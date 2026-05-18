“...What you saw [was] a continued effort, all the way up until very recently, up until the raid of Mar-a-Lago just a couple of years ago, a continued effort to destroy President Trump. And whether that’s one conspiracy, that continued from 2015, 2016, all the way up to 2023, is what we’re looking at right now.”

That was acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaking with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, about the Russia Hoax (no evidence of any Russia collusion “AT ALL”) and how the statute of limitations would not necessarily impede accountability for those who perpetrated it. Being ready with compelling evidence of a “grand conspiracy” that spans the years from 2015 onward would render that statute essentially moot. At this point, Blanche said, it’s all being looked into via the grand jury process.

This involves “calling in witnesses, looking at documents, it’s having prosecutors study --- it’s having the FBI look at it and investigate what happened.” This is all in line with what FBI Director Kash Patel has said. From all appearances, the DOJ under Blanche is on this, and they really are doing it. (Note: not that anyone should take this for granted. Two words: Bill Barr.)

Blanche continued: “And we’re finding out some incredibly troubling things, and at some point, at the right time, that will be made public, and the American people will see exactly what happened to this administration and President Trump over the past decade.”

He did stress that this is going to take time, because “we are going to do it right.” It defeats the purpose if they rush something that isn’t ready and it gets shot down. (We have long seconded that, adding that this is because some judges are just LOOKING for some reason to deep-six any case about this.)

The effort involves “hundreds of subpoenas and hundreds of witnesses,” he said. They’re not going to “rush something that isn’t ready...[or] reach a conclusion before the investigation is over.” But he assures Americans that “we are completely focused on it.”

Of former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment on charges of transferring threats against the President (“86 47” in cute, harmless little seashells) across state lines, Blanche noted that “this isn’t a DC grand jury” and these are “line prosecutors, career prosecutors” (as opposed to Trump’s former personal attorneys like himself) in North Carolina who investigated this case “for nearly a year” before the grand jury returned an indictment.

“There is nothing more serious in this country,” Blanche said, “as we’ve seen repeatedly over the past several years, than threatening President Trump” after three attempts on his life. Still, as serious as these charges are, Comey, as a defendant, is “entitled to his day in court.”

Regarding any investigation of whether the 2020 election was rigged, Blanche maintained “there’s a ton of evidence” for that and has been for years. “What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on --- in Arizona; in...Fulton County, Georgia; and that’s exactly what we’re looking at.”

But those who do commit election misconduct, he said, “are very good at hiding what they’re doing.” So when people ask him why the investigations are taking so long, he says “it takes a lot of good old law-enforcement police work, which is what we’re doing.” And as soon as they’re ready with a report, the American people will be made aware of what they have found.

When asked if he could promise that there will be “a definitive answer” as to whether the 2020 election was stolen, he said he couldn’t promise that. (We would add the obvious: that, at this point, before any court proceedings have taken place, no one can make such a promise.) “But we’re looking at it,” he said, “and we’re hoping to get one.”

Breitbart News has more on the interview, a few more quotes.

RELATED COMEY NEWS: While Todd Blanche appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures,” the twice-indicted Comey showed up on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” hawking his crime novel and advising Todd Blanche to “bone up” on legal rules about discussing cases. Here’s that full interview if you have a strong stomach. Have the Pepto handy.

“The President of the United States,” Comey said with a slight laugh, “cannot use the Justice Department to target people because he wants to retaliate...and so there’s a powerful argument to be made that’s illegal. We didn’t get to that because there were all kinds of other problems with the case. But absolutely, going after John Brennan, after Jim Clapper, after Adam Schiff, all of these things are not about the merits; it’s about retaliation…” Really??

One amusing part of the interview came towards the end, when Comey was repeatedly asked if current FBI Director Patel should be fired by the next President. Seems obvious that Comey would like to answer in the affirmative, but then he’d have no room to play the victim over being fired from that position himself. So he sidestepped the question, repeatedly replying with versions of “It’s not for me to say.” This interview should have been scored with Johnny Mathis music.

Incredibly, he called on career FBI agents to “hang on” for two-and-a-half years, and “then we can rebuild these institutions.” Good grief. Not that we don’t want to rebuild the FBI --- we do, just not in the way he’s thinking.

Ben Smith at RedState called the interview “classic Comey: wouldn’t discuss the indictment, except to criticize the people bringing it; wouldn’t concede much on 2016, except that the options were bad; wouldn’t express confidence in the current DOJ, except for the employees waiting out the clock.”

RELATED HOAX NEWS: For when you have time for a deep dive, here’s an incredibly detailed piece from U.S. Right to Know about the testimony and written statement last week of whistleblower James Erman III, a longtime CIA operations officer recently assigned to a detail within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence investigating COVID origins. His testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee suggested an overwhelming effort made in the years after COVID to cover up evidence and suspicion of a Chinese lab-leak origin.

Erdman “testified under subpoena that analysts inside the CIA and the broader intelligence community favored a laboratory-origin assessment in the years immediately following the pandemic’s outbreak. But CIA managers suppressed or altered those conclusions, he asserted. ‘CIA scientific analysts concluded multiple times between 2021 and 2023 that a lab leak was the most likely origin of COVID-19,’ Erdman said. ‘Yet those conclusions never shaped the official narrative.’”

Here’s Erdman’s full statement, with cover letter from committee chairmen Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

People like to throw around the word “outrage,” but just try reading this without being outraged about how we who doubted the bat-soup theory, suspected the lab, and flippantly (but accurately) called it the Wuhan flu were chastised and silenced.

Erdman had to acknowledge under questioning that he’d not found explicit evidence of a coordinated conspiracy. “I didn’t find any smoking gun where they said, ‘Well, we’re going to cover this up,’” he said. Even so, his statement provides example after example that strongly suggests that’s what they did, and let’s just say Anthony Fauci does not come off looking well.

Even if you think you’re up to speed on the COVID origin saga, you should make time for this excellent piece. Read it and you’ll see: we could quote just about any paragraph at random and send your blood pressure soaring. But you can handle the truth.

Postscript from U.S. Right to Know: “The pattern of obstruction suggested in Erdman’s testimony hasn’t been limited to congressional investigators. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, politicians, journalists, scientists and other watchdogs have tried to surface records on COVID origins from U.S. spy agencies with little success. U.S. Right To Know, a nonprofit newsroom and public health watchdog, has filed more than 220 FOI requests and 45 lawsuits seeking records from the CIA, ODNI, FBI and other federal agencies. The CIA has repeatedly withheld or heavily redacted records in those cases, frequently citing national-security exemptions or even refusing to confirm or deny the existence of responsive documents. Several of those cases remain ongoing.”