The Huckabee Post

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Joan's avatar
Joan
4h

No wonder the Dems won’t pass SAVE AMERICA. Even though a sizable majority of AMERICANS want it. Sad and nefarious and disgusting.

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Unclerap's avatar
Unclerap
3h

In the spirit of fairness, ActBlue should refund all of Ms. Waffle's political donations. She can probably use an extra $150k.

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