In today’s corrupt activist judge update, DC District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, nearly a year after he originally ordered that planes on their way to El Salvador with Venezuelan illegals be TURNED AROUND --- when they were no longer even in our airspace --- is again demanding their return to the U.S.

As reported by investigative reporter Julie Kelly, the Obama-appointed judge issued another opinion on Thursday morning “filled with loathing for the Department of Justice mixed with sympathy for the 137 Venezuelans who were flown out of the country pursuant to President Trump’s Alien Enemies Act. The men, here illegally, also were accused of ties to Tren de Aragua, a multi-national crime racket now designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.”

These men ended up being transported to Venezuela, their HOME COUNTRY, after being processed in El Salvador. As Kelly reports, the ACLU, which is representing the illegals (say, don’t they have “AMERICAN” right in their name?), informed Judge Boasberg during a court hearing on Monday that some of their “clients” had since left Venezuela.

Nevertheless, Boasberg wants the men in those “third party” countries to somehow be brought back to the United States and the ones still in Venezuela to be granted remote hearings to challenge their deportations. (Your tax dollars at work.) In her excellent, must-read column, Kelly picks apart what she describes as Boasberg’s “legal gobbledygook” about the nonexistent “right to return” of these illegals. She also suggests that the ACLU foot the bill for bringing them back, if it comes to that. Which it shouldn’t; they don’t belong here.

Boasberg gave the Justice Department until March 13 to file a report “explaining how and when it will transport any Plaintiff seeking return to the United States from a third country. In that Status Report, the Government shall also inform the Court as to the feasibility of returning Plaintiffs still in Venezuela who wish to return for their proceeding.”

In his ruling, Boasberg huffed that the DOJ’s response to his previous outrageous order was “pound sand.” We’re not attorneys, but that seems like the appropriate response to us.

Of course, the DOJ will ask Judge Boasberg to put a hold on this filing, pending appeal, but he’s not going to do that. So the court fight goes on, with the DOJ headed to the DC District Court, which as Kelly points out has already reversed Boasberg at least twice. What a regrettable waste of time and money to “feed the beast” of Boasberg’s giant ego and TDS infection.

Christine Laila at The Gateway Pundit has a piece on Boasberg’s latest order as well, mentioning Boasberg’s effort to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court and the “numerous” reversals he’s received from higher courts.

Kelly says we’ve heard “nary a peep” from Republicans about moving forward with impeaching Boasberg. But according to Bob Unruh at WND, Bloomberg News has reported that the DOJ is “soliciting examples of perceived judicial activism from all U.S. attorneys’ offices to inform potential impeachment referrals to Congress.”

That report cited two people who were apparently familiar with a recent virtual meeting in which, they claimed, chief prosecutors and other leaders in those 93 offices “were told [by an adviser to deputy AG Todd Blanche] to provide DOJ headquarters with vivid instances in which judges obstructed through adverse rulings.”

If any judge’s instances of this can be characterized as vivid, it’s Judge Boasberg’s. And House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that such extreme measures were warranted by judges’ “egregious” behavior. So there have indeed been a few peeps. At the same time, Republicans, at least at this point, appear to lack the votes for this, particularly for a conviction and removal by the Senate. As California Rep. Darrell Issa said, “We don’t do one unless we think we truly have the elements necessary for the Senate to agree with us.”

But in a case as extreme as Judge Boasberg, though, with his full-on activism and defiance in the face of numerous reversals from higher courts, Congress seems almost duty-bound to initiate this proceeding.

RELATED: Earlier this week, a DC Grand Jury declined to indict the congressional Democrats who made a video urging military service members to refuse to obey so-called “illegal” orders.

This was always going to be a longshot case to make, but it needs to be noted because so many Republicans criticize AG Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for not making enough arrests. We must remember that they’re dealing with a DC Court system that’s more stacked than a deck of cards in Dodge City, and if they don’t build an ironclad case (which takes a lot of time and effort), arrests will be pointless. The same liberal judges, juries and grand juries who send Republicans to prison for praying outside an abortion clinic will just let Democrats walk.

It’s also worth reading that story to see the jaw-dropping lack of self-awareness by these Democrats. One of the video makers, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, said, “…Trump continues to weaponize our justice system against his perceived enemies. It’s the kind of thing you see in a foreign country, not the United States we know and love.” And Chuck Schumer called the indictment attempt “a despicable, vindictive abuse of power” targeting lawmakers and veterans “because the administration didn’t like the content of their speech.”

We can’t help wondering: Do these people not have mirrors in their homes?