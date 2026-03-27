Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

The DC District Court swamp: Julie Kelly follows up on Tuesday’s Senate hearing on Arctic Frost: As you’ve no doubt gathered from our earlier reports on DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg and his predecessor in that position, Judge Beryl Howell, this particular federal court has been functioning largely as a nest of toxic vipers poised to savage President Trump at every opportunity. And now, new evidence points to Boasberg and Howell actually conspiring to carry out this attack. Investigative reporter Julie Kelly has just posted a video update, which is available by subscription only. Here are the pertinent facts, plus our color commentary, of course.

As you know, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and refuge for intel community whistleblowers, has just released some documents relating to the Jack Smith “special counsel” investigation. At issue is a memo sent by the Smith team to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in advance of a January 2023 briefing. This would have been before the team starting seeking the toll (phone) records of numerous U.S. Senators and other public figures. Read more—→

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We salute Stephen Green at Instapundit for this post reminding us that four years ago, the liberal media told us that paying $5 a gallon for gas would save the planet and not harm the economy, and now they’re telling us that temporarily paying $4 a gallon for gas to end Iran’s nuclear threat is catastrophic and will destroy the economy.

We would note that Californians would LOVE to be paying only $4 a gallon for gas.

RELATED: “Shark Tank” star and investment guru Kevin O’Leary said oil prices would have to be over $93 a barrel for at least 90 days to really impact the US economy, and we’re not a third of the way there.

He believes Americans will understand that the short-term pain is worth it to remove the Iranian threat for good. Once the Strait of Hormuz is finally safe and secure, that will be a “game changer” for world markets. He predicts that oil prices will drop to the mid-70s, where they were before, and gas prices will be back down two weeks after that.

In a welcome sign that sanity is returning to the land, the International Olympic Committee announced that it will begin conducting genetic tests to ensure that no biological males are allowed in women’s competitions. In a statement that would have been branded “controversial” or “transphobic” in 2022, but is now obviously true, IOC President Kristy Coventry said, ‘It is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe.”

Our question: Does this mean that the 890 trans dudes who already stole medals from women during this worldwide psychotic episode will now have to give them back to the women who rightfully should have won them?

Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon announced that the ED had made a historic deal for the Treasury Department to assume responsibility for handling defaulted federal student loan debt. The department holds nearly $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, with fewer than 40% of borrowers in repayment and 25% in default.

McMahon said this will dramatically improve the administration of student loan debt while moving the Education Department a step closer to winding down and closing, a goal of conservatives and the Trump Administration. The ED was created under Jimmy Carter, and critics have long complained that it does nothing to improve education, it just adds layers of bureaucracy, paperwork and federal control to education, which should be a state and local concern.

For liberals who are horrified at the thought of any government department actually going away, we’ll remind them that they were all-in on the government providing assisted suicide. Just think of this as that.

This week has brought several major court decisions. Among them:

In a win for Trump and ICE, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals became the second appeals court to rule that federal law requires ICE to detain the vast majority of people it’s seeking to deport without bond, even if they have no criminal records and have been in the US for decades.

Just hours after a New Mexico jury ordered Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta to pay $375 million damages for failing to protect children from predators, a Los Angeles jury ordered Meta and Google to pay $3 million in damages to a 20-year-old woman. She claimed her multiple mental health issues were exacerbated by Instagram and YouTube being designed to be addictive to kids. Both verdicts will be appealed, but this is likely to open the floodgates for more lawsuits.

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld the legislature’s right to redraw the House district map, with the new map favoring Republicans, rather than wait until after the next Census in 2030.

The Supreme Court threw out a $1 billion jury verdict against Cox Communications won by Sony Music Entertainment. The SCOTUS agreed with Cox’s argument that Internet service providers are “not copyright police,” and shouldn’t be held liable if their customers illegally download music from the Internet.

We had hoped that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis would finally free former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a 73-year-old grandmother with cancer who was sentenced to nine years in prison for “election fraud” – which actually means she accessed voting records to make sure there wasn’t election fraud. Polis said he was considering freeing her after belatedly realizing how badly she was over-sentenced, but he still hasn’t done it.

At least, Peters has been found not guilty of assault (you can see this so-called prison “assault” on video at the link), but she was found guilty of a lesser charge of being in a part of the prison where she wasn’t supposed to be. We would argue that that would cover the ENTIRE prison.

Between the importation of radical Islamists and criminals, the covering up of crimes by foreign rape gangs, and the prosecution of citizens who complain about it, it seemed that the UK couldn’t be any more lost. But British elites just managed to dig the nation’s grave a little deeper, with news that the House of Lords voted to legalize abortion up to the moment of birth.

Western Journal has more, including this apt quote from pro-life activist and medical doctor Calum Miller: “We are led by truly evil people. Unspeakably wicked. They have no place leading us.” Amen to that.

New York Post writer Karol Markowicz is one of those productive conservative taxpayers that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told to move to Florida in 2022 because they don’t represent “New York values.” So Markowicz did. Now, Hochul is begging them to move back and pay for New York’s “generous” social welfare programs. Ms. Markowicz has a response to her plea that we assume will be shared by roughly 100% of others in the same situation.

A truly weird story is playing out in a Kentucky courtroom. 19-year-old Jonah Bevin claims his parents abandoned him as a minor and is suing them for back child support. His dad is former GOP Gov. Matt Bevin, who’s trying to get Judge Angela Johnson removed from the case for being biased and seeking media attention. Now, Johnson has sentenced former Gov. Bevin to 60 days in jail for contempt for ignoring an order to turn over financial documents, or to put up a $500 cash bond and produce the papers.

Just The News has more, and yes, this really is news and not an old episode of “Boston Legal.”

Conservative entertainment writers are still talking about the Oscar debacle – the leftist politics, the collapsing ratings, and the clueless condescension that’s still blowing up in the celebs’ faces like forgotten land mines. For instance, host Conan O’Brien took a poke at MAGA by saying if you didn’t like the Oscars’ politics, Kid Rock was hosting an alternative Oscars at Dave & Busters. That didn’t age well when it turned out the Oscars were viewed by only 17 million people while TPUSA’s Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kid Rock was viewed by at least 25 million households.

But this story from January that just came to our attention may be the best rebuke to Hollywood elites yet. While the Oscars lavished praise on movies few people saw, and actors preened as if they were foreign policy experts, our pick for best actor of the year actually won for Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. Beating out such famous names as Ethan Hawke and Alison Brie was Indy the dog from “Good Boy,” an excellent indie ghost story told from a dog’s point of view.

Indy’s director and owner, Ben Leonberg, filmed for nearly 400 days, capturing Indy’s natural reactions and fitting them into the movie. In accepting the award, he said, “On behalf of Indy, we are so thrilled to be recognized for his work in a movie he does not totally understand he was in.”

We bet that’s true of a lot of human movie actors, too.

“Good Boy” is a spooky, not-too-gory ghost story with an amazing canine performance. Here’s where you can stream it, and be sure to watch to the end for a special tag about how they filmed it.

Good Read: Derek Hunter at Townhall.com asks the question that bedevils so many of us: Why do people continue to vote for Democrats who make their lives miserable and who make it clear every day that they don’t care if we all die as long as they stay in power?

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, 4 who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

- 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 NIV

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