As promised, Monday, President Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. The order calls Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that “uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide.” It also directs all applicable authorities “to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa.”
Here’s a tip for them if they plan to follow the money: A study by the Capitol Research Center think tank claims that George Soros’ laughably-named Open Society Foundations (currently run by his son Alexander Soros) has given over $80 million to groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. Among those named are “the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.” And “$18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption.”
Also, “more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization.”
You can read the full report at the link, which we assume Tulsi Gabbard and other intelligence officials will want to do as well.
Read this article, "Trump admin reports 2 million illegal aliens 'removed or self-deported' from US in first 8 months", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/greg-norman, and while this is excellent news I would like to here how much this has cost the US taxpayer. I have yet to see one news item showing illegals walking back across the southern border, which is the way the majority of them entered. Trump is doing the right thing and I applaud him for it but I don't believe it's being done in the best way. While the illegal population in not primarily Mexican, Mexico is the facilitator of the vast majority of the illegal traffic. On occasion Trump has alluded to holding Mexico responsible for their contribution to the illegal invasion and I fail to see that he has upheld those claims. That being said, keep up the good work because there are millions to go and you have just a little over three years to get it done.
Saw this story, "Trump administration to roll out earliest and most streamlined FAFSA form in history", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/joshua-q-nelson, and even the new administration has lessons they need to learn. New student loan form just appears online and already 40,000 application have been filed. The government needs to get out of the education business. Their involvement keeps college costs in the stratosphere and does nothing to advance quality education. We are subsidizing one of the primary sources of ideology intended to overthrow the government. I understand the liberal democrats doing this, but who in their right mind would do such a thing, and yet this administration is. Does anyone have an answer for this?