Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 5 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. Luke 24:2-3

YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

For years, we’ve referred to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as “America’s most lucrative hate group” because they raise so much money from their deluded donors by smearing benign conservative and Christian groups as “hate groups.” Turns out even we didn’t know how right we were.

Tuesday, a grand jury in Alabama hit the SPLC with 11 felony indictments, including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Even more stunning, it accuses the SPLC of allegedly secretly funneling over $3 million in donations to some of the worst white supremacist groups, the kind of actual hate groups they supposedly exist to fight. These include the Ku Klux Klan, United Klans of America, the Nationalist Socialist Movement, Unite the Right, Aryan Nations affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club, and more.

That’s right: the liberal crusaders against racism at the SPLC were allegedly funding the KKK.

Why? According to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, it was to create a “work product that reported on these activities.” He said, “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence. Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked.” The SPLC’s justification for allegedly paying members of these groups was to infiltrate and expose them – but that would still be funding actual hate groups.

The SPLC issued a statement saying that they are “outraged by the false allegations,” claiming that they’re being politically targeted by Trump (again, an Alabama grand jury indicted them), and declared that for 55 years, the SPLC has “stood as a beacon of hope fighting white supremacy and various forms of injustice to create a multi-racial democracy where we can all live and thrive.”

Tell that to the innocent religious groups they smeared, such as Turning Point USA (we know where the false hate accusations against them led) and the Family Research Council, whose headquarters was attacked in 2012 by a gunman who wanted to kill as many people there as possible, due to the SPLC branding the FRC as an anti-gay hate group on its notoriously biased “hate map.”

And let’s not forget the 2019 scandal in which complaints by employees of a toxic work environment, including racism and sexual harassment, led to the resignation of the SPLC’s president and the firing of co-founder Morris Dees.

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com reminds us that the SPLC colluded with Biden’s DOJ to smear Catholics as domestic extremists.

The indictments also accuse them of giving $270,000 to the organizer of the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, which birthed the “Very fine people” hoax that Biden used against Trump for years and that leftists still credulously repeat.

We all agree that racism is evil and should be fought wherever it actually appears. As Amb. Mike Huckabee has often said, it’s a sin against God to hate someone for how they were born when we’re all made in the image of God. But it’s also sometimes said of some of the loudest agitators in the racial grievance industry that “if racism didn’t exist, they’d have to invent it.” If these charges are true, then it’s yet more proof that the SPLC takes those words to heart.

Just The News has more details and some expert legal analysis on what was allegedly happening and the DOJ’s challenges in prosecuting the case.

RELATED: The SPLC has said that fake hate crimes are rare, and that claims otherwise are right-wing propaganda. Here’s a site worth bookmarking: FakeHateCrimes.org.

https://www.fakehatecrimes.org/

They keep a running tally of alleged hate crimes that turn out to be hoaxes. So far, they’re up to 542 of them.

We assume our longtime readers will not be shocked by this, but Just The News is reporting that despite all the assurances by Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves), the 2020 election was NOT “the most secure election in US history.”

In fact, intelligence agencies warned officials of security vulnerabilities in the election system, and of significant efforts to interfere in our elections, such as Iranian and Russian hacking and China accessing multiple states’ voting rolls and manufacturing fake drivers’ licenses. But these concerns were downplayed and the threat was covered up.

Click the link for many more details that support things we’ve been telling you since, oh...2020.

Behold, the Democrats’ idea of effective crime deterrence: Posting online memes that tell criminals, “Don’t rape.”

Thank goodness someone finally had the guts to say it!

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an idiotic ruling by a lower court judge that not only blocked the Trump Administration from holding illegal aliens at “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida, but also demanded that the entire facility be dismantled and cleared away. We wish that they’d also ordered this judge’s courtroom to be dismantled and cleared away.

Laugh of the Day! Quote from an interview with Maury Povich: “Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do. They try to play by the rules” – Joy Reid

Hey, we think we’ve found the set of rules that Democrats play by! It’s the rules of Calvinball.

They include making up the rules as you go along, making up rules that severely disadvantage your opponents, never following the same rule twice, and (here’s how we know it’s the Democrat playbook) all players must wear a mask and no one is allowed to question the masks.

We’ve long believed that if you want to know what the Democrats are really doing, just listen to Barack Obama and assume it’s the exact opposite. Like his description of the savage Democrat gerrymandering of Virginia that deprives 40% of the population of representation as “standing up for our democracy.”

We’d encourage you to click on Obama’s tweet to read the replies, which are vicious. One even uses the ultimate weapon against a politician: Quoting his own words back to him: “For too long, gerrymandering has contributed to stalled progress and warped our representative government.” – Barack Obama.

In Case You Missed It: This was linked in a longer story in the newsletter, but it bears repeating on its own. Here’s a summary of researcher DataRepubican’s expose of the secret, highly-organized leftist effort to destroy Pete Hegseth’s nomination so that Trump wouldn’t have a strong Secretary of War to prevent a color revolution.

You say you want a revolution? How about an insurrection? Well, meet the people who are actually trying to create one.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

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