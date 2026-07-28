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Karl Kaucher's avatar
Karl Kaucher
3h

So Andy Beshear is making demands regarding Mitch McConnell. Lovely. Andy wants to force McConnell out so he can appoint a successor from the democRAT party. The Kentucky legislature passed two bills that would remove the appointment power from the governor and pass that power to the Legislature. Unfortunately, that legislation conflicts with the Kentucky Constitution, which takes precedence. RINO that he is, I hope Mitch can fulfill the rest of his term.

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
3h

Thank you. Mamdani at the Holocaust Museum? Wouldn’t that be something 🤔 And if he goes to the 911 Memorial will he be feeling mournful or quietly victorious……🤨

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