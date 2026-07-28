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Daily Bible Verse

And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16

In Washington

Today in Washington, there will be two celebrations of the life of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham: a public service this morning in the Capitol Rotunda, and a later private funeral service at the National Cathedral. The final funeral service will be held in his home state of South Carolina.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Senators of both parties joined to move forward a bill championed by Graham to put sanctions and tariffs on Russia to try to force an end to the war on Ukraine. Fox News has more at this link.

The tapes of interviews with the ghost writer of former President Biden’s memoir that Biden fought a long legal battle to suppress have finally been released. And just like the Fauci diaries and so many other recent stories, they prove that the people who were accused of trafficking in rightwing conspiracy theories were absolutely correct.

The tapes reveal two things we were repeatedly assured were not true:

1. As far back as 2017, the alleged “sharp-as-a-tack” Biden was already showing halting speech and a failing memory.

2. Biden knew full well that he had classified documents illegally stored in his home and was sharing likely classified documents with his ghost writer who didn’t have a security clearance. Imagine the hubris it takes to do that, then to okay a raid on the home of an actual former President like Trump and try to railroad him into prison for mishandling classified documents (Reminder: As President, Trump has the power to declassify any documents; Biden did not have that power when he took those documents home.)

This explains why Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland released only redacted transcripts and refused to release the full tapes, claiming he feared they could be altered into deep fakes. The only alteration of truth was done by Garland, who was also the real deep fake in this story.

It will take time to go through all the tapes, so we’ll have a more complete report tomorrow. In the meantime, chalk up another major news story that turned out to be not only a big, fat lie, but a big, fat obvious lie.

The Trump DOJ has agreed to pay an undisclosed seven-figure settlement to pro-life Christian father of 11, Paul Vaughn, who endured a years-long ordeal due to the Biden DOJ weaponizing the “FACE Act” to try to imprison pro-life protesters. Vaughn was arrested at gunpoint in front of his wife and traumatized children (who were also essentially held at gunpoint) and threatened with over a decade in prison for peacefully protesting at abortion clinics.

Upon taking office in 2025, President Trump pardoned Vaughn and two dozen other pro-life protesters convicted under the (we’d argue unconstitutional) FACE Act. Vaughn thanked the Thomas More Society for taking up his case, supporters who prayed for him and his family, and Trump for addressing the “egregious deeds of the Biden DOJ.” He also urged other people of faith to remain courageous regardless of who’s in office, noting that “the threat of good and evil runs right through the heart of every man.”

Speaking of that, you can read more about this case and settlement from Fox News while we wait for some federal judge to rush in and try to block the settlement.

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Across America

Speaking of Israel and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the chairman of the US Holocaust Memorial Council, Jeff Miller, posted an invitation on X to Mamdani to visit the US Holocaust Museum in Washington. Mamdani keeps referring to the fictitious “genocide” in Gaza by Israel and helping fire up anti-Semitism.

Miller said that “words matter especially from elected leaders” and that “rhetoric that demonizes Israel and the Jewish state has consequences.” So he offered to give a personal tour of the US Holocaust Museum to Mamdani, so he can “learn what ‘genocide’ actually means.”

Unsurprisingly, as of this writing, Fox News has yet to receive a response from Mamdani’s office.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, released a new hospital photo on Monday. While he’s been released from hospital care, he’s still not cleared to leave the rehab facility and will miss a major Kentucky political event this year and more Senate votes.

Kentucky’s Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear called on McConnell to be honest about the medical reasons for his long absence from the Senate, and on Majority Leader John Thune to investigate. Beshear wants McConnell either to provide medical proof of his capacity to serve or else resign and allow a replacement to be appointed.

Friend of the “Huckabee” show Ami Horowitz visited a Los Angeles community college to ask black students their personal views on 10 major issues, including taxes, late term abortion, allowing minors to transition genders, letting males compete in women’s sports, school choice, government spending and more.

Like about 90% of black Americans, most of the students identified as Democrats. They were shocked to learn that, based on their actual personal beliefs, there wasn’t a single black person interviewed who didn’t align more with the Republicans than the Democrats.

This proves that the entire success of the Democratic Party with black voters is a triumph of marketing over reality.

Around the World

The pause in attacks on Iran continues today, and President Trump expressed optimism for a diplomatic end to the conflict, even though Iran still refuses to engage in peace talks. At least Monty Python’s Black Knight had enough sense to say, “All right, we’ll call it a draw” after getting both his arms and legs hacked off.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the US (where he will NOT be arrested as a war criminal, sorry ICC and Mamdani) for a meeting with Trump today at the White House. He’s expected to give Trump Israeli intelligence suggesting that Iran is expanding operations at its one remaining nuclear site, Pickaxe Mountain, and is not negotiating in good faith about ending its nuclear ambitions. Color us unsurprised, and we don’t even have access to Israeli intelligence.

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