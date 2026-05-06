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Chris Davis's avatar
Chris Davis
5h

Truth is Van Jones is meaningless- he needs to get himself in a psych hospital for his hate and delusions.

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bluemkemichael7's avatar
bluemkemichael7
5h

I believe it! America is becoming more and more divided, the hate that's out there is seriously dangerous! Just look at the crimes being committed around America, from the disgraceful actions of members of the demorat regime with their complete hate of our duly elected president, they have tried to have him assassinated four times, then the hate crimes, the murders and assaults, people lying to help illegals stay! I could keep going but just look around and you'll see even more horrific acts perpetrated for "political" ideals!

I have no answers, but I hope that the American people start standing for truth, and start convicting the actors that push the hate punish them and mean it, we can't have leftist judges releasing the convicted!

I pray to God daily for his blessings with hope that we can correct all the wrongs that have been done, and find common ground for all American citizens!

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