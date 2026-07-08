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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Back to square one? Fine. Square one is where adults stop pretending the mullahs are misunderstood parliamentarians in funny hats. Iran cheats because cheating works when the West rewards it. It lies because diplomats keep pretending the lie is a misunderstanding. It attacks shipping because global commerce is a pressure point and weakness invites pressure. Trump’s answer should be simple: protect the sea lanes, smash the tools of aggression, choke the money, and stop subsidizing illusions. The Red-Green coalition will cry “escalation” because it always protects America’s enemies from consequences. Spare us. A ceasefire with liars is not peace. It is a pause they use to reload.

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