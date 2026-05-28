Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

We told you that the Supreme Court had once again declined to hear an appeal of a New York jury’s $5 million award to writer E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump on her claim that he raped her in some year she couldn’t remember. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they think the case is solid, but there’s another case (the $85 defamation award) that’s also working its way through appeals, and they might want to take them on together since they’re two sides of the same counterfeit coin.

If you’ve followed this particular piece of blatant lawfare from the start, as we were forced to, then you’ll want to read this article by former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCoughey on why the SCOTUS should strike down this verdict.

It doesn’t go deeply into the trial beyond a cursory summary, but instead looks at the legal norms and precedents that have been trashed in the name of the “MeToo” movement, resulting in unfair trials that violate the constitutional rights of the accused. These include allowing testimony by other accusers who make unproven and unrelated allegations against the defendant just to convince the jury that he’s a bad person.

As McCaughey writes, this violates the well-established Molineux precedent, which states that “the accused has a right to be held to account only for the crime charged, and thus, allegations of prior bad acts may not be admitted against them for the sole purpose of establishing their propensity for criminality.” The recent fad for disregarding this protection is so egregious, it even won a new trial for Harvey Weinstein.

Anyone who had to cover those trials as we did knows that they were outrageously stacked, evidence-free “he said/she said” affairs in which what she said made no sense whatsoever, and Trump was actually convicted of being Donald Trump. But as this article makes clear, you don’t even have to know the details of these specific cases to know that they should be overturned on procedural violations alone.

MUST-READ: Victor Davis Hanson at American Greatness examines the selective outrage aimed at Israel for its response to the October 7th attack by Hamas and examines how the US would have responded if it were hit by the same type of attack proportional to our population, which is 34 times that of Israel’s. And that’s just the start of it...

Great Idea! Derek Hunter of Townhall.com suggests that if Democrats want to try to cement their power by packing the Supreme Court or creating more US states, then Trump should give them what they want – only he should go ahead and do it now.

Whenever any leftist whines about the US not accepting “international law,” throw this in their face: A member of Finland’s Parliament has been condemned by the Supreme Court for hate speech for writing a religious pamphlet that described homosexuality as a “negative developmental disorder.” The ruling also applies to a Lutheran Bishop who co-wrote the pamphlet. FYI: The pamphlet was written 20 YEARS AGO, but the court ruled that the authors “kept available to the public opinions that insult homosexuals as a group on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

It’s a minor charge with a $2100 fine, but they are appealing it to the European Court of Human Rights to defend free speech. Too bad they don’t have a First Amendment.

Also prohibited by the US Constitution: Ex post facto laws, which retroactively punish people for things that weren’t illegal at the time but later became illegal. The closest thing we have to that in the US is woke idiots tearing down statues of historical figures for doing things that everyone did when they were alive.

We didn’t comment last week on Stephen Colbert’s final show because all it meant to us was that our running tally of consecutive Stephen Colbert shows we didn’t watch finally came to an end. But the media treated it as if the First Amendment itself died because an unfunny “comedian” who was losing the network $40 million a year was finally canceled years later than anyone who wasn’t famous for bashing Trump would’ve been.

So if you want any sort of summing up of Colbert’s TV career, we suggest you turn to Derek Hunter. He comes to bury Colbert’s show, not to praise it. Enjoy…

PS – Hunter refers to turning down invitations to “The Daily Show” because word got around that conservatives who gave them interviews would see them hacked to bits to make them look stupid. The only conservative who continued appearing was Mike Huckabee, who would do live interviews with Jon Stewart and parry every liberal joke with a sharp ad lib of his own. Kudos to Stewart for having him on and presenting it honestly. It showed how entertaining a conversation on politics can be when you have two witty people of opposing political views actually talking to each other. Something that never happened even once in over a decade of Colbert’s show.

Sonny Rollins RIP: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Monday, jazz saxophone legend Sonny Rollins died at his home in Woodstock, New York, at 95. He was widely acknowledged as one of the greatest improvisational musicians in history. The Wall Street Journal has an excellent write-up about his life and music.

A particularly intriguing story: At the height of his career at 29, feeling newer players like John Coltrane eclipsing him, Rollins disappeared for two years and spent up to 15 hours a day practicing and improvising on the Williamsburg Bridge so he wouldn’t annoy his neighbors. When he returned after a couple of years, he released a now-classic album called “The Bridge.” I bet his neighbors all played it very loudly.

Big-time theft tied to federal agencies; more evidence of DOJ corruption in Mar-a-Lago raid. A senior CIA official was arrested last week, and no, it’s not former CIA Director John Brennan, though one might be excused for hoping he’s next in line.

David Rush, who appears to have obtained his position at the CIA with a fake resume, was arrested on a charge of criminal theft of public money after fraudulently filling out time sheets. But, wait, there’s more, for which he will likely be charged: the alleged theft of $40 million in gold bars --- he had 308 of them at his home in Virginia --- and $2 million in cash. He also had reportedly carried home 35 luxury watches, mostly Rolexes.

The CIA and FBI released a joint statement that said in part, “After a CIA internal investigation [to locate the gold bars and currency] identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation.”

Apparently he didn’t just sneak out with the gold bars. He didn’t have to. He just claimed he needed them for “work-related expenses.” That must’ve been some expense account.

Court papers say that from last November to March, Mr. Rush asked for, and received, “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.”

