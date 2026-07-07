Pictured: Pope Leo at the Vatican

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Thanks to Instapundit for reporting that Pope Leo (who lives inside a guarded, walled city) spent the weekend shaking hands with 20 migrants and preaching that Europe should be welcoming migrants, whose lives all carry “immeasurable worth.” They juxtaposed this with video of his hometown, Dolton, Illinois, where an invasion of Third World migrants has caused an epidemic of crime, misery, boarded-up homes and broken glass.

RELATED: In nearby Chicago, a migrant driving a semi-truck was arrested for running down and killing an American who was changing a tire because the migrant driver was looking at his phone instead of the highway. He also didn’t stop after running over the victim.

Also, last week in Pennsylvania, a Haitian illegal immigrant who entered the US under Biden and got a commercial drivers’ license from Massachusetts caused a chain reaction vehicle crash that killed State Trooper Michael E. Pahira.

Pardon us for pointing out that both victims of these illegal migrants had lives of immeasurable worth that have now been snuffed out by people who shouldn’t have even been in the US, much less behind the wheel of a speeding deadly weapon. And if it weren’t for Democrats, they wouldn’t have been here, and those two Americans would still be alive. They are just the latest Americans sacrificed on the altar of the Democrats’ insatiable lust for power at any cost.

The Democratic Party is currently in the process of being taken over from within by “Democratic socialists” (aka, America-hating, Jew-hating, cop-hating, borders-hating, capitalism-hating communists (we will have more on Graham Platner later)) who have figured out how to exploit voter ennui in low-turnout primaries and knock off incumbents. If the Party leaders had any sense, courage or patriotism, they would refuse to back these dangerous, idiotic usurpers. But since that’s purely hypothetical, they’re bending the knee and cozying up to them (even the one with a Nazi tattoo(Platner)) in hopes of being eaten last. Which is stunningly stupid, considering they’re openly telling people like Hakeem Jeffries that they plan to overthrow him even as he’s obsequiously trying to cover for them.

Instead of reporting on that actual threat to America, the mainstream media went ape over the weekend at word that the Patriot Front made its first appearance in years at the America 250 celebration in Washington, DC. That’s the alleged white supremacist group that suspiciously dresses in chinos and blue iZods, just like easy-to-spot FBI undercover agents, while wearing masks to hide their identities.

The last we heard of them in the news was a report that the SPLC was funding them so there would still be “racism” for them to pretend to fight. Their resurfacing gave the leftwing media a focus for their bogus “Republicans support white supremacy!” narrative, even though virtually every Republican on earth thinks these guys are a handful of phony leftist cos-players or government plants who all ought to be unmasked and arrested.

It was especially ridiculous when Reuters ran a photo of them riding a DC Metro train with a black female commuter and wailed about how frightened she must’ve been. Conservatives pointed out that she was perfectly safe. Certainly much safer than a woman who appeared in a remarkably similar photo, Iryna Zarutska, who was brutally murdered by a career criminal let out of jail by Democrats.

Instapundit has a great roundup of commentary on this phony-baloney story, including Breitbart’s John Nolte, who notes that if they were real rightwingers, the corporate media would have doxxed them by now. Another commentator made this suggestion: Simply pass a law banning the wearing of masks by the public except for medical reasons. That will expose who these alleged “Patriot Front” members are, which Republicans are fine with. But it would also expose who the Antifa thugs are, and the jerks attacking ICE agents, and all the other violent leftists pushing for mob rule. Sounds like a win-win, have we got a deal, Democrats?

Before anyone falls for Democrats promising affordable housing, check out this new study by the Federal Reserve. It found that Biden’s surge of illegal immigration caused housing prices to rise by 30% and rent to shoot up by 20%. Now that Trump has sealed the border and is deporting them, prices are falling.

Also note that many of the same Democrats promising affordable housing are also promising to abolish ICE and open the borders. Again, it’s not an election, it’s an IQ test.

A two-day funeral was held in Tehran for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, where a speaker called for the revenge killing of President Trump (no wonder so many Democrats are backing Iran in this war.) A huge crowd turned out for the funeral. As Red Skelton said about the crowded funeral of hated studio boss Harry Cohn, “Give the people what they want, and they’ll turn out for it.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.