Super Bowl Sunday brought one of the most hard-fought, head-to-head clash of the year. Not the game; most people agreed that was boring. No, I mean the battle of the half-time shows between the NFL’s Bad Bunny all-Español fiesta and Turning Point USA’s alternative America First show with Kid Rock and other stars.

Bad Bunny: Watch it here.

TPUSA:

Having watched both, I slightly preferred the music on the NFL show, but that’s just because I like salsa better than modern rock or country. But for what it was, the TPUSA show was very well performed and impressively produced. Ironically, the worst part of the Bad Bunny show musically was Bad Bunny himself. Does this guy have any musical talent? I kept wishing he would shut up and stop talking over the hot Latin horns and rhythms, which I assume were stolen from someone else’s records, since that’s how songs are “written” these days. The only moment when any English was spoken was when Lady Gaga did a cameo. That was also one of the few moments when anyone actually sang a note.

But of course, nobody’s talking about the music; they’re talking about the political messaging because that’s what the Super Bowl is for, right? The TPUSA show was proudly patriotic; the BB show was 100% Latin, with the entire set and dancers appearing as if they were beamed in from BB’s native land of Puerto Rico. Nothing wrong with celebrating that, although it seemed a bit out of place for such an all-American event as the Super Bowl (Note: Puerto Rico is a US territory.)

The political messaging was actually more subtle than I expected, but was definitely there. Especially at the end, where the American flag was just one of many. BB said, “God bless America,” but he named every nation in North, Central and South America. This was likely a reference to the leftist crusade to declare all of those two continents as “America” so that the idea of the USA as a sovereign nation with borders is erased. To hammer it home, BB held up a football reading, “Together we are America.” No, Nicaragua is not the USA any more than Spain is Germany, although at the rate they’re going, they’ll both soon be Syria.

The TPUSA half-time show drew huge viewing numbers. As expected, liberal media sites are trying to downplay it as a failure because it drew “only” five million viewers. But that was just the real-time live-stream on one platform, YouTube. It was on multiple platforms, and as of this writing, I’ve found three platforms on YouTube alone where it has 19 million, 3.3 million and 1.2 million views. That’s massive.

The response to that from the left is to boast that Bad Bunny had over a hundred million views, but so did the commercials because they were all aired during the SUPER BOWL. For all we know, 95% of Super Bowl viewers muted the half-time show while they went for more bean dip. To watch the TPUSA show, you had to actively log on and be counted.

You can tell the left is desperate to downplay the success of the TPUSA show by the lame reasons they’re giving: “Kid Rock was obviously lip-syncing!” Oh, no, lip-syncing in a Super Bowl half-time show; that’s never happened before. Some also claimed the views aren’t real but are fake “viewbots.” Sorry, you blew your credibility on that when you claimed all the people going to see “Melania” are either paid or nonexistent (that just expanded to another 200 theaters, by the way.)

And why are they so desperate to convince us that the TPUSA show was a failure? Because its success is more proof that their stranglehold on pop culture is evaporating, and they need that to push their failed socialist policies on young impressionable kids who don’t know any better. They could safely mock or ignore conservative media when faith-based movies or non-woke music were a niche. But they’ve vastly improved as “mainstream” entertainment has become downright awful; not just filled with heavy-handed woke messages and blatant sexual imagery, but also boring and uncreative. More people are mocking Billie Eilish for her idiotic political statement at the Grammys than are talking about her award win. If the left loses pop culture, they lose easily-misled young people, and that means they lose elections. That explains the vicious attacks on everything from the “Melania” documentary to “Sound of Freedom” to the TPUSA show to Charlie Kirk and TPUSA itself.

And of course, they attack any artist who strays off the leftist plantation. Even that threat is losing its power: Nicki Minaj is now officially a Republican.

Of course, that’s just my review of the half-time show. More importantly, here’s President Trump’s.

RELATED: The Super Bowl organizers also polluted their product with leftist politics by opening with the “Black National Anthem” (there’s already a National Anthem for black Americans; it’s the same one for all Americans who have all fought, died and contributed to this nation. It’s called “The Star-Spangled Banner.”) And we got an appearance by Green Day, an aging punk band doing songs from their Bush-era album “American Idiot” (back when Bush was the Democrats’ “Hitler du jour.”)

Their leader, Billie Joe Armstrong, changed the lyrics to include a slam at “redneck MAGA” people and went on a spoken screed against ICE, Trump and other Republicans. I’m a big punk and New Wave fan, but I’ve never cared for Green Day, who stole everything interesting they ever did from The Jam (who aren’t in the RnR Hall of Fame while Green Day are.) We don’t need another celebrity protected by high walls and armed security stumping for murderers, rapists and pedophiles to remain in someone else’s neighborhood. (FYI: Laura and I once attended the Grammys; I can assure you that security was ultra-tight.)

But I did enjoy the description of Armstrong by an Australian commentator who said he looked like a middle-aged lesbian. Maybe he should leave America and move in with Rosie O’Donnell.

ALSO RELATED: Some people are petitioning for Olympic athletes who are bashing America to be replaced by athletes who are actually proud to represent this nation.

