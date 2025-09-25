Good morning. Today’s newsletter is below. Forward to friends, family and co-workers!

24 The Lord bless thee, and keep thee:25 The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

26 The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.

Numbers 6:24-26

ICE SHOOTING

Latest news: Here is the latest on that shooting at an ICE detention facility in Texas. The shooter (whose name we will not mention, as is our policy; we don’t reward murderers with fame) has been identified as a 29-year-old male who fired from a rooftop, using bullets inscribed with anti-ICE slogans (any of this sound familiar?) The shooter’s mother reportedly posted “progressive” messages on social media, so maybe it will be clear even to Jimmy Kimmel that he’s not MAGA. He missed the ICE agents and shot three detainees before killing himself. As of this writing, it’s been reported that one of his victims died and two are in critical condition. Please join us in praying for the victims. Please join us in praying for that person to survive.

This means that more illegal aliens have been killed during ICE arrests by anti-ICE leftist radicals than by ICE agents. You’d think that if Democrats don’t care that their irresponsible, incendiary anti-ICE rhetoric is endangering law enforcement officers, they’d at least tone it down now that their deranged followers are killing the illegal aliens they claim to be protecting.

Some might be feeling a slight amount of shame, but we’re sure it will pass quickly. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who talks out of both sides of his mouth faster than Terry Fator, can switch on a dime from denouncing political violence to spewing violent political rhetoric, as this linked story shows, but as of this writing (early Thursday morning), his spokesperson has condemned the Dallas shooting while he’s actually keeping quiet for a change. Just the night before, he was on Stephen Colbert’s show, denouncing ICE agents as “authoritarian.”

But Republicans are not keeping quiet. They’re fed up with ICE officers facing rising dangers from unhinged leftists, hopped up into a homicidal rage by reckless accusations of them being “Nazis” and “Gestapo troops” who “disappear people.” Newsom has slammed them for using masks and unmarked cars (Gee, we wonder why don’t show their faces and write “ICE” on their cars, to make them easier targets) who provide “no due process” (uh, the “due process” was when courts ordered them to be arrested by ICE and deported.) Yet his spokesperson denied any culpability, insisting that Newsom has always condemned violence against law enforcement. Even the ones he calls Nazis and urges people to stand up against?

As a reminder: ICE is doing nothing but enforcing immigration laws passed by bipartisan Congresses, signed into law by Presidents of both parties, and enforced by a President who got a majority of the vote on the promise to do just that. By impeding their efforts, these so-called defenders of “our democracy” are actually waging war on democracy.

FBI Director Kash Patel said this violence has to end, and his agency will pursue those who target law enforcement officers and prosecute them to “the fullest extent of justice.” Vice President J.D. Vance spoke for millions when he responded to this latest attack by saying, “You don’t have to agree with my immigration policies, you don’t have to agree with Donald Trump’s immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America.”

Democrats who use violent and dehumanizing rhetoric against their political opponents probably see it as a necessary last resort because they desperately want to cling to power but their policies always fail, so calling the other side racists, Nazis, etc., is all they have. Unfortunately, now that they’ve driven away their sane followers, about all that’s left is a mob of angry, unstable, broken people who are just crazy enough to actually believe what they’re saying. They don’t know it’s just cynical bloviating; they think Republicans really are Nazis.

Democrat politicians need to grow up and start acting like adults. Or better yet, like parrot owners, who know that every nasty thing they say out loud is being listened to and will eventually come back when they least expect it.

MSM makes a living off of being irresponsible: Of course, it’s not just Democrat politicians and celebrities who engage in irresponsible rhetoric. Their “news” media outlets make their living from it. Case in point: This week, NBC “News” ran a heart-rending story about how ICE agents in Massachusetts held a 5-year-old autistic girl outside her home to pressure her father to surrender. They ominously reported that the girl was “encircled” and “surrounded” by “several male law enforcement agents.” The mother claimed, “They took my daughter! Give me my daughter back!”

But as Redstate.com reports, NBC had to run a “correction” after the story was revealed to be entirely bogus.

What actually happened is that the father (an illegal alien with prior arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation!) was driving and refused to pull over. He stopped at his house and ran in, flashing two middle fingers to the ICE agents, and abandoning his daughter in his car. The ICE agents had to rescue her and call the police to report that she’d been abandoned.

