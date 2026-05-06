Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 6 minutes. We apologize for it delivering a little later than usual!

SUPPORT US: The Huckabee Post is looking for 170 159 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Instapundit reports that Los Angeles voters appear poised to follow Seattle and New York City voters over the socialist cliff. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris proves once again that her endorsement is the kiss of death.

President Trump said he’s pausing Project Freedom to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for a “short period” because negotiations with Iran are showing “great progress”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Trump for his courageous leadership in pausing Project Freedom, which was requested by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries. He said there’s momentum toward a deal with Iran, and this will “go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Operation Epic Fury is over, but that sanctions on Iran will continue and they face “generational destruction to their economy” if they don’t agree to a peace deal. And Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that attacks by Iran are below the threshold of needing to restart major combat operations, and that the blockade on Iran is holding.

However, President Trump warned Iran that “If they don’t agree (to a peace deal), the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before,”

We have argued for weeks that the best weapon for ending the threat of Iran and toppling the oppressive dictatorship for good would be an uprising by an armed populace. It now appears that President Trump may agree. Here’s a good article about what he said and the challenges of getting enough guns to the right people to make a difference.

Tuesday, primary elections were held in Ohio and Indiana. They brought yet more evidence of the yawning chasm between media narratives about Trump’s MAGA support and reality.

To listen to the media (always a bad idea), MAGA voters are so alarmed by the ongoing military action against Iraq and high gas prices that they’re abandoning Trump in droves. Yet in Indiana, Trump’s endorsement proved to be far stronger than even the power of incumbency. And it made Mike Pence’s endorsement look about as effective with Republicans as an endorsement by AOC.

Indiana Republicans rejected Trump’s push for them to redraw their House districts to be more favorable to the GOP. In retaliation, he endorsed MAGA primary challengers. The result has been described as a “bloodbath,” with at least six incumbents defeated by MAGA challengers. Votes are still being counted, but at this writing, out of eight primaries, the margins of victory over the incumbents in six of them range from 18 to 50 (!) points. A seventh may lose, but it’s too close to call. Only Sen. Greg Goode survived with more than 50% of the vote.

Even Politico had to admit, “That’s a bright flashing red warning to any Republicans who might be eyeing a break from Trump as he approaches the back half of his second term in office.”

We can’t help thinking that the naked power grab by Virginia Democrats to steal representation from 40% of the state’s voters also probably helped ignite turnout.

But here’s how you can tell that Trump scored an earth-shattering victory: Van Jones went on a tirade about how meaningless and “embarrassing” this victory is for Trump. To quote one of those old, dead white guys who have nothing to teach us, we think he doth protest too much.

In Ohio, biotech billionaire and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was also endorsed by Trump, easily won the GOP nomination for Governor. This makes Ramaswamy the presumptive next Governor, considering that incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won in 2022 with nearly two-thirds of the vote and Trump carried Ohio in 2024 by 11 points.

Also in Ohio, former ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan came in third in the GOP primary to challenge incumbent Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptor. The GOP took that as good news, since they feared her ICE background would energize Democrats, and that primary winner Derrick Merrin has a much better chance. He lost to Kaptor in 2024 by just 0.64%. Republicans see this as a good shot for flipping a seat, and they depict Kaptor as a 40-year incumbent (she’s the longest-serving woman in Congressional history – she’s been there even longer than Nancy Pelosi!) with a radical far-left, high tax agenda.

There’s one problem in Ohio for Republicans that could boost Democrat turnout and split ticket voting and cost them the Senate majority. Sherrod Brown, who spent three decades in Congress before being ousted by Bernie Moreno in 2024, won the Democrat nomination for Senate. He’ll be challenging Republican incumbent Sen. John Husted, the former Lt. Governor who was appointed to the office to replace J.D. Vance when he became Vice President.

Brown is a well-known Ohio figure running on one of those classic old-tyme Party Establishment “anti-corruption/fighting for working families” platforms that Democrats today take out and dust off only at election time, like your mom took out the good China only at Christmas, then immediately packed it away again once the big day was over.

Wednesday morning, ADP Research announced that American businesses added 109,000 private sector jobs in April, spread across both the goods-producing and service sectors. It’s the biggest boost in hiring in over a year, and Breitbart describes it as “the latest indicator of firm demand for labor.”

We imagine the Democratic Party describes it as a catastrophe.

An anonymous New York Times employee has filed a complaint with the EEOC that he was discriminated against and denied promotions because he’s a white male. Now, the type of liberal media outlets that are normally loudly opposed to racial and sexual discrimination and constantly demand “fairness” and “equity” (the Times, New York Magazine) are frantically trying to identify the man so he can be doxxed and harassed for daring to complain about being discriminated against.

The interesting twist in this case is that the Trump EEOC is apparently taking his complaint seriously – as well they should, since the New York Times, like many other major corporations, was proudly open about embracing DEI hiring and promotion policies, which are nothing but racial and sexual discrimination with new terminology. That doesn’t make it any less illegal under federal hiring laws.

As some legal experts are pointing out, this may be the first ripple in what could be a coming tsunami of racial and sexual discrimination lawsuits that will make woke corporations wish they’d never heard of the letters “D-E-I.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.