Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according the riches of his grace; Ephesians 1:7

We hope you had a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend and that you took time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our right to enjoy our days in safety and freedom. (Note from HP writer Pat Reeder: My late father was in the Army photo corps in Korea. He used to say that he would fly over enemy positions in a helicopter, shooting at them with a camera while they shot at him with guns. I think it’s outrageous that this is referred to as “the forgotten war,” with no national museum to honor its veterans. A while back, I discovered a metal box in some things he left me, filled with slides he took in Korea. They are amazing shots in vibrant ‘50s color, both of Korean towns where he took leave and his Army camp, with shots that look like stills from “MASH.” He used to say that wherever they shot it – it was the California mountains – it looked just like the scrubby wasteland where he was stationed.

I’ve been trying to find any historian or museum that would like to preserve these slides, and have had no luck, which is another sad indication that Korean War veterans deserve more attention. If you have any suggestions, please feel free to share them in the comments.)

Can we all agree that Memorial Day is a day when Americans should come together to honor fallen military heroes and not use the occasion to slam their political opponents? Many conservatives (us included) were not happy that President Trump used a Memorial Day social media post to trash the Democrats.

By the same token, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apparently thought that Monday wasn’t a day to honor our fallen troops so much as a day to honor the late criminal and drug addict, George Floyd.

Sounds like some people on both sides need a reminder of what Memorial Day is and where it came from. They should read Saturday’s Huckabee Post.

RELATED READING:

Feel Good Story of the Day! On Memorial Day, Sharrell Shaw of Little Rock, Arkansas, put a post on social media, not knowing if anyone would notice it. She asked if someone in DC could take a fresh photo for her of her late husband’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery. Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw was only 31 when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2007.

We won’t spoil the ending, but what happened next not only caught Mrs. Shaw off-guard, but it also showed what can happen when, as she said, “people put aside the constant noise and negativity and (come) together for something bigger than themselves,” to help a Gold Star Family. This is a must-read, particularly her comments about this remarkable show of gratitude for her fallen hero husband.

CENTCOM announced that the US military carried out “self-defense” strikes in southern Iran on Monday to protect our troops from threats. The strikes were against missile launch sites and small boats that were attempting to lay mines.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has presented a “pretty solid” proposal to Iran involving reopening the Strait of Hormuz and entering “a very real, significant, time limited negotiation” on nuclear issues. He said they’re awaiting Tehran’s response.

The New York Times, citing “two US officials,” said Iran had verbally agreed to give up its nuclear ambitions and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a broader peace deal, but it’s not clear how that uranium will be removed. Trump said it would either be handed over to the US for destruction or eliminated under international supervision.

Trump also said that “The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that!”

Today, Texas is holding primary run-off elections for both parties. You can find out more and see live coverage here.

The biggest race is between longtime incumbent GOP Senator John Cornyn and Trump-endorsed Attorney General Ken Paxton. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other establishment Republicans are reportedly angry with Trump for endorsing Paxton after holding off until the last minute. But Trump had warned that if Thune didn’t move on the SAVE Act to impose voter ID and other election integrity measures, he would endorse Paxton.

Establishment Republicans claim Paxton’s baggage could cost the GOP the seat, but recent polls showed that Democrat nominee James Talarico was leading them both. Stil, polls this early mean nothing, and most voters don’t even know Talarico, who won his primary mostly by not being Jasmine Crockett.

Once the GOP has its candidate set, you’ll start seeing more ads that tell Texans who Talarico is and what he believes. One ad that just went viral shows clips of Talarico saying God is nonbinary, there are six biological genders, what he cares most about is “trans kids,” that the Southern border should be like our front porch and have a big “Welcome” mat on it, and maybe worst of all for Texas, endorsing veganism and saying that the meat industry causes climate change. It only recently started running online, and some polls show he’s already dropped into a tie with Paxton.

President Trump slammed Talarico, saying you can’t get elected in Texas as a vegan. CNN headlined their story on this, “Trump trashes Talarico over tacos, falsely accuses him of being vegan.” While Tararico claims not to be vegan himself. he is on video denouncing the meat industry in a state built on ranching, saying his campaign is meatless, and plugging the vegan restaurant that’s catering it.

And it’s already given rise to a range of anti-Talarico merch that’s not going to help him in Texas.

Tragic Update: Kerry Sheron, the 69-year-old Escondido, California, man who was brutally beaten (allegedly) because his house was covered with pro-Trump banners died Sunday after five days in critical condition. His 32-year-old alleged assailant had been charged with attempted murder. We assume that will be appropriately updated as well. It’s the latest example of the violent sickness that’s turning epidemic among the left.

We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to Kerry’s wife, Marcia.

Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot to death by Secret Service agents after he opened fire at a security checkpoint near the White House while President Trump was inside. No agents were harmed, but a bystander was injured, and we pray for a full and swift recovery.

The motivations for the attack are still unknown, but the shooter was suspected of having mental problems. He was previously stopped from entering a restricted area at the White House and reportedly told officers he was Jesus Christ.

We didn’t comment last week on Stephen Colbert’s final show because all it meant to us was that our running tally of consecutive Stephen Colbert shows we didn’t watch finally came to an end. But the media treated it as if the First Amendment itself died because an unfunny “comedian” who was losing the network $40 million a year was finally canceled years later than anyone who wasn’t famous for bashing Trump would’ve been.

So if you want any sort of summing up of Colbert’s TV career, we suggest you turn to Derek Hunter. He comes to bury Colbert’s show, not to praise it. Enjoy…

PS – Hunter refers to turning down invitations to “The Daily Show” because word got around that conservatives who gave them interviews would see them hacked to bits to make them look stupid. The only conservative who continued appearing was Mike Huckabee, who would do live interviews with Jon Stewart and parry every liberal joke with a sharp ad lib of his own. Kudos to Stewart for having him on and presenting it honestly. It showed how entertaining a conversation on politics can be when you have two witty people of opposing political views actually talking to each other. Something that never happened even once in over a decade of Colbert’s show.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.