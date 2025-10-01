Everyone was curious to know why so many military officers had been summoned to DC this week for a meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Apparently, he wanted to deliver a message that he felt would be more effective in person than via memo or over Zoom. Here’s just a portion of what he had to say to them:

“This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to rip out the politics. No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris, said before, and we’ll say again, we are done with that sh*t.”

He also told them that everyone of any rank will have to meet the same fitness standards, calling it “completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the Halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world. It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are.”

Hegseth said that “upholding and demanding high standards is not toxic,” but that “endangering subordinates with low standards” and “promoting people based on immutable characteristics or quotas instead of based on merit” is toxic leadership.

He concluded, “From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: Warfighting, preparing for war, and preparing to win. Unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit. Not because we want war, no one here wants war, but it’s because we love peace.”

You can see it on video at this link and considering he’s speaking in front of a giant American flag, you might keep thinking of the movie “Patton,” which might’ve been intended.