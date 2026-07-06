Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.

Proverbs 21:21

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Saturday, despite a rain delay that pushed it late into the night, President Trump hosted the biggest Independence Day celebration in US history, complete with what is likely the biggest fireworks display in the history of the world, a 40-minute spectacular involving 850,000 fireworks (the typical professional show has 20,000.) One commentator said that at one point, there was such a wall of fireworks behind the DC memorials that it looked as if Washington was being firebombed. We admit that as awestruck as we were watching it, toward the end, we couldn’t help chuckling at the sheer, over-the-top, greatest-of-all-time Trumpiness of it all.

If you missed it, or just want to bookmark the video and see it again, here it is on YouTube.

By the way, we wanted to give a special shout-out to the US Army Band for their fantastic music during the show, especially the female officer who blew away a lot of the big-name pop stars who sat home having TDS-fueled pity parties and refused to participate. Who missed them? Certainly not us. Unfortunately, Google couldn’t find any news stories that included her name. She deserves some recognition and a recording contract.

Before the fireworks show, President Trump gave one of his best speeches, honoring the “timeless truths” laid down by the Founders in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. He also honored American heroes of history and several veterans who were there in person, including a 107-year-old World War II veteran and Vietnam War hero Army Col. Paris Davis, who joined Trump in saluting the flag that was draped over President Lincoln’s casket in Independence Hall.

Here is the video of the full speech, if you missed it.

And here are some choice excerpts.

And after that overwhelmingly patriotic celebration of America, here come the whiny TDS-infected leftists to cry that they were unable to join the celebration of America because the evil orange man is President. To quote “South Park’s” Eric Cartman, “Mm, your tears are so yummy and sweet! Oh, the tears of unfathomable sadness!”

For the record: “Oh, you boycotted America’s 250th birthday bash and weren’t at the festivities? Sorry, we didn’t notice.”

A number of blue states and cities also canceled July 4th celebrations, either out of political pettiness or other ridiculous woke reasons. But probably really because they’re all run by Democrats so they’re broke. But that doesn’t mean that blue states don’t have their own special ways of marking July 4th. Like in California, where 400 people were arrested for marking the day with rioting, looting, vandalism and attacking police officers.

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A couple of other speeches also made news over the weekend. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a “July 4th” speech that inadvertently ripped the camouflage off of the America-hating “Democratic socialist” movement. The Ugandan-born nepo baby used America’s 250th birthday and the setting of George Washington’s desk as an excuse to trash America (and its unfair, racist history), the President, ICE agents, “oligarchs” (a word constantly used by socialists although we doubt that they know what it means) and capitalism while surrounded by what he apparently sees as the “real” Americans: a diverse group of leftists and migrants, several in the requisite hijabs.

Naturally, Mamdani took a swipe at Elon Musk, whose companies have created more jobs and helped more people than Mamdani could in a thousand lifetimes. He said that in America, children go hungry while the world’s first trillionaire “hungers for more.”

Musk responded simply on X, “Mamdani has built nothing. He is a taker, never a maker.” That’s not entirely true: he made some genuinely awful rap recordings.

Mamdani’s anti-American screed must’ve gone over like a dead fish in the punchbowl in polls because the next day, he was trying to backtrack and do cleanup duty by putting out fake patriotic social media messages that you’d have to be the world’s dumbest sucker to believe. But then, he knows his socialist voter base better than we do.

President Trump also made two other speeches prior to July 4th. He traveled to North Dakota to open the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, where he gave a speech and had a conversation with an AI Teddy Roosevelt (Note to liberal media: If Teddy said, “Bully!” he wasn’t calling Trump a bully.)

Also, on Friday, Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore, where his rebuke of communism caused leftist media outlets to have a case of the vapors, as they work so hard to suppress anyone telling irrefutable truths about these termites in the foundation of America.

Trump warned that the rise of “Democratic socialists” (which is the latest soft euphemism for “communists”) is the polar opposite of what America is all about. He called communism the enemy of the Constitution and of free people everywhere in the world. He said you can be a communist or you can be a patriot, but you cannot be both, and that America will never be a communist country.

The Founders never could’ve predicted what America would look like at the age of 250, but it’s unlikely that even 25 years ago, anyone could have predicted that the big story of America 250 would be the President having to warn voters that communism is evil and doesn’t work.

RELATED: This is an excellent Substack piece by Michael Smith, dissecting Mamdani’s vomitous propaganda and pointing out how all the alleged problems of America he’s railing against are caused by policies like his, and that the solution to them is more capitalism, not his socialist idiocy that would only make things worse.

True to his initial executive order creating DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), President Trump let the temporary agency be terminated on July 4, 2026.

Wouldn’t you know that the only truly “temporary” government agency in history that actually came to an end is also the only one we ever wanted to see continue?

Video of the Day! An astonishing and hilarious AI-created trailer for a mash-up of the real Independence Day and the movie of the same name. Yes, this is the true story of the American Revolution. Or about as true as you’re likely to get from a blue state public school these days.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is taking a markedly different approach from his predecessor, Kristi Noem. Politico reports that while Mullin has continued President Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda, he has largely abandoned the media-heavy style that often put DHS at the center of controversy. Instead, he has focused on managing the department with a lower profile, empowering career officials, and emphasizing results over headlines. We welcome the change.

President Trump has successfully reshaped the Republican Senate map through his endorsements, but Politico reports that GOP candidates are now anxiously waiting to see how much financial support will follow. Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., has amassed one of the largest political war chests in modern history, yet Republicans in key battlegrounds such as Texas and North Carolina are still waiting for signs of how aggressively those resources will be deployed in the fight to hold the Senate. In response to the Politico story MAGA Inc. spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer had this to say, “Despite Politico’s best efforts MAGA Inc. has not changed its policy of declining to disclose its strategy to the press.” Sounds like a good strategy to us.

Finally, the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) received a major boost ahead of its Round of 16 showdown today with Belgium after FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension. Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals in the tournament, had been sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA's disciplinary committee suspended the ban, making him eligible to play. The decision immediately sparked controversy, with Belgium questioning both the ruling and the process behind it.

President Trump responded to FIFA’s decision as he often does, on Truth Social:

And from what we are reading here, President Trump was very involved in the USMNT effort to appeal the red card and one game suspension.

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