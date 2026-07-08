Part I of today’s newsletter has a reading time of five minutes.

Let us approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. Hebrews 4:16

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We haven’t had to link to Fox News’ live updates on Iran for a while, but it looks as if the ceasefire is over, and the bulletins are back.

Wednesday morning, President Trump said he considers the ceasefire with Iran to be over, adding,” As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time.”

Trump said Iran doesn’t negotiate in good faith, agreeing to terms privately, then publicly denying them. He said, “They’re liars. We make a deal. ... They go outside, talk to the press. They say, ‘We never even talked about it.’ ... As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.” He said negotiators can continue talks, “but I think they’re wasting their time. They’re liars, they’re cheats. They’re sick people.”

This came after Iran attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. American forces retaliated with strikes on more than 80 Iranian targets, including air defense systems, radar sites and Revolutionary Guard vessels used to threaten shipping. Iran responded with missile attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. So it looks like we’re back to square one.

Never Forget – An important reminder of the five police officers killed in Dallas by a gunman at a pro- BLM protest on July 7, 2016, and the four officers killed in Baton Rouge on July 17, 2016. Two others were shot in Baton Rouge, but survived. The Dallas massacre was the deadliest incident for police since 9/11. As CBS News put it, up until the massacre started, it was a “mostly peaceful protest.”

Across America, almost cartoonishly radical and anti-American “Democratic socialists” are exploiting low-turnout primaries to nab Democrat nominations in blue districts where any abomination with a (D) after its name gets elected. And thus, socialism, anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism are infecting governments to spread like cancer.

But how do candidates who boast of wiping their hands on the American flag, and who want to abolish borders, police and Presidential elections, not get exposed by the media for being as nutty as a Payday bar? They get in with a little help from their friends in the liberal media.

Mike LaChance at Legal Insurrection explains how outlets like MSNBC mislead their viewers by painting the kookiest leftwing radicals as moderate reformers and soft-pedal socialism by not telling viewers what it really is or its unbroken history of tragic failure. For instance, did you know that “Trump Accounts,” the new program to give poor kids a financial nest egg and teach them the value of saving and investing, is somehow an example of socialism? Who knew?...

Related: Here’s a perfect example of the type of candidate the media refuse to cover honestly. She’s actually a leading Democrat candidate for Governor of Wisconsin, and some of her positions include attacking the wealthy (even self-hating rich liberals are a big part of her base), abolishing ICE and defunding the police, whom she claims “exist to uphold white supremacy.”

MSNOW might describe her as a moderate, but she’s only moderate compared to the people on MSNOW.

Another way that leftist media outlets misinform their customers is by making false associations. For instance, the Socialist News Media posted a story headlined, “Under a socialist mayor, New York City has reported its fewest shootings and murders in recent history.”

Problem: The drop in shootings and murders is the result of a program by the police commissioner that started before Zohran “Defund the Police” Mamdani even became Mayor. If there’s any drop in shootings after a couple of years of his rule, it will be purely because nobody can afford bullets anymore.

Media outlets are supposed to cover stories, not cover them up, but that seems to be typical when it’s a negative story about a Democrat politician.

The latest example is the New York Times, which is under fire for allegedly soft-pedaling sexual assault allegations against leftist Maine Senate candidate, Graham Platner (who is still hanging in there, despite rising calls for hm to step aside.) One of the women who accused Platner. Lyndsey Fifield, said that the most-quoted line from the story was that the Times “could not corroborate” her claim. She said she gave them the names of five friends and several others. They called two who could corroborate that they had a relationship but not the abuse, and didn’t bother to call any others.

She added, “As the weeks dragged on I stopped trying to give them evidence because the amount I had already given them seemed to overwhelm them and I thought it meant they clearly had more than enough to verify my every claim,. But tell me again how they ‘could not corroborate.’” They must’ve assumed that they had “all the news that’s fit to print,” and any more might sink a Democrat, so it wasn’t fit to print.

We don’t normally quote “The View” because it was created to give hysterical morons a megaphone, and there are enough of those getting attention already. But this quote from Sunny Hostin went viral because it’s just so stupid that we have to cover it. For the 4th of July, she claimed that as a black woman, she feels “unsafe” in towns with lots of American flags because the flag has been co-opted by white supremacists.

We hope that will be the only time this year we have to quote “The View” because, as we’ve said before, you could stand on a street corner, throw five ping-pong balls into the air, and hit five people who are more qualified to express opinions on politics than the current hosts of “The View.”

We mentioned Monday that a TikTok-inspired mob of about 400 decided to ruin July 4th in Newport Beach, California, by rioting and looting. Sadly for them, their sense of direction is even more lacking than their common sense. Instead of rioting in L.A., where authorities wouldn’t have batted an eye, they picked Newport Beach. It’s an affluent town that voted for Trump in 2024, and 402 rioters are now under arrest.

Hot on the heels of creating the Nick Shirley Act, which would ban journalists from exposing fraud, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing a new law that would make it a felony to attempt to expose election fraud. Or as Newsom calls that, “Interfering with our election and count.” Townhall.com has some hilarious responses.

Judging by this story, Newsom’s next move had better be to make it a felony for anyone around him to wear a wire for the FBI.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

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