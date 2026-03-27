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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
3hEdited

Again today 3/27 as of 8:00 am. Over 100 missiles have been launched by Iran against Israel. Most of these missiles are believed to be built by Russia.

My own thought is Russia is supplying missiles to Iran in exchange for oil. Oil supplied to Russia via pipeline that runs from Iran, through Afghanistan and then North to Russia. And this oil is also used By Russia to supply fuel to Europe in exchange for money. Basically Europe is helping to supply cash for missiles to bomb Israel. Bomb the Iranian oil facility and it's going to get cold in Europe homes and business.

What a mess. And Trump warned Europe about this in his first term and again this term. To me it's a big "DUH" to Europe.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
3h

“Arctic Frost: A Modern Watergate.” In my opinion is the attitude of no consequences will be metered out!!! This is a major problem no consequences, and the practice of LIES AND LAWLESSNESS continues!!!!

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