Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Breaking stories illustrate that justice, while elusive, is still attainable in federal court: First, let’s look at the settlement just reached in the civil suit filed by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. As you know, the FBI, at the instruction of Director James Comey, set up Flynn to speak with two agents without an attorney present and then put him through endless lawfare over alleged misstatements that turned out not to be anything of the sort. For that, he lost his career --- lasting only 11 days in his new White House job as Trump’s national security adviser --- his reputation, his assets and savings, just about everything except his faith, his family and close associates who believed in his innocence.

FOX News Digital says the official court documents they’ve seen do not disclose the terms of the settlement but that the government is “said to be paying” Flynn approximately $1.2 million to put this case to bed. Once Flynn confirms that he’s received this money, the case will be dismissed with prejudice, which means it can never be refiled.

Now, anything over a million dollars might sound like a lot of money --- in fact, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who is always looking out for the taxpayers (ha), called the award “outrageous” and “indefensible” --- but, really, considering all Flynn lost and the major disruption this phony case was to his life and family, we think the amount easily could and should have climbed much higher. According to court filings, each side will bear its own legal costs. Still, though, Flynn won, and his long nightmare is now officially OVER. Read more —→

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A New Mexico jury ordered Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta to pay $375 million for violating state law by misleading users about the safety of its platforms and failing to protect children from predators. The lawsuit called Meta a “breeding ground” for child predators.

The state’s attorney general said, “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough.”

While $375 million is a huge amount, it’s far short of the $2.1 billion the state sought. Still, it’s the first time a state has won a lawsuit against a tech company for harming children, and the win could encourage other states to file similar suits. Meta says it will appeal.

Election Integrity Update: A California Court of Appeals denied state Attorney General Rob Bonta’s attempt to block an investigation into Riverside County’s vote on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gerrymandering bill. Records suggest that officials mysteriously certified nearly 46,000 more ballots than were cast.

The remarkably incurious Attorney General is desperately trying to stop the sheriff from looking into that discrepancy, claiming the investigation is just meant “to sow distrust and undermine public confidence in our elections.”

News flash, pal: That ship has sailed.

MUST READ: The father of a young Illinois woman killed by a drunk-driving illegal alien from Guatemala had some important words for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his virtue-signaling public mourning of two leftist agitators killed when they attacked ICE agents. Spoiler alert: Pritzker has never mourned this man’s daughter, honored her publicly, responded to her dad’s letter, come to their home, said her name out loud or even acknowledged her existence.

RELATED: We have long asked the question, “What is the death toll from four years of Democrat rule?” We don’t mean enemies killed in war; we mean Americans and our allies who are dead today because of feckless “leadership” and insanely self-destructive policies, from the Afghanistan pullout to the open border to the endless catch-and-release of criminals.

The recent killings of young Americans in Illinois (and Democrat politicians’ shameless attempts to blame Trump for the blood on their own hands) has inspired P.J. Media’s Kevin Downey to ask a similar question: “How many people have been killed by illegal aliens, just so far in 2026?” Turns out it’s a hard question to answer because the people responsible for letting them in and keeping them here are making it as difficult as possible to find out.

Early 2026 Darwin Award Frontrunners – In Rome, a communist couple with a long record of violent protests were killed when a bomb they were building for a terrorist attack accidentally blew up them and their home.

As Bob Hoge at Redstate.com notes, Pakistan TV reported it on X this way: “Tragic accident in Rome: Italian anarchists Sara Ardizzone and Alessandro Mercogliano died in a blast while reportedly preparing a protest related to jailed anarchist Alfredo Cospito.” Not “building a bomb,” but “preparing a protest.” They must be auditioning for jobs at the New York Times.

It’s worth following the link to X just to read the replies. The commenters, being smarter than Pakistan TV, realize that the real “tragedy” would have been if that bomb had killed innocent people, as these two creeps intended. As one explained, the word they were looking for was “karma.”

Good News for Philadelphians: Apparently, your city no longer has any real crime because your leftist D.A. Larry Krasner is threatening to arrest ICE agents for helping out at the airport to cover for the TSA agents Democrats refuse to pay and eliminating those endless waiting lines the Democrats caused.

Incidentally, things are going so smoothly now are airports that travelers are shaking ICE agents’ hands and thanking them. And just FYI to Philadelphians: You actually ARE allowed to vote for people who aren’t Democrats. You know that, right?...

MUST-READ: David Strom at Hotair.com has a look at a shocking report by NPR – meaning that we’re shocked NPR ran it, considering the biases of NPR and its audiences. Maybe they’re just trying to justify some more funding by committing actual journalism. But they actually talked about Trump’s attack on Iran not to his Democrat critics or former Pentagon desk jockeys, but to actual Iranians.

