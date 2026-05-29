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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
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Read this article, "‘Ghosts’ on Florida highways: Roadside sting snares 249 illegal immigrants, officers warn many more hiding", https://www.foxnews.com/#&_intcmp=fnc_us_article_main-content_article-header_3_source, which was good and something we should be seeing from every state but could have been better but for the inclusion of these comments, this one referring to ghosts "And with unknown criminal histories and intentions", and then these "understands why immigration enforcement is a polarizing topic", and "I kind of feel bad for them,". The article also referred to them "as hard working people". The fact is rapists, thieves, and murderess, may be hard working people when they are not committing their crimes. As far as "criminal histories and intentions" (which I assume refers to their life before they came the America illegally), that's not really our concern. They are not being deported for what they were but for what they did, break immigration law. As far as the sympathy push, to each his own, so long as it does not cloud the real issue, which is breaking US law. The desire to come to America must be tempered with the legal process for doing so. The facts are that many more people would like to come to America then legally can and it's neither their fault nor ours, it's economics, logistics, and sovereignty. So, to Florida, keep up the good work, focus on the law, and especially remember that every ghost (and most illegals in general) are a phoria on the system intended for the citizenry.

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