As promised, Monday, President Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. The order calls Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that “uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide.” It also directs all applicable authorities “to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa.”

Here’s a tip for them if they plan to follow the money: A study by the Capitol Research Center think tank claims that George Soros’ laughably-named Open Society Foundations (currently run by his son Alexander Soros) has given over $80 million to groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. Among those named are “the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.” And “$18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption.”

Also, “more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization.”

You can read the full report at the link, which we assume Tulsi Gabbard and other intelligence officials will want to do as well.