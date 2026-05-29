Pictured: E. Jean Carroll

Yesterday, we reported that according to The New York Times, U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros (Northern District of Illinois, as in Chicago) had opened a criminal perjury investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll’s deposition. As you might recall, she said in 2022 that her sexual assault case in civil court against President Trump had received no outside funding when her legal fees and expenses were largely being paid by leftist billionaire Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn who has also helped fund other court cases against Trump. He bankrolled her case with $7 million from his “non-profit” in Chicago, which, by the way, is now being investigated for money laundering. (More on that below.)

The way the NYT reported the E. Jean Carroll story, however, was to post on X in “Breaking News” that “The Justice Dept. is said to have opened an investigation into E. Jean Carroll…” SAID TO HAVE? What kind of sourcing is that?

Oh, and it’s not just the NYT reporting on this but also CNN, who Wednesday night posted an “exclusive” report claiming Carroll was being investigated for perjury out of that office. “The investigation is focused on whether Carroll, now 82, committed perjury in testimony tied to her two civil lawsuits against the President,” three CNN reporters wrote. “Prosecutors’ theory hinges on a 2022 deposition statement by Carroll, 82, that she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, though it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had paid some legal fees and expenses.”

“Some” legal fees? Again, Hoffman paid her $7 million. Good heavens, if that’s just “some” of her outlay, how much did her legal fees and expenses add up to?

These same reporters also noted that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had recused himself from this matter since he had handled appeals related to the Carroll case. Okay, well and good, as it should be.

But as you might imagine, the media were off to the races with this story, saying it was just the latest example of Trump’s DOJ targeting his political enemies. As investigative reporter Julie Kelly put it, the story “spread like a Karen Bass-style California wildfire” on X and cable news.

“Every major news organization followed hot on CNN’s trail,” Kelly wrote on Thursday. “The New York Times described the investigation into Carroll as ‘the latest chapter in Mr. Trump’s retribution campaign, which has been carried out by Justice Department officials.’ ABC News, Reuters, Time magazine (yes, it’s still around), the Associated Press, ‘Good Morning America,’ and local Chicago press diligently regurgitated the reporting.

“Democratic lawmakers and their influencers’ pack piled on.” she reported, passing on predictable quotes from the likes of Adam Schiff and Brian Stelter. As Schiff posted laughably on X: “First, Trump weaponized the DOJ to target his political enemies. Now, perversely, he’s targeting E. Jean Carroll, the woman who credibly and successfully sued him for sexual assault.

“He’s using the power of the DOJ to go after his own victims.

“It’s a vile attack on the rule of law and a disgusting insult to victims everywhere.”

It goes on and on. Here’s another example of the vitriol, from Norman Ornstein: “If ever there were a disgusting example of vindictive prosecution, it’s the bogus case Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche appears to be pursuing against E. Jean Carroll. He has ‘recused’ himself from the case, as if he had no role. Disbarment is too good for him.”

BUT HERE’S THE REAL STORY, as of Thursday evening, as announced in a post from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

“The following is a statement by Andrew Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois:

“‘In light of wide-spread reporting and intense media and public interest into the E. Jean Carroll matter in New York, the Chicago U. S. Attorney’s Office can confirm that it has not opened --- and has never opened --- a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll. Any claim to the contrary is categorically false.”

Okay, New York Times, since your reporters obviously slept through Journalism 101, what does this tell you about verifying your stories? Are you running a correction on page 1? For us at the Huckabee Post, reporting that something is “said to” have happened isn’t good enough. That’s no better than gossip or rumor. In fact, you can take your Pulitzer Prizes for your reporting on Russia “collusion” and shove them up your nose, because your agenda-driven reporting --- even the kind that wins prizes --- all too often turns out to be wrong, and you don’t give the impression that you care.

After Boutros posted his statement, the media did backtrack, and, sure enough, it turns out that the investigation isn’t even targeting Carroll, but instead REID HOFFMAN and his “nonprofit,” American Future Republic.

Carroll blames her “faulty memory” for her failure to note Hoffman’s financial contribution. Show of hands: if someone had given you $7 million to finance a lawsuit, how many of you would let that slip your mind? Anyone?

And if your memory were THAT poor, how good a witness would you be about all the rest of what you were testifying had happened to you? As we all know, Carroll, when she was on the stand, couldn’t even remember the year that she claimed President Trump had assaulted her in a department store dressing room. In other words, she was a terrible witness, but what did it matter in that courtroom?

As Kelly points out, it’s possible that Carroll’s false testimony is still being reviewed in another jurisdiction. Even an all-Democrat appellate panel acknowledged her “misstatements” in 2024 but, amazingly, said they were irrelevant. What?

RedState is among the news outlets that reported the story about the DOJ launching a criminal investigation into Carroll. As they tell it, that same story was confirmed by “sources” to NBC News. (Just wondering, were these perhaps the same sources that confirmed it to The New York Times and CNN? If so, maybe all those news outlets should find better sources.) With continuing discrepancies in the reporting and silence as of this writing (early Friday morning) at the DOJ, “the plot thickens,” RedState says.

Matt Margolis at PJ Media has a scathing write-up on Carroll’s seeming motivations for finally coming forward with her evidence-free allegation against Trump. With help from Byron York, he also takes us back to the passing of the “Adult Survivors Act” in the New York state legislature, paving the way for Carroll to file her lawsuit so many, many years after the alleged incident, in disregard of statute of limitations protections for the accused.

Carroll is accurately depicted as, even then, “a certified celebrity of the anti-Trump resistance,” known for attending a now-infamous party described by The New York Times as “Resistance Twitter come to life,” with rabid Trump-haters such as George Conway on the guest list.

Margolis’ commentary is an absolute must-read.

RELATED: In more corrupt intel community news, David Rush, the CIA official who was arrested after allegedly stashing $40 million in gold bars in his Virginia home, reportedly would have made a nice profit on that “investment” if the chicanery hadn’t been discovered.

Those one-kilogram gold bars have increased in value 163 percent just this year, making this quite a well-timed scheme.

We reported yesterday that Rush, 20 years ago, had managed to get a job at the CIA with a fake resume. Former CIA staff operations officer Tracy Walder said she was shocked that he was able to lie his way to a top-secret security clearance job and get his hands on all that loot.

“The fact that this slipped through the tracks makes me concerned that there are other people who slipped through the cracks,” Walder said. She spoke of the rigorous vetting process, which she had gone through herself when joining the agency, not to complain but just to put the ease of this man’s approval in perspective.

“They don’t just verify your college,” she said. “They came to my sorority house. They talked to my sorority sisters. They came to my parents’ house. They went to the friends of the friends of my parents.”

The CIA has been unable to find any record of Rush ever explaining what so-called “work-related expenses” these bars were for.

“This would have been a large-scale lying cover-up,” Walder said. “There would have had to be a lot of other co-conspirators.”

It’s still a mystery how this guy was never flagged by the agency in 20 years. But this is a developing story, and we should know much more by next week. In the meantime, the New York Post has details on the May 18 raid on Rush’s home. This case is certainly something for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to look into.

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