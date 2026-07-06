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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The contrast could not be sharper. Trump honored Washington, Lincoln, veterans, the flag, the Army Band, and the timeless truths of the Declaration. Mamdani used George Washington’s desk as a prop for a Red-Green grievance sermon against capitalism, ICE, Trump, and the country that gave him power. That is the choice at 250 years: gratitude or resentment, builders or takers, patriots or ideological vandals. The left boycotted America’s birthday and then wondered why nobody missed them. Good. Let them cry into their pronouns and Marxist pamphlets. Trump understood the assignment. Celebrate America. Reject communism. Build power. Honor heroes. Make the 250th not a funeral for the Republic, but a warning shot from a nation that refuses to die.

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Chalres Kirkland's avatar
Chalres Kirkland
5h

I'm still stunned at all the amazing videos posted by foreigners from various countries around the globe, who are just as stunned and in absolute awe, at how the US really is, instead of what they always heard about us. What's so sad, is those who despise our country, our way of life, and our ever developing culture, and those people are US CITIZENS! ESPECIALLY DEMOCRATS, LEFTISTS, SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS.

As a black conservative American, I am highly proud of being a citizen of this great nation, and thankful to Almighty God for allowing me to be born in this country. If any other people tell me to be ashamed because my ancestors were slaves, I rebuke them. Patriotism is year round, not just on July 4th.

That's my two cents, if it makes any sense.

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