed by people who called themselves guardians of democracy while fraud, theft, leaks, raids, and lawfare metastasized under their noses—or with their blessing. Loeffler, Vance, Blanche, Patel, Ratcliffe: follow the money, expose the memos, prosecute the thieves, and declassify the whole sewer.

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Nancy R.'s avatar
Nancy R.
4h

Can you imagine??? If the massive fraud in this country was found and taxpayer funds returned, we'd be almost able to erase our national debt!!!!

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