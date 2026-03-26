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Patricia Dianne Gibson's avatar
Patricia Dianne Gibson
3h

Since when are plumbers considered inferior people, I hope Kimmel never needs one He is pitiful

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kom
2h

The President should prevent Congress from leaving for their "vacation". The President should stop paychecks for Congress. I know it would fuel the "king" claims but at this stage...let 'em cry. Our TSA workers need to be paid and there is no way in hell our country can afford open borders ever again and that would happen without Border Patrol...something the Dems want to eliminate.

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