John Stossel is known as a contrarian who makes arguments contrary to prevailing narratives. That’s because he bases his argument on facts. But his latest column might come as a surprise even to conservatives. His thesis: That young people who whine that greedy capitalists have made their lives harder and more expensive than those of Baby Boomers actually have it much better than their grandparents did.

Stossel starts with the famous meme, “A family could own a home, a car and send their kids to college, all on one income,” and sets out to disprove it. For instance, a married couple in the 1950s could maybe afford a starter home, but it was much smaller than the homes today’s young people expect, and didn’t have the luxuries, from dishwashers to central A/C.