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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
5h

The Patriot Front was just another production for the gone broke lunatic socialist democrats party. Nothing more. The communist truly believe that any media like production is seen as 100% factual news by us unwashed masses. Just like J6 or Jail on TV.

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Karl Kaucher's avatar
Karl Kaucher
5h

DOLTON, ILLINOIS: The invasion of illegal aliens is not Dolton's only problem. Tiffany Henyard, "The Nation's Supermayor," has singlehandedly brought financial ruin to the city.

If you're not familiar with her antics, Wikipedia (the bastion of journalistic honesty) describes her in detail: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tiffany_Henyard

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