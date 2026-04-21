The questionable practices of giant Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue came to light for most of us when James O’Keefe sent “citizen journalists” around to the addresses of very frequent donors to Democrat candidates and discovered they hadn’t even been aware that they WERE donors, sometimes to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars broken into small amounts.

This was all news to them. For the most part, they were seniors, lived in very modest homes and were on fixed incomes. From all appearances, their names had been co-opted for a scheme to launder illegal campaign contributions, most likely foreign or otherwise illegal.

As with most stories about Democrat fraud, it was of the shocking-but-not-at-all-surprising variety. It’s just what they do, along with harvesting votes from the senile and dead.

In 2023, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into ActBlue to make sure they were compliant with all applicable laws, and he obviously didn’t like what he saw, because in 2024, he sent the Federal Election Commission a Petition for Rulemaking detailing how suspicious actors had appeared to be continuing to use ActBlue’s political fundraising platform to make a large number of straw political donations. ActBlue responded by claiming to have stopped at least one suspicious activity, the unusual practice of not requiring the security code numbers off credit cards, but Paxton says that “this is not a full solution to the problems that [his] team has identified on ActBlue. Namely, it appears that straw donations are systematically being made using false identities, through untraceable payment methods.”

On Monday, Paxton announced that Texas was suing ActBlue.

In his press release, Paxton said, “The radical left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections. ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served.”

The Petition for Rulemaking he submitted two years ago “recommends regulations that would close fundraising loopholes that jeopardize American election integrity,” as Paxton explained at the time. “The FEC previously considered rules on the loopholes that the Attorney General has found here. But ActBlue was a vocal opponent of such rules. That opposition is no longer tenable in light of the Attorney General’s findings. If not corrected by the FEC, bad actors can—with trivial ease—illegally funnel foreign money into American elections, exceed political contribution limits, and more.”

“Our investigation into ActBlue has uncovered facts indicating that bad actors can illegally interfere in American elections by disguising political donations,” Paxton said. “It is imperative that the FEC close off the avenues we have identified by which foreign contributions or contributions in excess of legal limits could be unlawfully funneled to political campaigns, bypassing campaign finance regulations and compromising our electoral system. I am calling on the FEC to immediately begin rulemaking to secure our elections from any criminal actors exploiting these vulnerabilities.”

And now that the lawsuit has finally been filed --- as we’re just entering a critical campaign season --- here are the allegations being made against ActBlue. It’s pretty eye-opening. ActBlue’s response to being investigated was not to be compliant, according to this lawsuit, but, rather, DEFIANT.

ActBlue has been a fundraising powerhouse. Since its inception in 2004, it has processed more than $16 billion in campaign donations. From the suit: “ActBlue is so well trusted by both donors and the campaigns for elective office who accept their donations that in 2025 alone, ActBlue processed $1.78 billion of small-dollar donations through its platform. But that trust is undeserved and harmful to lawful donors and campaigns alike.” Thanks to Ken Paxton for ACT-ing against ActBlue.

Joseph Thomas Burns at The Federalist Society cites a new joint report from the House Administration Committee, Judiciary Committee, and Oversight Committee suggesting that ActBlue’s legal troubles may be just beginning.

As reported by Burns, Congressional investigators found that even a GOP political operative, hardly someone to donate to Democrat campaigns at all, had somehow been victimized by their alleged (“alleged”) fake-donor scam. Wonder what leftist (or leftists) benefited from the dollars falsely given in this Republican’s name…and who the real donor was…

“In the course of Congress’s investigation,” he suggests in this highly recommended piece (a short read), “the chairman of the House Administration Committee suggested that hostile foreign powers like Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela may have used ActBlue to make contributions to U.S. political campaigns.”

And in an update, WHY would we be saying that ActBlue was “acting guilty”? Well, maybe it’s because of their behavior when testifying before the above-mentioned Congressional committees. Here’s your Laugh of the Day.

RELATED NEWS: It appears more Democrat chicanery is being uncovered on numerous fronts. Of course, it’s always déjà vu for us, because we reported the stories as soon as we thought they held water, and now, with so much previously classified or otherwise hidden material being made public, they are simply being confirmed, one after another after another.

For example, there’s news about a name that will be familiar to longtime Huckabee newsletter readers: FBI Special Agent Walter Giardina, who seemed to be involved in virtually all the anti-Trump hoaxes. Whether or not he’s ever found to have broken the law, he certainly has demonstrated a Forrest Gump-like talent for turning up everywhere --- in his case, everywhere he can do damage to Trump. As we reported last month, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa is suggesting that Giardina was involved in potentially illegal activity.

Margot Cleveland at The Federalist outlines the disagreements FBI agents were having at the time about renewing FISA warrants to spy on Trump associates, particularly then-campaign adviser Walid Phares. Despite the internal dispute on whether they had enough to renew the warrant and whether it was even valid, Giardina was the one who signed off on that renewal application, as case agent. As explained by Cleveland:

“If the FISA applications submitted in the Carter Page investigation mirrored those used to obtain a renewal of the FISA surveillance order on Phares, that would mean Giardina declared under penalty of perjury that the information in the FISA application was ‘true and correct’ and that ‘[t]he FBI has reviewed the verified application for accuracy in accordance with the [Woods] procedures.’”

Giardina is also remembered for whistleblower reports of him proclaiming the Steele ‘dossier’ was “corroborated as true” and loudly voicing his distaste for President Trump. He apparently made it quite clear that he had a personal interest in seeing Trump investigated. Sen. Grassley alleges that this TDS-infected agent “electronically wiped the laptop he was assigned while working for Special Counsel Mueller outside of established protocol for record preservation raising the possibility that he destroyed government records.”

From Cleveland:

“According to Grassley, his office learned that Giardina’s involvement spanned everything from Crossfire Hurricane, to Arctic Frost, to Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, as well as the targeting of Dan Scavino, Roger Stone, and Peter Navarro. At a minimum, then, Giardina appears knee-deep in the swamp’s weaponization of the federal government. But last month’s release of the FD-302 [interview notes] suggests that when Giardina signed the [third] FISA renewal application [on Phares], he may have crossed [the] criminal line.”

Just in general, the account given by Sen. Grassley’s whistleblower shows agents were using the wisp of an excuse to go after their targets. Example: “As the investigation progressed, the facts that we originally thought meant one thing were learned to mean something else. Per reporting from another agency and what we learned from the investigation up to the point of the third renewal, there were NO CORROBORATING FACTS [emphasis ours] that tied Crosswind to certain facts that we thought were originally true.”

Giardina signed off on the third renewal anyway. With him, it seems to have been personal.