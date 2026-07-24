Photo credit: Amac

It’s time to make a federal case out of this.

Actually, it’s way past time to do that with ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democrat candidates and causes. We’ve been covering their shady activities ever since independent journalist James O’Keefe first started checking out names and addresses for so-called donors, interviewing them door-to-door, and found they couldn’t possibly have made the donations they’d given according to the records. After O’Keefe started looking into it, other journalists joined in and found evidence of the same phenomenon.

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If campaigns had foreign or otherwise illegal donations they needed to hide from the Federal Election Commission, this would certainly be the way to do it. Leftists seem to have a genius for two things: organizing and cheating (most effective when combined).

On the bright side, it does seem likely that the Justice Department has been putting a case against ActBlue together. As you know, they will neither confirm nor deny when they have an investigation going on. But with Harmeet Dhillon running that show at the Civil Rights Division, focusing on voter rights, it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t be. And their findings need to be made public before the November elections.

We’re with Mark Hemingway of The Federalist, who commented on X: “I’m sorry, but how is ActBlue still allowed to operate? It’s been enabling this kind of fraud for years.”

The latest alleged example implicates the campaign of Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Ironically, one of the top campaign issues of this radical socialist is the need to get big money out of political campaigns.

If you need a few moments to fall to the floor and roll helplessly with laughter, we’ll wait.

Ready? Okay, to cite one example, 88-year-old Elizabeth Waffle is listed in election records as having given $150,000 to Democrat campaigns, including 47 donations to El-Sayed. No, Ms. Waffle is not the heir to the Waffle House fortune, as one might assume from the amount of money she’s said to have given. She’s very much the opposite, a widow of humble means who lives alone in a run-down trailer. Her wallet is most likely flat as a pancake. From the story: “According to FEC campaign contributions compiled by Bob Cushman, ActBlue shows Waffle donating from her trailer, even though she has no computer and spotty internet access. It also shows her donating from an apartment she rented in town two years ago after her house burned down. Sometimes it shows Waffle donating from both the trailer and the apartment on the same day. She says this is not possible, and of course it isn’t. The record also shows her donating to out-of-state candidates she’s never heard of.

I think that after her incredible generosity, donating so much money she can’t afford, those Democrats should all pitch in and buy her a new house. Who’s with me?

It turns out that as modestly as this woman lives, she did give some small political donations over the past five years, including recently to (yes) El-Sayed. (And, oh boy, could we get started on the way leftist candidates love to take the widow’s mite from people like her and even shape their political message to get them to give it.) But that’s how they would have acquired her name. Somehow in federal filings, those small donations she made have morphed into 114,696 of them, totaling more than $150,000. That’s the equivalent of 8 donations a day, averaging a little over $9 each, every day for the past 5 years. That fits the same pattern that James O’Keefe uncovered with other older people on fixed incomes.

Recall that ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones recently appeared at a congressional hearing, where instead of being a cooperative witness and answering questions, she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights 22 times.

Side note: Speaking of El-Sayed, here’s some encouraging news: Concerned Jewish Democrat donors in the Detroit area are actually planning some fundraisers for presumptive GOP nominee Mike Rogers, just in case this candidly antisemitic socialist wins the Democrat senatorial primary on August 4. These are lifelong Democrats and community leaders who are alarmed at where their party is going. As should we all be.

RELATED: Of course, we all know that election fraud NEVER happens, because we hear that a lot in the media and they would never lie. Yet in spite of that, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has put together a compendium of documented cases of election hanky-panky going back to the 1990s. These involved the same kinds of activities we’re getting to be so familiar with now. “Ballot fraudster” might not be the world’s oldest profession, but it’s bound to date back to the world’s first popular election.

Much of this cheating happened in Miami, and these cases are what caused the state of Florida to tighten their election laws in the late ‘90s.

For example, in 1997, in the primary race between incumbent Republican Mayor Joe Carollo and Democrat former Mayor Xavier Suarez, Carollo was winning handily until Suarez got one of those now-familiar late surges of absentee votes that ended up preventing anyone from winning a majority, forcing a run-off nine days later.

Fortunately, Carollo received a tip from political operatives about fraud on the Suarez side. Law enforcement started investigating before the run-off took place. (Of course, Suarez won that election the same way, with a huge surge of absentee ballots at the end.)

But investigators were able to uncover hundreds of fraudulent absentee ballots, mostly mail-in, featuring the names of dead people, felons and others who were not eligible to vote. As reported by Attkisson, “Evidence showed forged signatures, paid-for ballots and other abuses, often linked to operatives associated with the campaign of (D) Suarez, though there was no direct proof that Suarez was involved.”

Well, of course there wasn’t. But “brokers” had been paid by the campaign to collect, assist with or outright fill out absentee ballots. And, taken all together, what investigators found reads like a primer on the various ways to cheat in an election. A little bit of this…a little bit of that…

In this case, the election results were voided and a new election ordered by a judge. But a quick appeal led to a different course: the voiding of about 5,000 absentee ballots that had been found to be fraudulent, giving Carollo the majority he should have had in the first round of voting. About 20 people were charged with election fraud, and dozens of ballot “brokers” were implicated.

Attkisson provides numerous other examples of documented election fraud around the country over the past few decades. As should come to no one’s surprise, the preponderance of these involve Democrat campaigns. The fact that EVEN ONE Republican campaign was involved in something this nefarious is so disappointing that we’re going to call it out specifically here: In 2018, a new congressional election had to be held in North Carolina after political operative McCrae Dowless was found to have run a large-scale absentee ballot scheme (collection, alteration, harvesting) on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris. Shame, shame, shame.

But the main point to Attkisson’s article is that cheating in elections does happen and is documented. Sometimes fraud changes the results. Sometimes a new election or some other fix is needed. And sometimes --- but not nearly often enough --- people even go to jail.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

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