Worse, Redstate noted that the original false story had over 2 million views, while the “correction” had only 35,000. That leaves 1,999,965 who still believe that ICE agents are evil, thanks to NBC News not bothering to fact check stories before spreading them. What are the chances that any of them will be violent leftwing nutjobs?

There’s an old saying that “a lie is halfway around the world before the truth has its boots on.” Thanks to the Internet and “journalists” like those at NBC, a lie is now around the world 10,000 times before the truth even wakes up.

RELATED: But when called out for having put the poison in the punch bowl, you can always count on leftist pundits to reply, “What punch bowl? There is no punch bowl!”

Or maybe they’ll channel Gene Wilder in “Young Frankenstein”: “The killer was JOKING! Don’t you people know a JOKE when you hear one?!!”

INVESTIGATIONS

According to Politico, there’s no indication that the raid on former Trump National Security Adviser-turned-Trump critic John Bolton’s home turned up classified documents. However, newly disclosed court documents suggest that the raid on his office turned up documents labeled “Secret” and “Confidential” in five categories, including the UN and weapons of mass destruction.

While initial reports were that the FBI was concerned Bolton might have used classified documents in his Trump-bashing memoir, it was recently reported that a foreign entity hacked his AOL mail account, so he might be in trouble for transmitting classified information over an unsecure email server where it could be stolen by hostile foreign governments. Well, we’re sure “no reasonable prosecutor” would charge him for that. We’re mostly just shocked that anyone still has an AOL Mail account.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Dear Iryna: No, we haven’t forgotten you. After Senate passage on Monday, the North Carolina House on Tuesday voted 81-31 to pass “Iryna’s Law.” It would end cashless bail, impose new restrictions such as ankle monitors and house arrest on violent offenders who are given bail, and curtail the power of judges to release repeat violent offenders. It also adds committing a capital felony on public transportation to the list of factors for eligibility for the death penalty.

All the “no” votes were Democrats. In the Senate, it passed 28-8 with no Democrats voting for it but some walking out. Some claimed to object to expanding the death penalty. We wish they were as concerned about the death penalties meted out to the innocent by the people they turn loose.

Democrat Gov. Josh Stein is reportedly “reviewing the bill.” But if he vetoes it, let’s hope the Senate will override him immediately.

In addition, Rep. Mark Harris and all the Republican members of the North Carolina delegation are demanding the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who ordered a 14-times-released violent criminal to be let out of jail just before he stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death on a train. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also ordered a federal investigation of Charlotte’s transit system, ordering a review of its safety procedures, crime prevention plans, and security spending.

Guilty: Tuesday, after a trial that he tried to turn into a circus, the man arrested on a Florida golf course for allegedly trying to assassinate President Trump (we don’t use the name of people who seek fame by killing) was found guilty on all five counts. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Wackadoodle to the end, the defendant reacted by trying to stab himself in the neck with a pen before being restrained. His daughter also began cursing the jury, shouting, “This is not fair. This is all rigged – you guys are a--holes.” She continued ranting at the reporters afterward. If they’re planning an “Insanity runs in the family” defense, it’s a little late.

U.S. POLITICS

Survey Says: We know it’s tempting to get upset with the Democrats and try to talk them back off the precipice of insanity, but the latest polls show that if the Republicans want to win elections, they should just let them keep on doing what they’re doing…

Read Sitting Down: To save you having to actually read Kamala Harris’ new book (don’t feel bad; we doubt she’s read it, either) -- or to suffer through her media appearances promoting it where she spews word salads that sound like someone dropped a Dr. Seuss book into a Cuisinart -- we’ll just link to some of the stories about her media implosions, the dirt the book spills, and the people she blames for her loss (spoiler alert: everyone but herself) and let you graze at your leisure.

Early Voting: Believe it or not, early voting for November’s Governor’s race has ALREADY started in Virginia. While we think 45 days of voting is absurd, Democrat candidate Abigail Spanberger thinks all those early votes by Democrats are going to secure her victory over the terrific Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. If you live in Virginia, and you don’t want to return the Governor’s seat to the party that backed arresting dads for getting upset that their daughters were sexually assaulted in girls’ school bathrooms by “trans” males, then you have over a month to get out and vote to prevent it, so no excuses.

