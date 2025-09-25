The Huckabee Post

Anne Turner
Sep 25

I am relieved to read that Comey is being put before a grand jury. It is past time for consequences. I am so tired of disclosures that show criminal actions and no consequences. I know it takes time, but enough is enough.

Is the woman who took the Tylenol sane? If any leftist had come out with the same type of evidence, the Dems would be freaking out. When it came out that alcohol could have an effect on fetuses, not even a sip of wine passes pregnant lips. If it weren’t so serious this would be laughable.

Roscoe Hill
Sep 25

Conservatives calling for the negative rhetoric to stop. It won't. These people want law enforcement and everyone who does nor agree with them dead.

