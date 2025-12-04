Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Hello America! Today’s newsletter includes breaking news about the DC Pipe Bomber, a Jack Smith update, Jeffrey Epstein fake news and more.

Joseph also went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to the city David called Bethlehem, because he was descended from the house and family of David. He went to be registered with Mary, to whom he was engaged and who was expecting a child. Luke 2:4-5 ESV

Photo credit: Fox News

In breaking news as we were going to press on Thursday, the FBI finally announced the arrest of a suspect in the January 6, 2021, planting of pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC headquarters in Washington. He’s a male living in Virginia. Two sources gave his name to Fox News, but we will not repeat it, both because that’s our policy and for other obvious reasons. We’re still waiting for more details from the FBI. Stay tuned!

Former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith is subpoenaed; Boasberg offers one token reversal but refuses to testify before Congress: Yesterday, we brought you an update on former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, reporting that newly released emails show the Biden White House was well aware when they approved Smith’s subpoenas for phone records on a list of exclusively GOP federal legislators, and even the “nondisclosure” (as in, gag) orders placed on those phone companies, that these were unconstitutional. Didn’t matter. Man the torpedoes, full speed ahead!

(Note: if you’re new to the Huckabee Post, we always put the words “Special Counsel” in quotation marks when referring to Smith, as he was never confirmed by the Senate as required. The Democrats wanted him no matter what because he was such a pit bull, so he was put in place without confirmation. Ironically, now those same Democrats are saying Trump’s choices for U.S. attorney --- Lindsey Halligan in Virginia and Alina Habba in New Jersey --- are invalid because the Senate refuses to vote on their promotion from interim AG to full AG. Obviously, this same strict Senate confirmation rule did not apply to “Special Counsel” Smith.)

If you missed Margot Cleveland’s analysis, here it is. She makes it clear that those issuing these subpoenas to members of Congress had to know it was a violation of the Speech & Debate Clause of the Constitution but just went ahead and did it anyway. In other words, their action was intentional.

And now, the update: As expected, Jack Smith has been “formally summoned” to testify under oath by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. This must have made Smith very happy, because according to his DC law firm of Covington & Burling, he really, really wanted to testify. Still, one might wonder, if Smith was so eager to go under oath and set the record straight, why didn’t he respond to Rep. Jordan’s request in October that he come in and answer questions voluntarily?

(Side note: we still don’t know where Smith is --- or if he’s even in this country. Correspondence is through his law firm, although that is customary in legal proceedings. Also, Smith’s law firm maintains that Smith did offer many weeks ago to testify voluntarily. Okay, so why didn’t that happen? Since there are two conflicting stories here, we’ll have to find out which one is right. Anyway...)

“Due to your service as Special Counsel,” Rep. Jordan wrote in this new summons, “the Committee believes that you possess information that is vital to its oversight of this matter.”

As reported by the New York Post, “Smith has publicly defended his investigation and prosecutions of Trump, contending that a jury would have convicted the 45th and 47th President of unlawfully conspiring to overturn the 2020 election result and hoarding national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort --- had Trump not won a second non-consecutive term last year.”

Sadly, if Trump had had a DC jury and presiding judge, such a conviction likely would have happened, regardless of the evidence against him or lack thereof. So Smith’s statement really isn’t much of a defense for violating the constitutional rights of Trump and his supporters. It’s also considered verboten for prosecutors who drop cases to publicly declare the defendant guilty anyway without a trial, but who cares about legal norms or integrity?

The subpoena from the Judiciary Committee calls for Smith to provide documents to his panel by December 12 and appear for a deposition on December 17 at 10AM. He is expected to comply.

Rep. Jordan appeared on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show Wednesday night to talk about it. This is an absolute must-watch, a reminder of other cases in which Jack Smith went wrong.

