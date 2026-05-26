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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The Paxton-Cornyn race is bigger than Texas. It is a public autopsy of Senate Republican cowardice. If Paxton wins, every RINO hiding behind Thune, the parliamentarian, “process,” and donor-class panic gets exposed. They could have passed or forced a real fight on the SAVE Act. They did not. They could have stood with voter ID and citizenship verification, backed by overwhelming public support. They did not. Instead they whined that Trump refused to rescue Cornyn. Good. The GOP is not supposed to be a protection racket for incumbents. Paxton means war with the swamp. Cornyn means more swamp management.

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Jasper's avatar
Jasper
2h

While it sounds great that a "peace deal" is in the works for an end to war in Iran it need be remembered that anything Iran would sign is meaningless in the long run. There is no way those infidels will ever give up death to Israel and death to America the little Satan and the big Satan. The only way legitimately and permanently to get peace in Iran is for TRUMp to do what TRUMan did to Hiroshima and eliminate IRGC. May it be so sooner rather than later.

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