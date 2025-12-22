When Amb. Huckabee wrote the book “A Simple Christmas” in 2011, we asked listeners to the “Huckabee Report” radio show to share their personal Christmas memories.

Over the years, we’ve made resharing our favorites a holiday tradition while we take some time off to spend with our families. But we received so many of these stories – hundreds of them! – that we simply didn’t have time or space for them all.

So this year, we decided to dig into the vaults and share some more wonderful listener Christmas stories you’ve never seen before. We’re mixing them in with some of our perennial favorites. They may be heartwarming, inspiring, nostalgic or hilarious, but all are real and told in the words of our listeners, with only minor editing for clarity. We hope they’ll enhance your Christmas and inspire you to share your own favorite memories of Christmases past with your kids and grandkids (and in our Comments section), so these precious family stories can be passed on to new generations.

We’ve also prepared lots of material in advance, so keep watching for your Huckabee Post newsletters every day! And if anything major comes up in the news, rest assured we’ll set aside our eggnog and write about it for you. But it had better be important!

Have a safe, blessed and merry Christmas and we’ll be back with a New Year’s message on January 1st and regular daily newsletters on January 2nd!

A time for prayers and miracles: Christmas is a time for prayers and miracles, and one often follows the other. Rosalin from Virginia shared a story that proves God sometimes shows a very personal interest in us, if we’ll just ask Him into our lives. She wrote:

“Years ago, when our children were younger, we ran into hard times. It was a Wednesday morning, and Christmas was on Saturday. We had no money for Christmas gifts and no savings in the bank. My husband was home without work as a carpenter. He suggested we join hands and pray, which we did.

Three hours later, friends of ours called from New York to tell us that they’d received a large Christmas bonus from work, and God put our family on their hearts. They told us they’d sent us $350 through Western Union...not knowing of our situation. We picked up the check and went Christmas shopping. It was a GREAT lesson my children will NEVER forget!”

Thank you, Rosalin. That’s a great story that none of us will ever forget!

Kathy from Texas also sent us a story about a frightening time that not only proved to her that miracles are real, it proved it to a man of science as well:

“I believe Christmas is a time for miracles. My daughter is a living miracle. At the age of 12, she suffered a massive stroke due to a bleed in her brain. She had zero chance of survival but we insisted the surgeon try to save her life.

While in the waiting room, I was sitting and crying when I felt a tap on my shoulder and a voice saying ‘Don’t cry, she will be okay’. I looked around and no one was near me. When the surgeon came to talk to us, I told him she would be okay. He had his doubts. I saw the man go from believing he was a god to believing in God as my daughter healed.

It is now 20 years later, and she is married with two kids and is as normal as anyone else. The surgeon said he didn’t have anything to do with her recovery. I said he did: God guided his hands. All he said with tears in his eyes is ‘God is real.’”

Our prayers are heard…Susan from Missouri reminded us that when we pray, our prayers are heard, sometimes in ways we never imagined:

“One of my favorite Christmases actually began on Thanksgiving. I was in high school and my older married brothers were eating elsewhere. So, Dad took Mom and me to Memphis to eat at Piccadilly Cafe. Afterward, my MS preacher Dad headed to the hospital. Mom asked who was there. His reply was ‘a lot of people.’

He went directly to ICU. Ministers are nearly always allowed access. My sweet dad went from room to room comforting folks.

One little girl had been hit by a car crossing the street on her bike, anxious to get to Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. Turns out she was a neighbor to my mom’s sister. Dad held her little hand and prayed with her family while she lay in a comatose state.

The week before Christmas, we went to the hospital again to visit her in her room. As we walked into the room with our gift, she smiled and sat up in bed. She hugged my Dad, who had prayed she would be home for Christmas. She began to chatter and laughingly told my Dad that she would get to go home for Christmas. She told us that she was going to her church Christmas pageant and told us her wishes for Santa.

As we were leaving, her older sister asked how we knew her little sister. She was amazed because her little sister was extremely shy and rarely talked to strangers. Dad told her the story. She asked her sister if she remembered him.

Her reply: ‘Of course, he is the man who prayed and asked God to let me be home for Christmas on the day I had my accident and I was very sick!’

What an impact that made on our lives! God is good!”

Melody from Florida also had a story about answered prayers. Even if the answer wasn’t as miraculous as in the previous story, it surely seemed so to a five-year-old child:

“When I was about five years old, my parents had to tell us they could not afford gifts for Christmas. I kept telling my mom I wanted a Barbie doll! She said pray about it. So I did.

That Christmas morning, no gifts were under the tree, I was sad but also knew that it was okay because our family together is more important and it was Jesus’ day and not mine!

As my mom was making breakfast there was a knock on the door. No one was there, but a couple of huge bags and a big box of food was! When we opened them, it was all gifts wrapped for us, marked from Jesus! Not one footprint was in the snow either in upstate New York. It was a true gift from God that He answered what I prayed for! And I had a few Barbies dolls that day!...

I don’t have money to buy anyone a gift this year, but I know Jesus is the reason for the season and I thank Him for my family!...I am 33 now and blessed because I know God looks out for us all! Even down to the little things!”

Finally, Judy from Texas shared a story of how a prayer on Christmas Eve changed her life: “I was raised in a family that enjoyed material wealth but were lacking in Christian values. Father was abusive, especially to me, the middle child. A normal Christmas consisted of presents, good food and lovely decorations. God was not spoken about or taught in our home.

When I was 16, several friends planned to attend midnight mass at the Washington Cathedral in St. Louis; we took several cars. It was snowy and icy. Before we arrived for the services, an elderly homeless lady stepped out from between two cars. No one could see her. The lead car could not stop and hit her. The police came and took all of us to the station where we stayed for many hours.

I had always believed in God but had never honored Him properly. We were all numb and confused. The boy driving that car was studying for the priesthood. He asked us all to humble ourselves, kneel on the cold police station floor and pray for that little lady and for our healing.

I know my guardian angel was with me as I could feel a warm shroud of healing over my shoulders and in my heart. That was the beginning of my personal healing and forgiveness of my parents. That night will forever be in my memory for all my days. God is Love now and forever.”