If you need a reminder of who Winsome Earle-Sears is, here’s the interview she did on “Huckabee” on TBN after winning the Lt. Governor’s race…

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS)

More proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a mental illness: After President Trump announced that medical studies found that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increased the risk of autism in babies, some pregnant liberal women started posting videos of themselves taking big doses of Tylenol as a way to “own” Trump. Something tells us that if their babies suffer from any cognitive deficiencies, it will be due more to heredity than Tylenol.

RELATED TWEET OF THE DAY! Add this to the growing list of ways that leftists are destroying themselves in a crazed effort to “get Trump”…

Even More Brain-Wasting TDS: After President Trump declared Antifa to be a terrorist organization, a number of Democrats are declaring that Antifa doesn’t really exist (at least, not down in the sand hole where they stick their heads.) Rep. Dan Goldman took to X to dare conservatives to “Name one member of Antifa.” And they couldn’t…resist the temptation to name dozens of them, as well as posting their mug shots and their records of criminal convictions.

INTERNATIONAL

Flat like a Pancake: Watch Secretary of State Marco Rubio flatten George Stephanopoulos over his claim that cutting USAID corruption is making people die. No matter how clearly Rubio refutes it, Stephanopoulos just keeps cluelessly repeating it, like Spinal Tap’s guitarist saying, “These go to 11.”

FREE SPEECH

Media want the censorship issue to center around Jimmy Kimmel, not Google’s admission of deceit

“So...are you surprised by the reaction --- the Google story breaks, and nobody talks about it?”

That was Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday night’s GUTFELD! Show; never mind that we at the Huckabee Post were all over that story.

“That’s kinda big,” he said to guest Ric Grenell, who explained it by saying that “we’re all at that point where, really, we know that the Biden administration came after us, they de-banked us, they tried to remove us from Twitter, from all social media. Nobody’s surprised anymore. I mean, I think the big surprise is, why aren’t they getting prosecuted for this?”

Indeed. And why ISN’T the Google story getting more media attention?

Grenell brought up a concern we’ve often expressed here: that after what seems like a shift, we conservatives go back to our lives, while leftists “go back to institutions like academia, NGOs and ORGANIZE.” Political organization IS their life, as they live for power. We do not, although they project their own desire for political power onto us. The better to call us “authoritarian.”

(Side note: Grenell thinks Charlie Kirk’s assassin “took out our future President,” and that is very likely true. [We’ll never know, will we?] “When you look at what he’s done across the country, you think of universities transformed in so many ways --- that would’ve come back whenever he ran…”)

Instead of getting worked up about what Google has done for years to censor and shape the national conversation, the media decided to attack the Trump administration for Jimmy Kimmel’s problem keeping his lame show on ABC, even though the issue has more to do with his advertisers and affiliate stations than it does with anything related to government. With his contract up in January, Kimmel’s show had been tanking, so FCC Director Brendan Carr getting into the conversation was just what the left needed to turn it into a First Amendment issue. What a gift to them! That’s not really what it was, or should have been.

We’ve tried to keep you abreast of all the social media censorship being brought to you by your government, but, as Kat Timpf said Wednesday night, “For me, I will say, when I saw this whole story,

my first thought was, ‘Like...haven’t we already been having this conversation forever? But I WAS thinking about Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. There was actually SO MUCH CENSORSHIP [of the internet] by the Biden administration that I literally, actually lost track.”

She pointed to Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press spokesperson who now portrays a “journalist” on MSNBC, talking about Trump censoring Kimmel. “I really don’t know how she does it,” Timpf said.

“Does she not think of it; does she hope nobody will remember?” she wondered. “...It’s not even about remembering it because there’s new stuff coming out [about censorship by the left]. And there’s probably even MORE…”

Oh, yes, there’s going to be more, much more.

In fact, more came out just yesterday about the lyin’ Biden administration, namely a report that the Justice Department has impaneled a grand jury and is seeking to indict former FBI Director James Comey on perjury charges for lying to Congress.

This probably marks the first time we’ve reported breaking news from MSNBC, but The Gateway Pundit says they reported that Comey is expected to be indicted in the next few days in the Eastern District of Virginia. The problem for him is his testimony in 2020 denying he authorized leaks to the media.

