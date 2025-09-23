The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
Sep 24

Read this article, "Trump admin reports 2 million illegal aliens 'removed or self-deported' from US in first 8 months", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/greg-norman, and while this is excellent news I would like to here how much this has cost the US taxpayer. I have yet to see one news item showing illegals walking back across the southern border, which is the way the majority of them entered. Trump is doing the right thing and I applaud him for it but I don't believe it's being done in the best way. While the illegal population in not primarily Mexican, Mexico is the facilitator of the vast majority of the illegal traffic. On occasion Trump has alluded to holding Mexico responsible for their contribution to the illegal invasion and I fail to see that he has upheld those claims. That being said, keep up the good work because there are millions to go and you have just a little over three years to get it done.

Guy Hicklin
Sep 24

Saw this story, "Trump administration to roll out earliest and most streamlined FAFSA form in history", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/joshua-q-nelson, and even the new administration has lessons they need to learn. New student loan form just appears online and already 40,000 application have been filed. The government needs to get out of the education business. Their involvement keeps college costs in the stratosphere and does nothing to advance quality education. We are subsidizing one of the primary sources of ideology intended to overthrow the government. I understand the liberal democrats doing this, but who in their right mind would do such a thing, and yet this administration is. Does anyone have an answer for this?

