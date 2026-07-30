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Lon
3m

Re the Democratic Socialists of America.

The Nazi party official name was the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3m

This is why DeSantis and Uthmeier are the best in the nation. They understand the legal box. If the pardon is valid, Fauci should be compelled to testify federally. If the pardon does not reach state crimes or civil exposure, Florida should investigate every available theory within its jurisdiction. COVID policy was not abstract. Florida families, businesses, patients, workers, students, and elderly citizens lived with the consequences. Fauci does not get to become a Georgetown ornament and hide behind elite immunity forever. Let Washington hold hearings. Let Florida build the case.

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