We’d say pop the popcorn, but the hearing will be behind closed doors. Yes, that’s frustrating, but it’s actually better this way, as they can try to get answers to their questions without all that tiresome political grandstanding for the cameras. Smith had said he wanted to testify publicly, probably because his attorneys figured he’d BENEFIT from all the political grandstanding. (Can you imagine? Jasmine Crockett is on this committee.)

Politico had quite a biased report on this, saying that Republican lawmakers had become increasingly “fixated” --- odd choice of words --- on the investigations launched during the Biden presidency. We’re not going to bother linking to this, because you deserve so much better, but here’s a sample sentence: “They have sought to argue that Bidens and his allies weaponized the Justice Department, even as Trump has publicly called on his attorney general to prosecute his political adversaries.” If they can’t see the problem with the wording of that sentence, God help them.

The Post Millennial has Rep. Jordan’s entire subpoena of Smith, which is short and to the point. As you know, Smith oversaw two cases against Trump: the one stemming from January 6 and also the so-called “classified documents” case that led to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and what we see as the falsification of evidence --- those staged photos of “classified” papers laid out on the floor.

Recall that in July 2024, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida threw out the classified documents case, saying that Jack Smith had been unconstitutionally appointed. (Hey, maybe Judge Cannon likes to put the words “special counsel” in quotes, too, when referring to Smith!)

After Trump was elected to a second term in November 2024, Smith dropped his other case, the one about January 6. Trump was about to be inaugurated, so Smith really had no choice. After trying SO HARD to keep Trump from becoming President again, it must have killed him to write that motion.

RELATED JUDGE NEWS: The District of Columbia’s Chief U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg knows he’s in trouble. Perhaps that’s why he reversed his order from last summer that rejected a bid for repayment of legal expenses for two January 6 defendants who had been pardoned by President Trump.

The pardoned ones are Cynthia Ballenger and her husband Christopher Price. Prior to that, they’d been tried and convicted on misdemeanor charges and ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in restitution and “assessment fees,” whatever those are. Judge Boasberg’s new order means they’ll receive restitution in full after all.

Of course, there’s no telling how much this couple also paid in legal expenses, lost wages, etc. That surely must be much more than the $570 they each were expected to fork over but have now been absolved from paying. Where do they go to get that back?

FOX News writes, “The new memo order is likely to be seen as a win by some Trump allies, who have sought to cast Boasberg and other judges who have blocked or paused some of Trump’s most sweeping actions as rogue or ‘activist’ judges.” Well, FOX News, maybe we characterize them as activist judges because they ARE activist judges. It looks as though Judge Boasberg has simply tossed a bone to the other side, which he felt compelled to do because of an appeals court ruling. But they should take it!

Boasberg and another federal judge, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland, both told the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts that they would not appear at a hearing that was to be held yesterday. Boasberg is facing impeachment efforts from Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, while Boardman faces the same from Texas Rep. Chip Roy. (Go, Texas!)

We’re not sure why this story is just now getting attention, because their refusal to appear was relayed to Sen. Ted Cruz, who chairs the subcommittee, weeks ago, on November 12, by way of U.S. Judge Robert Conrad, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Judge Conrad said this was a separation of powers issue and also cited judicial rule Canon 3A(6), which forbids judges from testifying about matters they have decided or that may be pending before them

Okay, judges, in light of that, here’s what you do. You show up, on time, you sit in the chair, and then you answer the questions, at least those that haven’t been found to violate that rule. The chair might still get pretty hot. But you don’t get to skip out.

Must-read details from Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge.

Social media commentator Cernovich got tough, calling this stand-off “a sham” by Jim Jordan and saying congressional Republicans would have impeached Boasberg if they were serious. Truly, if anyone on the bench deserves impeachment, it’s Judge Jeb, so if he continues being uncooperative, please go for it.

Fake News Thursday! House Oversight Committee Democrats released what they claimed were “never before seen” photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s island on X.com, with some names on a blackboard redacted. They breathlessly vowed, “We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”

Problem: James O’Keefe, the undercover reporter Democrats hate like a dose of castor oil, replied that his media organization already released those photos last May, unredacted. He said he was going to be asking for a retraction. To quote “Gone With The Wind,” “Askin’ ain’t gettin’.”

