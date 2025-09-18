Biden FBI’s “Arctic Frost” probe went far beyond targeting Trump, investigated Turning Point USA
We’re not sure what took President Trump so long to do it but are very glad that on Wednesday, he posted this:
“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.”
As Vernon Jones, founder of Waking Up America, said to FOX News’ Kevin Corke Wednesday ni…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Huckabee Post to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.