Reporter Emily Feng talked to Iranians who fled to Turkey and found that most said they support the strikes. They hope Trump keeps bombing until he kills the entire regime that’s been oppressing, killing, jailing and terrorizing them for 47 years. One woman said, “We needed a foreign military intervention to save us. The U.S. and Israel already killed the former Supreme Leader Khamenei, and I hope they kill the rest of the leadership soon.” An Iranian man said people who haven’t lived there don’t understand real pain.

The Iranians also revealed that the regime is giving out free food near checkpoints that Israel was bombing in hopes of creating civilian casualties that they can blame on Israel.

Their biggest worry is that Trump will do what previous Presidents did: Stop bombing and leave the regime in place instead of killing them all.

Reporter Neil Hauser confirmed this story on X, saying he’d spoken with Iranian refugees in Armenia who said the same thing. One told him, “I don’t know anyone who was killed in the strikes. I know 22 people who were killed by the regime in January.”

Bad News for Philadelphians: Speaking of people who don’t know pain, but we’d love to introduce them to the concept, check out these leftist protesters in Philadelphia who support Hamas and the Iranian terror regime, as they applaud someone saying, “For every US soldier who comes back in a casket, we cheer.”

And what is Philly’s D.A. focused on? Trying to arrest ICE agents who deport terrorists. Do better, Philly voters.

Operation Epic Fury in Iran: Some developments since Wednesday…

Today marks President Trump’s deadline for reaching a peace agreement before he targets Iran’s power infrastructure, and he urged their “strange” negotiators to “get serious” before it’s too late, “because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!” So far, they’ve just kept attacking their neighbors, making threats, putting out ridiculous AI videos and issuing ludicrous demands and conditions. We would say they’re acting like chickens with their heads cut off, but that might be too on-the-nose.

Meanwhile, Israel announced that, with the aid of US intelligence, they had launched an overnight strike on a covert Iranian naval command center. It eliminated the head of Iran’s navy, Alireza Tangsiri, who commanded the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, along with his senior operational leadership.

Iran announced that they would allow ships from China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but would attack ships of any nation involved in the operation against them. We cannot say whether this magnanimous gesture has anything to do with the fact that India deployed seven warships to the Strait to protect India-bound ships.

This threat has revitalized long-running talks about building pipelines and other alternative routes around the Strait to end Iran’s threats to commerce. If anyone builds our “Oman Canal” idea, we expect royalties.

Iran’s plan to attack its neighbors to get them to pressure Trump to stop bombing continues to backfire bigly. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are so sick of being attacked by Iranian missiles, they’ve both doubled down on standing with Trump against Iran.

Least Surprising News of the Day: An analysis by Argyle Consulting Group found that in the first days of Operation Epic Fury, the majority of viral social media posts critical of the war – carrying such messages as it was a betrayal of MAGA, it’s highly unpopular with Americans, or it was done on behalf of Israel – originated with foreign-based accounts that falsely presented themselves as American. They weren’t “random opinions,” but “one of the largest online information events on record.” In other words, a foreign propaganda campaign.

We normally ignore stories about Jimmy Kimmel because saying stupid anti-Trump things to get attention is his job, and we don’t believe in feeding the trolls. But his latest went so far beyond the pale in its arrogant, condescending elitism that he’s getting slammed from all sides, so we’ll reluctantly cover him.

The firestorm started after Kimmel made a “joke” in which he said that before becoming DHS Secretary, Markwayne Mullin “was a plumber. That’s right, we have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now.” We would note that we should be grateful to have anyone protecting us from terrorism, considering Kimmel’s Democrat pals are refusing to pay DHS workers, some of whom are losing their homes and living in their cars.

For the record: Mullin had to drop out of college when his father became ill and take over the small, six-worker family plumbing business, which he built into a major corporation with 150 employees. He later got an associate degree in applied science, was elected to the House, then became a Senator.

Kimmel, who seems to fancy himself as superior to Mullin, used to watch buxom women bounce on trampolines and now he cries on TV because Trump is President and calls it “comedy.” We hope that’s the last thing we’ll ever have to say about Jimmy Kimmel.

We’ve gotten used to dealing with strange headlines, but even we admit we never saw “Vaping squirrels” on the horizon.

Best Story of the Day! Seven dogs stolen from their owners in China escaped from a truck and, led by a brave and clever corgi, made their way 17 kilometers down a busy highway and back home to their owners.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. - Revelation 21:4

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