Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Iran Update: The peace negotiations remain at a stalemate, with Iran refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions, and President Trump saying that’s a deal breaker. But in one hopeful sign, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iranian officials to “face reality; It is not the case that we have not suffered harm.” But he then turned his back on reality, defiantly declaring that Iran “will not bow to pressure. We will not sacrifice our country’s dignity and honor for comfort or convenience. We have valid reasons and clear justification, and we are fully capable of defending our nation’s rights with strength, backed by our people.” Thinking his government is backed by the people may be the biggest denial of reality yet.

Trump is obviously getting fed up with this bluster, and he warned Iran that “the clock is ticking.” They’d better hope that’s just a clock that they hear ticking. Trump has scheduled a Situation Room meeting tomorrow on potentially relaunching the military action against Iran.

The UAE condemned an Iranian drone attack on one of its nuclear power plants. A top official said in a statement, “The targeting of Barakah is a terrorist attack on a peaceful project, built to the highest safety standards, that powers homes, hospitals, and industries across the UAE, and on the right of every nation to build, to progress, and to deliver clean energy to its people. Barakah will keep running. The UAE will keep building. Our resolve only grows stronger.”

Over the weekend, Israel launched a new series of strikes in Southern Lebanon that eliminated Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim, the Islamic Jihad’s Commander of the Beqaa region in Lebanon. In a statement, the IDF said, “Al-Halim led the integration of Islamic Jihad terrorists into combat operations alongside Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and operated to advance terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers in recent weeks.”

Saturday, Louisiana GOP primary voters demonstrated the consequences for Republicans who side with the Democrats against President Trump by ending the Senate career of Bill Cassidy.

Trump had urged voters to replace Cassidy for his vote to impeach Trump in 2020 over the January 6th riot, although his primary opponents also slammed him for such transgressions as siding with the Democrats in pushing DEI policies.

Cassidy managed to pull off something rare for a two-term incumbent: he came in third in the primary with only 24.7% of the vote, behind Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming. They will compete in a run-off election which will determine the next Senator, since in deep-red Louisiana, the general election for Senator is just a formality.

Cassidy signaled that he’ll pull a Stephen Colbert by making himself as big a self-righteous pain in the neck as possible before finally leaving office. In his concession speech, he said, “Let me just set the record straight: Our country is not about one individual. It is about the welfare of all Americans and it is about our Constitution. And if someone doesn’t understand that and attempts to control others through using the levers of power, they’re about serving themselves. They’re not about serving us. And that person is not qualified to be a leader.”

After seven Republicans in Indiana who refused to redistrict and Cassidy (the only Senator Trump targeted) all bit the electoral dust, the next test of Trump’s party influence comes tomorrow. Relentless Trump critic and reliable turncoat vote, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, faces a primary electorate Tuesday. Over the weekend, Trump let him have it on Truth Social, calling Massie “The Worst Republican Congressman in History” and “a true negative force.” He described Massie as voting against almost everything good, including tax cuts, a border wall and our military and law enforcement, and urged voters to “throw the bum out.”

This is not to be confused with the LA Mayor’s race, where Spencer Pratt is running on a promise to literally throw the bums out.

President Trump has dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for allegedly leaking his confidential tax returns to the New York Times in 2019. In exchange, he and his sons Eric and Don Jr. and the Trump Organization, who were all targeted, will receive an apology, and the IRS will establish a $1.776 billion fund to compensate victims of government weaponization. The Trumps will not receive any money, but claimants aren’t limited to Republicans and could range from January 6th protesters to Hunter Biden. So Hunter Biden might be able to get some money thanks to Donald Trump. Wonder if that will get even Hunter to switch parties?

Just The News reports that many schools, including those in red states, use curriculum materials from the indicted Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC is accused of funding the same racist organizations it attacks, including the KKK, to keep the racism industry going and the donations rolling in.

According to a report by the parents’ rights group Defending Ed, nearly 200 school districts and 30 “state government entities” in 42 states and DC advertise they use the SPLC’s curriculum, originally called Teaching Tolerance but renamed Learning for Justice in 2021 because “tolerance is not justice.” These include school districts, state boards of education, teachers’ unions and other professional organizations. The rot runs very deep. The full report can be accessed at this link.

More Good News From Europe: Following last week’s landslide victory in the UK of conservatives over pro-migrant, anti-British leftist elites, Spain held elections over the weekend with similar seismic results. In regional elections in Andalucía, a bastion of far-left politics run by the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party for four decades, right-leaning parties regained solid control. The socialists got just 22.7% of the vote, their lowest share ever.

Maybe people are finally waking up to the lie behind the very name of the Spanish Socialists Workers Party: If you give the socialists power long enough, eventually, there will be no workers, either because the economy will be dead or people will see no point in working.

Here’s a welcome sign that even in California, the public is finally standing up against trans insanity and bullying instead of going along with it to prevent being called “transphobic.” A 17-year-old “trans” athlete named AB Hernandez dominated the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section championship final, beating all the actual girls by wide margins in various events.

As the day wore on and the unfairness of biological reality became so apparent that the crowd, including many of the girls’ parents, began getting enraged, officials made the unusual decision to award duplicate gold medals to all the girls who finished second to Hernandez. The policy will continue for the rest of the season. Some of those girls also refused to stand on the podium next to Hernandez.

One of the girls’ mothers praised her daughter for standing up for fairness to female athletes and blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom for letting biological males compete in girls’ sports. She said, “He’s tried to peg any female who’s trying to stand up for women as bullies. It’s a way for him to try to shut them down. It’s easier for him if the girls don’t speak up.” But finally, they are.

As we’ve said for a long time, if the real girls refused to play along with this insanity, all they’d have would be guys with ponytails pretending to be female athletes, and that doesn’t sell tickets for the organizers. The real girls are the attraction, which means they are the business and they have the power. Use it. Boycott (or girlcott) any competitions that allow male cheaters until they’re forced to knuckle under.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.