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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The tranny sports solution is simple: stop participating in rigged competitions. If male athletes are allowed to compete in girls’ events, the girls should walk. No podium. No photo-op. No applause for the lie. No quiet compliance, so politicians can call surrender “kindness.” The real girls are the product. They are the reason parents show up, schools compete, and events matter. Without them, all the organizers have are boys with ponytails pretending the obvious is complicated. California officials know this is unfair—that is why they scrambled to hand out duplicate medals. The girls have the power now. Use it. Boycott. Girlcott. Win.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
1h

I live in Upstate NY. I really enjoy going on nature walks with camera and binoculars. More and more I am seeing some of my favorite wild life habitats turned into "Solar Farms". Affecting deer, coyotes, fox, rabbits, owls, hawks and etc.

Solar Farms are ugly and take up huge amounts of acreage....and this is just he beginning if the "democratic conservationists" get their way.

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