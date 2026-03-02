Whenever one story completely takes over the news coverage --- no matter how important it is, as with the conflict between the U.S. and Iran --- we always try not to lose track of whatever else might be quietly taking place under the radar. As in, what WOULD be dominating the news right now if Trump HADN’T massively struck Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”?

The one person who probably benefited the most from the immediate focus on Iran is President Bill Clinton, whose subpoenaed testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee took place on Friday, shortly before bombs were flying in the Mideast. Right now, the news cycle essentially guarantees that no one (except us and a few others?) is paying attention to that testimony, even though it took months of negotiation on the terms of the questioning --- and ultimately the threat of holding both Clintons in contempt of Congress --- to finally get the both of them behind closed doors.

Like Hillary Clinton the day before, Bill was sworn in at the Chappaqua, New York, Performing Arts Center (appropriately?) in Westchester County, New York. Chappaqua has been the Clintons’ “adopted home town” ever since Hillary had to choose which “safe” state to run in for an easy Senate seat. They had never lived in New York nor, as far as we know, had any connection with that area before then.

Anyway, Friday marked the first time that a former President has been made to come back to testify before Congress. In advance of Bill’s testimony, Oversight Chairman James Comer said, “No one’s accusing, at this moment, the Clintons of any wrongdoing. They’re going to have due process. But we have a lot of questions, and the purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about [Jeffrey] Epstein.”

In Hillary’s deposition the previous day, she accused the Oversight Committee of being on a “fishing expedition,” and she complained to the press afterwards about being asked the same questions over and over, even though she as an attorney knew there were reasons for that. “I had no idea about their criminal activities,” she said in her opening statement of the late Jeffrey Epstein and gal-pal Ghislaine Maxwell. “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.” (Just a note: She didn’t say “I did not ever encounter…” but rather “I do not RECALL ever encountering...”)

It does seem obvious to us as observers that committee members were zeroing in on the funding for Clinton entities such as the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative, which received donations from both Epstein and his now-imprisoned gal-pal Ghislaine Maxwell.

Just a thought: if the Clintons really didn’t know much about Epstein, why didn’t they just agree in the first place to come in and testify under oath to what they knew? They could’ve just gone on record with that and not wasted everybody’s time, including the expensive time of their own high-priced attorneys who were undoubtedly on the clock. But those attorneys apparently wanted the Clintons to avoid giving sworn testimony about their relationship with Epstein. Why is that?

One reason, perhaps: Whatever complaint Hillary might have made on Friday about being called to testify when, at least as she maintained, she had essentially no knowledge about Epstein, her husband certainly cannot say the same. He has an all-too-well-documented relationship with the creepy Epstein, illustrated with many cringeworthy photographs in hot tubs and such. (And, yes, it must be noted that Hillary was nowhere to be seen, ha.) Though Bill hasn’t been officially implicated in Epstein’s alleged crimes, their friendship is woven all through the general ickiness of what went on.

As reported by FOX News, the committee has also interviewed two former Trump officials about Epstein: former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. Like the Clintons’ testimony, this was held behind closed doors, the better to gather information from witnesses without all those ridiculous partisan theatrics from the Drama Kids in Congress, the Not-Ready-For-Daytime-TV Players. It’s easy to understand why so many Americans decide to skip out on those public hearings.

Like Hillary, Bill Clinton spent over six hours testifying before the committee. In his opening statement, he said, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.” Committee members did say he answered every question put to him, but it does seem to have been in the style of Sgt. Schultz from “Hogan’s Heroes.”

Interesting note: about halfway through Clinton’s deposition, President Trump said this to reporters as he departed the White House for an event in Corpus Christi, Texas: “I like Bill Clinton and I don’t like seeing him deposed.”

And here’s more than a touch of irony from President Clinton in his prepared opening remarks: “The search for truth and justice,” he said, is more important than “the partisan urge to score points and create spectacle.” Really? Someone needs to tell that to the leaders of his own party, who are totally stuck on creating the biggest spectacle possible right now. Hang truth and justice.

Clinton went on to say, “As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing --- I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long.”



He also chastised the committee for calling Hillary to testify, as “she had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.” Apparently, though, they did have questions about his and Ghislaine Maxwell’s donations and the fact that Maxwell was at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. Again, why not just get that those answers on the record? What’s the big deal?

Bill’s statement did seem coordinated with Hillary’s when he said, “She has no memory of even meeting [Epstein].” Like her, he didn’t say she hadn’t met him, only that she had no memory of meeting him. As if he knew what was in her memory.

Clinton told the committee, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong. I saw nothing that ever gave me pause.” Hard to say, though, what would give Bill Clinton pause.

Hillary had made it clear beforehand that she’d wanted a public hearing. But that’s not generally the way congressional committees prefer to gather information. It’s infinitely better to start with a hearing behind closed doors, without all the chaotic grandstanding that a live, televised hearing invariably leads to. (Don’t you hate that?) Comer had already promised to release the transcript and video of Hillary’s testimony, so apparently, she really did just want to waste everyone’s time with the lame, predictable political grandstanding.

Hillary also told reporters after she left the hearing that Bill had ended his relationship with Epstein before Epstein’s sexual abuse allegations were made public in 2008. We’re not sure how she would necessarily know that (Bill has been known to have relationships behind her back); perhaps she should have said, “As far as I know…” But that was in front of reporters, not under oath.