Note From HP writer Pat Reeder: We received a comment from a reader who felt that my use of the term “wackadoodle” to refer to losing Tennessee Democrat House candidate Aftyn Behn was mean and not Christian. I just wanted you to know that I actually put a lot of thought into finding a term that was accurate and descriptive, but reasonably soft, almost cute. Judging by her actual behavior and comments on video, I could have said, “raving lunatic,” but I was trying to be nice.

As you can see from this article about her, other writers such as Clay Travis had no such charitable impulses. And for what it’s worth, Rep. Behn probably wouldn’t accuse me of being un-Christian, as she’s made it clear just how “uncomfortable” she is with public expressions of Christianity such as prayer. So this will probably make her uncomfortable, too: Thank God she lost.

News You Can Use: To avoid age-related dementia, keep up a healthy social life. Unless you’re hanging out with “Democratic socialists,” which is known to cause the death of brain cells.

Condolences: We’d like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family of former CNN anchor Valeria Hoff DeCarlo, who died last week at 62 of cancer. DeCarlo was on CNN from 1992 to 1999, when her national TV career was derailed due to what she said was a misunderstood private text message that the recipient called racist and complained about to CNN. Some might consider her the first victim of cancel culture.

Wikipedia Fundraising: Wikipedia is currently running a fund drive. If they want anyone other than far-leftists to contribute, they might want to clean up some of the more controversial pages and not let what’s supposed to be an objective source of accurate information be hijacked and twisted into a propaganda outlet. And as this article argues, you shouldn’t turn to Reddit as an alternative because the same thing is happening there.

Headline of the Day! “AP: Experts Warn 2-year, 44-percent Decline in Mass Killings is Not Necessarily Cause for Optimism.”

Boy, when Trump is in office, nothing is ever good news!

News Flash: Americans don’t listen to the media or to Rosie O’Donnell! Media outlets have been filled with stories of economic gloom to try to drive down President Trump’s support, while Trump’s unhinged nemesis Rosie O’Donnell (who is hiding out in Ireland) called on Americans to kneecap Trump’s economy by refusing to spend a penny (which no longer exists) over the Black Friday shopping period. So how much impact did their call for a shopping boycott have on US consumers?

Less than a burp in a hurricane. The National Retail Federation reports that the shopping period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday was the biggest in history. A record 203 million shoppers turned out, up from 197 million last year and more than the previous record 200.3 million in 2023. Ninety-six percent made purchases, averaging $337.86 per shopper, up from $315.56 in 2024 and the most since 2019’s pre-pandemic record.

We suppose Democrats will say that’s just because of all the big discounts, but then they’d have to admit that everything was really affordable.

Hollywood celebrities aren’t just swooning over Gavin Newsom being President. Over 200 of them (including Mark Ruffalo, of course) petitioned Israel to free Marwan Barghouti from prison. They called him “the most popular Palestinian leader,” a “powerful symbol of unity” and the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela.” They claim his trial was “deeply flawed” but Israel refuses to release him, not out of security concerns but fear of him uniting Palestinian factions and building “momentum to a two-state solution.”

What they failed to mention (or more likely, don’t know) is that Barghouti was convicted of being a terrorist chief who killed or ordered the murders of dozens of Israeli civilians in shootings and bombings. His crimes were so horrific that he was sentenced to FIVE consecutive life sentences.

Breitbart.com has more details on his long history of anti-Semitic mass homicide, plus some choice commentary about our compassionate but ill-informed US celebrities, described as “performative sheep” who are “sanitizing the crimes of a serial killer,” and who “probably read The Guardian,” the far-left UK newspaper.

In fairness, we doubt that last part. It’s more likely that these celebrities follow the TikTok accounts of people who read the Guardian.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.