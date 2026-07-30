In today’s newsletter, we examine political and legal battles over government accountability, from the renewed scrutiny of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the expanding effort to investigate his pandemic-era decisions, to the political victims of the Biden-era DOJ.

Readers will also find an update on second-quarter economic growth, which came in below expectations, and a look at the Senate fight over the confirmation of Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche. In our Across America section, we explore the Democratic Party’s struggle with its socialist wing, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposal for government-run grocery stores, criticism from longtime Democratic leaders, and the broader debate over the party’s direction. Finally, we share recent developments overseas as U.S. forces respond to renewed Iranian attacks, highlighting the continuing tensions in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s military response.

Reading time: 6 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him. Psalm 28:7

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In Washington

UPDATE: We told you that the Trump DOJ has agreed to pay a seven-figure settlement to pro-life activist Paul Vaughn for the weaponization of the legal system against him under Biden. We thought you might like to know more about the background of that story, so here’s an interview with Vaughn from a couple of years ago on “Huckabee” on TBN.

The Senate vote on confirming Todd Blanche as Attorney General has been postponed after two “Republicans” – soon to be involuntarily retiring Texas Sen. John Cornyn and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis – balked at voting for him unless the Trump DOJ agrees to rescind the $1.77 billion “government weaponization” reparations fund to help people who were ruined by the Biden DOJ’s virulent abuse of prosecutions of its political opponents, like J6 protesters and pro-life activists.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis released an advance estimate of GDP growth for the second quarter of 2026. They estimate that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5%, below the 2.1% forecast by economists. More details about why growth slowed will be forthcoming, and a revised estimate will be released in late August with a final estimate coming in late September, so we’ll withhold judgment until we have actual numbers.

Across America

We already shared the viral video of Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer plainly declaring the group’s radical anti-American agenda, from abolishing borders and prisons to ending the presidency and the Supreme Court. They’ve even been upfront about their scheme to take over the Democratic Party from within and replace all its non-commie leaders. Still, many “establishment” Democrats either refuse to heed the clear warning signs or they’re so desperate for power, they’ll side with literally anyone whom they think can win it for them, no matter how suicidal that support may be.

If you want proof of their “Party Uber Alles” attitude, look no further than Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington. She brushed off all this fuss and feathers over a little communist revolution, telling CNN, “I think you’re talking about some races in bright blue districts in a few parts of the country. The folks in Iowa who want representatives to stand up for them aren’t interested in who is running for election in New York City...We are united in making sure that we’re addressing the number one issue we hear from folks across the country. Families are struggling, affordability is the top issue.”

Rule of thumb: Always be wary of Democrat politicians who keep mentioning “affordability” and say “folks” a lot (see Obama.)

On that subject, New York City socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani touted his upcoming government-run supermarkets, claiming they’ll provide staple foods for 30% less than regular stores. Of course, they can only do that by taking more taxes from New Yorkers to subsidize the food, so it’s really not making it more affordable at all, it’s just feeding a new bureaucracy while artificially lowering prices.

Meanwhile, the rush on the stores will most assuredly result in empty shelves, while the undercutting of prices will drive private grocers out of business, creating widespread unemployment, an eroded tax base and food deserts. This is the same thing that’s happened in every socialist nation that’s tried this hair-brained scheme, but we guess there are some things you don’t learn by being a failed rapper with rich leftist parents.

Breitbart Business News explains the predictable results in more detail.

Bottom line: If you want affordability, vote for socialism. Your food will be free, except for one problem: there won’t be any of it.

It’s nice to see some establishment Democrats from the Clinton and Obama Administrations finally stepping up to call out the anti-Semitism, dishonestly, economic illiteracy and anti-American lunacy of the “Democratic socialists” who are taking over their party. Let’s hope they didn’t wait so long that they’re now like the last Titanic passengers to show up for the lifeboats.

Here’s yet another reason why “Dr.” Anthony Fauci took the Fifth before the Senate, which shouldn’t even apply thanks to his tarp-sized blanket pardon from Joe Biden’s Autopen: that pardon covers only federal crimes. And despite the fervent wishes of Fauci’s worshipers in the media, the crimes you could accuse him of reach deep into every state in the union.

Considering the bad blood between him and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who refused to destroy Florida by shutting down its schools and economy on Fauci’s whim, it’s not surprising that the Sunshine State just became the first state to launch an investigation into possible state charges or a state civil lawsuit against Fauci. And just imagine what the states who actually listened to that egomaniacal quack could do.

By the way, a hat tip to the Independent Sentinel for finding this quote to use in the linked article. It’s from Fauci in 2022:

“I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee. I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done. I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”

Excellent Derek Hunter column speculating on Anthony Fauci’s real reason for pleading the Fifth: that it’s a legacy-protecting delaying tactic in hopes that the Democrats will retake Congress and he’ll die before ever again having to answer any uncomfortable questions about all the horrific things he’s done. After all, it’s not as if the media is ever going to ask him an uncomfortable question.

We normally don’t cover stories about tawdry sexual affairs of famous people, especially stories that are 20 years old. But in this case, the woman involved finally came forward for the first time, and her story is quite different from the self-serving one that’s long been told by the man involved. Also, it’s about Gavin Newsom’s affair with his own campaign manager’s wife, so it’s a political story.

Giving new meaning to the term “failing upward,” Cracker Barrel agreed to pay $4.6 million and cover security costs for their former CEO who was forced out after overseeing a woke “rebrand” of the restaurant that enraged longtime customers and nearly tanked the company.

Our alternative suggestion: Give her a free copy of the want ads. We hear Taco Bell is hiring.

Related Reading: Kira Davis on how Cracker Barrel’s former CEO perfectly reflects one of the instantly identifiable “uniforms” of the modern leftist elite.

Around the World

Despite being severely weakened, the Iranian military just keeps testing the US, and it’s Iran that keeps failing the test. Iran ended a pause in the attacks after several days by launching a missile attack on US forces. The missiles were all safely repelled, and President Trump profanely vowed to exact a high toll on Iran.

Wednesday night, the rump-kicking began. CENTCOM reported “a heavy wave of strikes” against “dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries.”

Those neighboring countries include Kuwait, where one person was killed after Iran launched an attack on a building belonging to a Chinese company. Kuwait’s defense spokesman called it a “heinous aggression” and said their military will take “all necessary measures” to protect their homeland. It’s an interesting war strategy Iran is pursuing: Not only attacking other Arab nations that you’d think they would want to win over to their side but also attacking a Chinese company at a time when rumors are flying that China is moving to supply Iran with advanced air defense weaponry. China denied it, but we wonder if the idea that Iran will use its weapons to attack Chinese companies might make China rethink its trouble-making tactics.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.