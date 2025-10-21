There wasn’t much breaking news on Monday, giving us some breathing room to look more closely at what’s going on with the Comey case, with big developments this week.

In the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction, federal prosecutors indicated on Sunday that they might seek the removal of Comey’s lead defense attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, according to FOX News and John Solomon at Just the News.

Comey and Fitzgerald have been friends for years, and the nature of their relationship is what has led prosecutors to cite a potential conflict of interest. As FOX News reported, “the two overlapped during their time as federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York.”

But it’s much more than that. Fitzgerald also defended Comey after President Trump fired him in May 2017. Now, prosecutors want to determine whether or not Fitzgerald himself had any role at that time in leaking internal information to the press. He and his team would have had access to such information that was protected under attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors are accusing Fitzgerald of this.

“Based on publicly disclosed information,” they write in a new filing, “the defendant used current lead defense counsel to improperly disclose classified information. This fact raises a question of conflict and disqualification for current defense counsel.”

Wouldn’t that be something? The lead defense attorney for someone accused of lying about leaking protected information might himself have been leaking protected information, for that person. And any communications they might have had about this would be covered by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors also urge U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff to accelerate his decision on approval of a “filter team” of lawyers to review information in Comey’s case. This is the typical solution when classified or otherwise protected material needs to be reviewed as part of a court case. This team would help determine whether Fitzgerald had any role in leaking to the press.

On Monday, Comey’s defense team (including Fitzgerald, of course) filed their opposition to the idea of a filter team and say the memos Comey sent to his attorneys were not classified at the time. “In short, there is no good faith basis for attributing criminal conduct to either Mr. Comey or his lead defense counsel. Similarly, there is no good faith basis to claim a ‘conflict between’ Mr. Comey and his counsel, much less a move to disqualify lead defense counsel.”

“In short,” they said, “there is no good faith basis for attributing criminal conduct to either Mr. Comey or his defense counsel.” They said the claim was “provably false” and an effort to defame Fitzgerald. According to FOX News, Fitzgerald is just “one of several high-profile lawyers representing Comey in his criminal case in the Eastern District of Virginia.”

Prosecutors have cited a 2019 report from the Inspector General at the Justice Department, which alleged that Comey had shared information with his attorney (Fitzgerald, we assume) about interactions with President Trump that were later deemed to be classified. At the time, no charges were brought against Comey.

The Daily Caller has more specifics on the allegations against Fitzgerald: “Comey sent copies of four memos to Fitzgerald in May 2017, shortly after being fired by President Donald Trump, instructing him to share them with his other attorneys, David Kelley and Daniel Richman. Comey directed Richman to share the contents of one of the memos detailing a conversation with Trump to a New York Times reporter, according to a 2019 Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Inspector General (OIG) report.”

You’ll recall that Daniel Richman --- sometimes listed as Comey’s attorney and sometimes not --- was the Columbia law professor allegedly tasked with leaking material for Comey to The New York Times. He is likely “Person 3” in Comey’s indictment.

Even if the material Comey shared was unclassified at the time, the OIG report states, “Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees --- and the many thousands more former FBI employees --- who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information.”

We would add that this is just one way in which James Comey has set a very bad example for the FBI.

Prosecutors want this “filter team” in place quickly to expedite the case. “Some of the communications in the potentially protected material are from the same time as the DOJ OIG report,” they wrote. “Before litigating any issue of conflict or disqualification, the parties should have access to all relevant and non-privileged information. The sooner that the potentially privileged information is reviewed and filtered, the sooner the parties can make any appropriate filings with the Court.”

Comey’s team responded: “The defense shares the government’s desire to avoid delay. But that desire does not give the government license to conduct an unlawful review or run roughshod over Mr. Comey’s privilege.” Admittedly, we’re not lawyers, but we fail to see without more explanation how this ruling would do that. They characterize the allegations as “defamation,” but we just don’t see how that is.

On Monday, Comey’s defense team filed the anticipated motion to dismiss his case, claiming it is based on “vindictive prosecution.”

Actually, they filed two motions, one saying that U.S. Attorney Lindsay Halligan was improperly appointed and so shouldn’t even be allowed to bring the charges, and the other that those charges are a vindictive and selective prosecution brought at the direction of President Trump.

They’re saying Halligan’s appointment was a violation of the Appointments Clause in the Constitution, as she was not confirmed by the Senate. (Editorial aside: Oh, like “Special Counsel” Jack Smith?) But Halligan was only appointed ACTING U.S. attorney; she can still function as U.S. attorney for a period of four months. Trump fired the U.S. attorney who had been in place before her, but he gets to do that. Here are a few relevant quotes from Legal Clarity that you might not see in many media reports:

“U.S. Attorneys serve four-year terms but can be removed at any time by the President.”

“When a U.S. Attorney position becomes vacant, the Attorney General can appoint an interim replacement for up to 120 days.”

“If Senate confirmation stalls due to partisan gridlock, interim appointees [designated by the district court] may serve for extended periods.” (We haven’t even gotten to that point yet. Halligan is a legitimate appointee.)

Of course, being high-powered DC attorneys, they’re well aware of this, and they’ve thrown some complications into the mix, such as the fact that the previous U.S. attorney was an “interim.” From Roll Call:

“In Comey’s case, prior interim U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert had been appointed in January, and the judges of the Eastern District of Virginia decided in May to retain him in that interim role as his nomination for that job remained pending in the Senate. Comey’s attorneys argue that after Siebert resigned, reportedly because he refused to move forward with cases against Comey and other Trump critics [Editorial aside: note how this is slanted?], the federal judges had “exclusive authority” to pick an interim U.S. attorney, and not Attorney General Pamela Bondi.”

For full details on the motion they filed alleging “vindictive prosecution” on Trump’s part, see the piece at Roll Call. Comey’s lawyers cite years of Trump’s public statements excoriating him --- as if he didn’t deserve it --- and say those are evidence of the President’s intent to punish him. “Such a vindictive prosecution serves no legitimate government interest and contradicts fundamental constitutional values.”

Considering the relentless lawfare Trump and his associates have been through over the past decade, it’s hilarious now for them to say that the government “may not use courts to punish or imprison their perceived personal and political enemies.” Comey was happy to play a role in doing that very thing to Trump, and would’ve been just as thrilled to see him “86’d.”