This decision is coming in just under the wire, per the five-year statute of limitations on perjury charges. As Ken Dilanian of MSNBC reported, “The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment --- if it goes forward --- will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020, about whether he authorized a leak of information.” The statute of limitations would lapse this coming Tuesday, so as the saying goes, this is no time for pussyfootin’ around.

Of course, MSNBC’s slant on the story is that the prosecutor who initially declined to bring charges, U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, has been fired by President Trump. But Siebert refused to bring charges not only against Comey but also Letitia James, Adam Schiff and others who appear to richly deserve prosecution. Something appears to have been going on with that, but MSNBC isn’t about to accuse Siebert of politicizing the “justice” system for NOT prosecuting those people.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit (and as we brought you at the time), “Newly declassified memos reveal James Comey’s secret media mole, [Columbia University law professor] Daniel Richman, leaked classified information to The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt to help push for a special counsel in 2017.” These memos do show that Comey misled Congress when he denied that he leaked information, directly or indirectly. We’ll leave the perjury charge up to the grand jury, as they get to see things we don’t see, but it sure looks like perjury from here.

Sure enough, as a result of those media leaks, then-deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to look into alleged Trump-Russia collusion (though it appears Andrew Weissmann actually called the shots, with Mueller perhaps already in the early stages of mental decline). Insufficient evidence was found for Russia collusion, which we know now was just a gigantic hoax orchestrated and funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

As reported last week, Comey’s alleged “mole” Richman has also been subpoenaed in the federal investigation into those media leaks.

A source for FOX News says that “a decision [on Comey’s indictment] could come any day.” They say the extent of the perjury charges is unclear, as is the particular part of his testimony that might be at issue. As you know, former CIA Director John Brennan is being investigated for perjury as well.

RELATED: Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, has an outstanding piece at RealClear Politics about the Russia Hoax and Hillary’s “blame game” after her 2016 loss, in light of what we know now. (If we haven’t seen her much on FOX News lately, perhaps it’s because she was busy working on THIS.)

Thanks to the fake “Steele dossier,” Hemingway writes, “Washington would be consumed by the Russia collusion hoax for the next two-and-a-half years. The investigations it spurred would bankrupt Trump associates, destroy lives, and hamstring Trump’s ability to govern. It led to draconian censorship campaigns against conservatives. It hurt Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 general election. But no evidence was found that a single American, much less Trump himself, conspired with Russia.”

It was six months into Trump’s second term before declassified documents confirmed this. Today, we know what Obama’s team did on their way out the door to hog-tie Trump with a bogus investigation. And now, Obama piously lectures us on Trump’s alleged lack of ethics. To quote Moon Zappa, “Gag us with a spoon.”

When you have time, Hemingway’s full piece is a must-read, especially in anticipation of charges against Comey & Friends. Its implication of Comey, Brennan, Clapper and others in the damage done to our country with the Russia Hoax should have us all crossing our fingers for indictments. (Not being attorneys, we don’t know what charges might be appropriate for Brennan’s engineering of that phony-baloney Intelligence Community Assessment, but it should be illegal as all get-out to do what he did. Still, as with Comey, we’re most likely to see a “process” crime, such as perjury.)

Reading through this long piece, most of it is going to reverberate like old news, as we’ve been talking about it for a long time. The significance is that we’re coming up to the statute of limitations on a lot of this. Trump’s DOJ formed its “strike force” in July, and it’s taken awhile to get documents declassified and timelines established. As you know, showing that all this activity was part of an ongoing conspiracy will help them stretch the statute of limitations.

GOOGLE UPDATE: Since we commented on Google’s admission that it succumbed to pressure by the Biden administration to censor so-called “misinformation” (it wasn’t) on YouTube, law professor Jonathan Turley has posted a column on that subject.

He calls this “another major victory for free speech,” and presumably it is, though Google’s inexcusable caving to government censors did the same kind of enduring harm to our country as the “Russia Hoax” above. It certainly belongs in the same category of deceit.

As Turley says, “The very figures claiming to battle ‘disinformation’ were suppressing opposing views that have now been vindicated as credible.” (No kidding!) After that, it’s hard --- bordering on impossible --- to trust Google and other social media companies that so readily furthered the Democrats’ preferred narrative, but Turley advises that we “need to accept our allies where and when we can find them.” He seems a bit more trusting than we are, but let’s at least give Google some credit for this most recent turn towards openness and free speech.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.