YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Happy Presidents Day, everyone! We used to celebrate George Washington’s birthday (February 22) and informally, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (February 12.) But in 1968, a Democrat-controlled government changed that to “Presidents’ Day” on the third Monday in February, in honor of all US Presidents.

Some argued that America shouldn’t have official holidays to celebrate just one person, but that was jettisoned when we passed Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So the real reason why we have a day to celebrate all Presidents, even when some of them were pretty lousy (can you think of one? You don’t have to be an historian) is that it gives government employees another paid three-day weekend off. Democrat government shutdowns now do that routinely, and the three-day weekend lasts seven days and counting.

Of course, this holiday also gives us lots of Presidents Day sales. We used to have white sales, but that’s now considered racist.

On this day, fly your flag and just celebrate all the Presidents you like, from Washington to Lincoln to Reagan to the one who’s currently making it possible for many government employees to have permanent unpaid seven-day weeks off.

A Note on the Nancy Guthrie Story: You’ve likely noticed that we’re not covering the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, a story that’s being covered 24/7 by cable channels. We thought we should explain why.

First, virtually nothing is known for sure, yet the on-air yakkers never stop talking about it. Secondly, if they do learn anything real about what the police know or how they might be tracking Mrs. Guthrie, it seems to us that broadcasting it would only help the criminals. So we will continue not to comment on this story until there’s definitely something to say. Until then, the only appropriate response is to continue to pray that Mrs. Guthrie will be returned soon, safe and healthy, and that the monsters who took her face justice.

Over the weekend, the Munich Security Conference in Germany drew leaders from around the world, including Trump Administration officials who belonged there, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It also drew a number of Democrats who seemed to mistake it for an audition for the 2028 Presidential race. If so, then the Dems need to start looking harder for a candidate.

First, the good news: If J.D. Vance doesn’t want to run in 2028, the GOP has a strong contender in Rubio, who gave a strong performance on the world stage. Rubio told the Europeans that the US and Europe remain strong allies, but he gave them a harsh dose of reality about the damage they’ve caused to their own nations and to Western civilization with their pursuit of leftist delusions like kowtowing to climate alarmists and opening up their borders to Third World migration. He told them:

“Controlling who and how many people enter our countries, this is not an expression of xenophobia, it is not hate, it is a fundamental act of national sovereignty. And the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself.”

And in a quote that should be put on bumper stickers, he told the European leaders, “We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline!”

Meanwhile, the Democrats in attendance included wannabe Presidents Gavin Newsom, Hillary Clinton and AOC, all of whom embarrassed themselves in various ways.

Hillary tried tacking to the center, admitting that immigration (i.e., illegal immigration) “went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.” (Editor’s note: We have never seen a US border torture or kill anyone, nor has any border enforcement agent done that – although a lot of illegal aliens they’ve arrested have murder and torture on their records.)

Hillary also visibly struggled to contain her rage after she attacked Trump and Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka pointed out her TDS. When she began angrily rambling and deflecting, he coolly apologized if the truth makes her nervous. To be fair, she’s a Clinton: the truth always makes them nervous. Read more—→

AOC may have had it worse and tanked any farcical hopes of being President when she was asked a simple question that any politician should be prepared for: If China attacks our ally Taiwan, would she commit US troops to help Taiwan? Her deer-in-the-headlights response was straight out of the Kamala Harris Word Salad Bar. She stammered so much, she seemed more like she was auditioning to become a Porky Pig impersonator than President. Read more—→

And Gavin Newsom stuck his expensive loafer in his mouth by comparing ICE agents to Nazis…in front of Germans in Germany. We assume they have a better understanding of what Nazis are than he does. Read more —→

We’ll just add a few points: AOC and Newsom claim to be “progressives,” yet they promised the Europeans that as soon as they get into power, they’ll turn back the clock to the way things were before Trump arrived. That sounds regressive, not progressive.

And why would AOC want to be President in 2029 when, by her own claims, the world will end on her watch due to climate change?

They also accused Trump of destroying the “norms” of the world order, which is precisely why we elected him. But they don’t mention that the “norms” they want to reinstate are actually radical changes to norms that they made, like open borders, ending immigration and election integrity laws, censoring the Internet, jailing people for political differences, and expanding government into every aspect of our lives, even telling us what kind of car we’re allowed to drive. Is their idea of respecting “norms” stacking the Supreme Court, eliminating the Electoral College and rewriting the Constitution?

Sorry, but we don’t want to “progress” back to those thankfully-dead ideas. Those aren’t Norms, they’re Cliffs, and we don’t want to plunge over them.

Oh, and by the way: Didn’t it used to be an accepted norm that when you’re on foreign soil, you don’t badmouth your own country and President?

