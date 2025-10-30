Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea, a TPUSA event at Ole Miss, a Hurricane Melissa update and government shutdown updates.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.

- Proverbs 21:21

INTERNATIONAL

A “truly great” meeting: President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea was the final stop of his Asian tour, and Trump said the meeting went “truly great.” It ended with mutual praise and the two smiling and shaking hands for the cameras. Trump agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports, and Xi reportedly agreed to crack down on fentanyl production and smuggling, buy more US farm goods and pause China’s limits on exports of rare earth minerals.

Both said they want to reduce tensions between the US and China to avoid more shocks to the global economy, and Xi brushed off Trump’s previous harsh words, saying, “It is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then.” .

So Trump’s tough talk and tariffs weren’t the ravings of a mad dictator who would destroy the global economy and start World War III, but just a tough negotiating stance to make China cut a better deal with the US? Why didn’t someone in the media tell the public that months ago?! Oh, wait: we did…

RELATED: Some more details have been released about the trade deals Trump made with South Korea, and the total value for the US is nearly one trillion dollars.

And no, Chuck Schumer, you’re not allowed to spend it.

UNRELATED TO REALITY: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of “galivanting” (that means “wandering aimlessly for amusement,” kids) around Asia on a trip that was a “total dud.” Trump pointed out the “trillions of dollars” in deals he had secured, the strengthening of ties with Asian allies and the reduced tensions with China and said Schumer’s comments were “almost treasonous.”

We wouldn’t go that far, but how about “extremely clueless”? As in, “Don’t belittle what someone else did when your only accomplishment during the same period was preventing anything from being done at all.”

The White House Rapid Response team also slapped back at what Sean Spicer called “the dumbest tweet of the century.”

HURRICANE MELISSA

Hurricane Updates: After devastating Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Mellisa weakened to Category 3 as it hit Cuba and the Bahamas, and is expected to reach Bermuda tonight as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. ABC has a page with live updates on the latest news.

Again, Samaritan’s Purse is responding to help survivors, and you can donate to the effort at their website.

U.S. POLITICS

Last night, Erika Kirk spoke at a massive TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi, marking her first on-campus appearance since her husband Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University. It was an emotional address, filled with personal memories of Charlie, testimony of her faith, and words of inspiration for those who want to continue his work. She told them, “You can’t change a nation if you’re enslaved to fear.” You can read excerpts from it here…

…And watch the full speech on video here.

Ole Miss students also got to hear Vice President J.D. Vance, who spoke briefly, then followed Charlie Kirk’s example by taking questions from the audience. He spoke about both Administration policy and his personal religious faith, including answering a question about how he and his wife Usha reconcile their Christian and Hindu faiths in raising their kids. It was a very interesting and thoughtful answer, best heard in full in his own words. You can read it here…

…And here’s video of his full remarks and Q&A.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The partial government shutdown has now reached 30 days, making it the second-longest in history, as well as the most pointless, and it’s proving costly. Because of the drop in purchases by the government, and by people who rely on government paychecks or benefits, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the shutdown will create a slowdown in the economy that will shave over $14 billion off the GDP and reduce fourth quarter GDP growth by 1 to 2 percentage points.

There are reports that centrist Democrats have had enough and are working with Republicans on an “off-ramp” to end the shutdown next week (FYI: They could end it right now by just taking another vote to reopen the government at current funding levels and – duh! – not voting against it this time.) Their face-saving excuse will be that they have won everything they can and “successfully highlighted soaring healthcare costs.” Yes, everyone now knows what we’ve been saying for years: The Affordable Care Act creates insurance that isn’t affordable without heavy taxpayer subsidies. Good job.

Meanwhile, the Democrat spin of blaming Republicans for the shutdown is no longer working, as even their usual media defenders are starting to turn against them. Case in point: an interviewer on CNBC (!) told holdout Democrat Sen. Peter Welch to be “reasonable” and vote to reopen the government. When Welch replied, “I’m not there yet,” the interviewer snapped, “This is the right way to do it, Senator? By people not getting paychecks at the TSA? This is extortion! You think this is the right way, you think in your conscience, you think this is the right way to do it?”

Again, let us stress: This dose of reality was on CNBC, not Fox News! We’re through the looking glass, people!

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