So far, Rush has been charged with obtaining military leave pay (!) worth tens of thousands of dollars and also faking claims of college degrees and a Navy pilot license, maintaining this fiction for over 20 years. Charges relating to the gold bars and other loot are presumably forthcoming.

So with the image in mind of a CIA man with millions of dollars in gold bars stashed under his sofa cushions in the style of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, let’s go now to a new discovery by Small Business Administration (SBA) chief Kelly Loeffler: $200 billion in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that the Biden administration kept secret. As of now, $22 billion of that has been returned to the Treasury, and arrests are being made.

The announcement came during Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, as discussions were going on about Vice President J.D. Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. They’ve made quite a dent.

According to Loeffler, at least 140,000 people, who stole a total of about $9 billion, have been barred from ever getting SBA loans again. “This staggering number,” she said, “represents the most significant crackdown on pandemic programs, and it illuminates the scale of corruption that the Biden administration tolerated for years.”

“Our inspector general is already announcing that people are going to jail,” she said. “There are jail sentences now being served.”

“...We are going to continue our work under the great leadership of Vice President Vance and appreciate the partnership because it’s really accelerated our ability to get the job done.”

From Trump: “In two months we’ve exposed tens of billions of dollars of defrauded taxpayer money, prosecuted numerous fraudsters. You haven’t seen anything yet. Wait till you see. I’m getting reports from [acting Attorney General] Todd [Blanche], from J.D. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Loeffler previously announced that “the SBA suspended 11,620 California borrowers connected to $8.6 BILLION in suspected pandemic fraud.” From her statement: “Once again, the Trump SBA is taking decisive action to deliver accountability in a state whose unaccountable welfare policies have created a culture of fraud and abuse at the expense of law-abiding taxpayers and small business owners.”

All these findings are similar to what was found in Minnesota in January, when Loeffler announced that her office had discovered nearly $400 million in potentially fraudulent PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). The SBA suspended 6,900 borrowers in Minnesota after uncovering this fraud.

Oh, and the Trump administration has just uncovered even more rot, this having to do with Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland and his inner circle regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid.

As you know, recently uncovered documentation shows that within the FBI, there was considerable pushback against conducting that monstrous raid on Mar-a-Lago. Now there’s even more, obtained (not surprisingly) by Just The News. As they report, “Patty Stemler, a decades-long DOJ veteran who was reportedly picked by Garland in 2022 to help consult on Trump-related cases, sent an email just two days after the bureau’s Aug. 8, 2022, raid of Trump’s Florida resort home, where Stemler said she had ‘a few concerns.’”

This memo, sent to Sophia Brill --- who went on to be a White House lawyer but was then an attorney in the DOJ’s National Security Division --- was recently discovered by the DOJ during its “anti-weaponization” probe. In it, Stemler claimed she hadn’t known about the raid ahead of time but had been “worrying about it ever since and worrying more now.”

“Doesn’t Trump maintain that he had the authority to declassify documents while he was still President?” she asked. (Short answer: YES!)

“Has anyone in NSD [National Security Department] or OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] looked at that? I know we have procedures for declassifying, but is the President as Commander-in-Chief bound by those procedures?” (Short answer: NO!)

Citing a different example, she noted that there are procedures for granting pardons, “but the President doesn’t have to follow them.”

The President’s authority to declassify is what Trump noted at the time and has maintained ever since. Going back to mid-August 2022, Trump’s office told Just the News that the materials carrying classified markings that were seized by the FBI had been declassified via a “standing order” while he was President. “The very fact that these documents were at Mar-a-Lago means they couldn’t have been classified,” they said.

“He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken into the residence were deemed to be declassified. The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States. The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated BY THE PRESIDENT, needs to approve of declassification is absurd.”

So, this is exactly what Stemler was concerned about, as expressed in her memo two days after the raid.

“I don’t know if we intend to charge anyone with respect to the classified documents seized yesterday,” she wrote, “but if we disclose that we found X classified documents before we seek an indictment, will that trench on any fair trial rights or violate the ethical obligations of a prosecutor?”

She also had a concern about media reports about what was seized. “Has anyone looked at the privacy limitations on our disclosure of information seized from a residence where the disclosure is for a purpose other than investigation or prosecution (the recapture of government property)?” Stemler asked Brill. “I seem to recall that a prosecutor has some leeway to inform the public that we have arrested the serial killer and seized from his home evidence that ties him to the murders for the purpose of reassuring the public that they are now safe. But aren’t there ethical limits on what we can say otherwise?”

Seems as though most officials at Biden’s DOJ were fine with treating President Trump like a serial killer. But Stemler appears to be that thing as rare as hen’s teeth: a DC attorney with a conscience (at least about this). We’ll never know, but it’s natural to speculate this might be why she was left out of the loop before the raid.

To use another metaphor, she must have felt like a fish out of water (at least about this). She reportedly retired from her position there, which she’d held for 30 years, and now works for a private firm, Gibson Dunn.

Trump’s own attorney, Evan Corcoran, sent a letter in May 2022 to Jay Bratt, noted TDS sufferer and then-chief of counterintelligence in the DOJ’s National Security Division, suggesting that Trump had declassified the documents in question.

“A President Has Absolute Authority To Declassify Documents,” the letter said.

Now-FBI Director Kash Patel told Breitbart News in May 2022 that “Trump declassified whole sets of materials in anticipation of leaving government that he thought the American public should have the right to read themselves.” He said he was RIGHT THERE when Trump said he was declassifying it.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.