First, before we get into the latest update on Fulton County and the DOJ’s report on election irregularities, does the name Kathryn Ruemmler ring a bell?

It should. We’ve talked many times about the fact that in Obama/Biden World, the same names keep turning up again and again. And Ruemmler, the associate deputy attorney general under Obama who rose to be Counsel to the President, essentially to become Obama’s lawyer for three years and long known by many as “Obama’s Fixer,” is in the news again. Read more —→

This past Thursday brought more heated (or overheated) testimony in Congress related to immigration law. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were grilled by Senate Republicans on their blocking of ICE enforcement and the widespread fraud on their watch, much of it by Somali migrants. Catherine Salgado at PJ Media recounted this extremely telling testimony by Ellison:

“Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) asked, ‘If you enter the country illegally, or you overstay a visa, should you be deported?’ Ellison pompously replied, ‘My simple answer is, sir, it depends.’ Moreno fired back, ‘Okay, sir, somebody breaks into your home. Should they be arrested for breaking and entering, or does it depend?’ Ellison sputtered, ‘It’s an entirely different scenario.’” Read more—→

It should be crystal clear by now that teachers’ unions, which are a major component of the Democrat electoral machine, think the public school system was created to protect union jobs, not to educate students. If you haven’t figured that out yet, check out San Francisco, where teachers are on strike. The school district prepared a week’s worth of study materials so that the students wouldn’t fall too far behind.

Now, the union is calling on parents NOT to homeschool their kids because that might lessen the pressure on the district to end the strike. Yes, they actually think parents should care more about the teachers union getting what it wants than about their own children going without an education. You can read more, and please note the photo of the union picket sign that actually refers people to the website of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Read more —→

Brace yourselves for yet another screaming far-left radical in the US House. In a crowded field, Analilia Mejia has won an upset victory in the Democratic Primary in New Jersey’s 11th District. It’s a heavily-Democrat District that Kamala Harris won by nine points, so it’s assumed that she’ll easily beat Joe Hathaway in the April 15th election.

Mejia is a former Bernie Sanders political director endorsed by Reps. Pramila Jayapal and AOC. She’s running on a faaaar-left platform, and she last made news by leading an “Abolish ICE” chant. She said at that rally, “In a moment of rising authoritarianism, of economic insecurity, of state-sanctioned violence, any old blue just won’t do. If you send ‘weak sauce’ to Congress, we will get ‘weak sauce’ back.”

And what happens if you send a nutbar to Congress? We’re likely to find out. Fortunately, this won’t change the balance of power since she’s running to fill the unexpired term of Mikie Sherrill, who quit in November to ruin New Jersey some more by becoming Governor.

Of course, there is one way to block her. Due to so many Democrats splitting the vote, Mejia won the nomination with just 29%. If the more moderate Dems who took the majority of the vote got together and urged their voters to back Hathaway, that could keep her out of DC and prevent her from establishing a radical left power base. Then they could run a more reasonable Democrat 10 months from now. But that would require these Democrats to put their nation and the good of the District’s constituents over their own party’s power, so don’t bet the farm on it. Read more —→

Once again, Judicial Watch merits gratitude for their years-long persistence in prying documents out of government bureaucrats, in this case evidence of the strangely botched effort to deal with reports of an “unknown male acting strangely” before Trump’s appearance onstage in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. If it weren’t for this undeterred watchdog group, who knows if we ever would’ve learned even as much as we have so far about what was happening --- and not happening --- behind the scenes on the day Trump was shot and nearly killed?

After the FBI failed to comply with a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch for documents related to the shooting, JW took the next step and filed a lawsuit. (It should be noted that for JW, this scenario plays out over and over, in case after case, with government departments repeatedly playing the delay game for as long as they can possibly hold out.) Among the documents the FBI ended up having to turn over was an “FD-302” --- that’s a memo summarizing an interview of a witness or confidential human source (CHS) by investigators --- stating there had been a report of an “unknown male looking at a law enforcement sniper position. Several operators were communicating information about the unknown male back and forth over the radio --- including to/from Command, to the Secret Service, to [Pennsylvania State Police], everybody.” Read more —→

In today’s corrupt activist judge update, DC District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, nearly a year after he originally ordered that planes on their way to El Salvador with Venezuelan illegals be TURNED AROUND --- when they were no longer even in our airspace --- is again demanding their return to the U.S.

As reported by investigative reporter Julie Kelly, the Obama-appointed judge issued another opinion on Thursday morning “filled with loathing for the Department of Justice mixed with sympathy for the 137 Venezuelans who were flown out of the country pursuant to President Trump’s Alien Enemies Act. The men, here illegally, also were accused of ties to Tren de Aragua, a multi-national crime racket now designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.” Read more —→

