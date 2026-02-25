Please find our initial thoughts on President Trump’s State of the Union Speech below. Our comments have a reading time of 7 minutes. We will have much more to say tomorrow and, in the days to come. What a speech!

9:14 PM EST: Seventy Democrats refused to attend. Even Sen. John Fetterman showed up, and had the respect to wear a suit! If you can't show up, shut up and sit still like an adult for 90 minutes to show respect for the office of the President and this major bipartisan tradition, then you don't have the emotional maturity to serve in Congress, and you need to resign right now. That goes for both parties.

9:26 PM: Watching the Democrats sit silent and glowering as Trump talked of cheap gas, record stock markets, low inflation, rising wages, secure borders with zero new illegal aliens, $18 trillion in new investments in the US and tens of thousands of new construction jobs should tell voters what they'll reverse if they get back into power.

9:30 PM: Wonder of wonders, at least MOST of the Democrats finally stood up...for the Olympic men's hockey team. Hakeem Jeffries must have told them how bad they looked last year, refusing to applaud even for the guests. Like the ones tonight who wouldn't even clap for Team USA.

9:39 PM: Nice segment of honoring American heroes, from a 100-year-old WWII veteran to awarding the Legion of Merit for Extraordinary Heroism to the hero who saved lives during the deadly flooding in Texas.

9:41 PM: Great suggestion from Margot Cleveland on X: ",,,why doesn't the President pause in the middle of the SOTU and have the Senate take a voice vote on the SAVE act? They'll have a quorum, and be in session. They only need 50 yesses since JD will be there too."

9:47 PM: Trump addressed the tariffs to the faces of the SCOTUS Justices who ruled against him, but he was remarkably diplomatic for him. Just called it an “unfortunate ruling,” then talked of all the good he had done by using the tariffs as a tool and made it clear that he was going to continue the policy citing different statutes.

9:51 PM: Democrats' faces when Trump correctly blamed them for causing the affordability crisis and skyrocketing health care costs looks like someone gave them a bitter pill and told them to suck it instead of swallowing it.

9:58 PM: It’s great that Trump is promoting some of his programs that have really helped Americans, like no tax on tips, the Trump accounts for children’s savings, TrumpRX drug discounts and the ban on corporations buying up family homes. The media have buried those things while trying to blame “unaffordability” on Trump. He’s effectively using this speech as both a pro-America rally and a campaign ad that reminds people of the sharp contrast between his policies and the left’s.

Meanwhile, the Dems should be grateful nobody is paying attention to the negative freak show they’re holding as an alternative SOTU. Wonder what the snap polls after the speech will show about which approach voters prefer?

10:02 PM: NEWS: Trump announced that VP Vance will lead a “war on fraud,” suggesting that the fraud is enough that it could balance the budget. And he will propose the “Delilah law,” named after the victim of an illegal alien truck driver, to ban drivers licenses for illegal aliens in all 50 states.

Also interesting that Fox cut to instant millionaire Ilhan Omar, showing her shaking her head “no” as he described Somali fraud and the culture of corruption in her country.

And a typical hilarious Trump ad-lib: Noting that even Democrats applauded his demand for a ban on stock trading by Congress members, then asking, “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?”

10:13 PM: You can tell from the look on Trump’s face that he knows he walked the Dems right into a trap, letting the applause go on and on for punishing and deporting illegal alien murderers and rapists while they sat on their hands, glowering at the very thought.

Actually finished by telling them, “You should be ashamed of yourself,” and calling on them to end sanctuary cities that protect these monsters. Any Democrat campaign ad that says, “We’re on your side” can now be dismissed as an outright lie.

Also called on Democrats to pass the SAVE Act to ensure that only citizens and legal voters vote. Again, the Dems sat glued to their chairs, looking like they were sucking on pennies.

He even reminded them that the “communist mayor of New York City,” who’s “a nice guy,” demands ID to shovel snow. And told the Dems to their faces that the only reason to oppose voter ID is that they want to cheat.

10:16 PM: After introducing a victim of childhood trans insanity who has recovered and is now attending Liberty University, Trump called for ending barbaric “gender” surgery on minors. He called out the Democrats for refusing to stand (and even shouting in protest), telling America, “These people are crazy.”

No arguments from us.

10:21 PM: Nice tribute to Charlie Kirk and acknowledgement of his widow Ericka and the revival of faith in America. Again, Democrats didn’t stand for that. Maybe that explains why they don’t know how to sit still and behave themselves in public: Their parents never took them to church.

At least the Dems finally stood up and applauded Trump’s demand for an end to political violence. Now, could you please stop making speeches encouraging it?

10:28 PM: Shameful of the Democrats to refuse to stand for the mother of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukraine immigrant murdered on a train in Charlotte by a career criminal repeatedly released by Democrats. Trump seemed genuinely outraged when he dressed them down, saying, “How can you not stand for that?”

This entire section of the speech is heartbreaking. One commenter pointed out that the chamber is filled with people whose lives have been ruined or their loved ones killed as a direct result of pro-crime Democrat policies. Amazingly, the Dems didn’t even stand for Trump’s comments about Washington, DC, being safe again. Would they really rather be robbed, carjacked or murdered than admit Trump is right? That’s a whole new form of terminal TDS.

10:31 PM: Great comment from Charlie Martin at PJ Media: During the presentation of a Purple Heart to Andrew Wood, "Richard Blumenthal looks like he's trying to defecate a porcupine"

10:35 PM: Very moving comments on the return of all the October 7th hostages. Even the Democrats stood and applauded.

Good to see that Trump has given a new responsibility to J.D. Vance and lavished praise on Marco Rubio in the same speech. Media members who are hunting for stories of rivalry, favoritism and division in the White House over the 2028 race must be tearing their hair out.

10:38 PM: FInally, a quibble with Trump: We give Hamas no credit for returning the hostages. They're the monsters who took the hostages and held them for month after month in horrific conditions. They get no credit from us for finally returning the remains of their victims.

10:46 PM: Rep. Al Green, who was removed last year for shouting and waving his cane at Trump, was quietly removed early in the speech. It was later revealed that he was carrying a sign reading, “Black people aren’t apes,” and he said, “Tonight, I wanted him to have a person confront him and let him know that Black people aren’t apes.”

We assume that he was removed and taken immediately to a Gavin Newsom speech.

10:51 PM: Proving he is a brilliant showman, Trump declared, "Come on down!" like the host of "The Price is Right" as he surprised a Venezuelan family with the appearance of a relative who had been held as a political prisoner by the Maduro regime. We've now reached a point in history where the State of the Union Address is far more dramatic, exciting and entertaining than the latest new "Star Trek" series.

10:59 PM: What a way to start wrapping up a speech: Awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor to Maduro raid hero and helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover and Korean War veteran Royce WIlliams. WIlliams got a long and very deserved ovation. Let's hope this will help inspire more interest in the veterans of the Korean War, for which there is currently no national museum in the US.

11:11 PM: Final thoughts: Possibly Trump’s best speech ever. The conclusion of Trump’s speech was so moving, positive and patriotic that it could have been delivered by Ronald Reagan. As one commentator said, it was a long speech, but there were no weak moments.

Trump has obviously honed his speech discipline from the rallies. He didn’t go off script and ramble off topic. He had lots of strong points to make, and he punched them one after another and moved on. Someone noted that Hakeem Jeffries looked worried at the end. He should: those clips of Democrats sitting, glowering and shouting at Trump (Tlaib, Omar) when he called on them to side with Americans instead of illegal alien criminals will be rerun more times during campaign ad season than “I Love Lucy.”

