Guy Hicklin
1h

Read this article, "Trump administration agrees to speed up student loan forgiveness under new court deal", https://www.foxbusiness.com/person/w/greg-wehner, and I thought when Trump got elected we might see the end of government give away programs but apparently not. Can anyone explain the reason for this comment, "freed from the shackles of unjust debt"? How exactly is borrowing money "voluntarily" and having to pay it back unjust? I do realize that some of the "repayment plans" are as bad as the local loan shark. When you allow people to make payments that don't cover the interest on the debt you're creating disaster as interest gets added to principal and the debt increases even though you're calling the debtor current. But is the government also responsible for the stupidity of the borrower? The "unjust debt" business is courtesy of the American Teachers Association so you can just imagine what kind of education our kids are getting. What I don't understand is why the GOP goes along with this nonsense. We're talking about adults here who took on this debt without coercion and should be held responsible.

