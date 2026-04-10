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Squared's avatar
Squared
2h

In other news, it's nice to see that even the critics can't fully refute Mississippi's reading gains. More people more able to read is a win no matter how small, especially with national averages falling.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2hEdited

Thomas Jefferson: peace - that beautiful period when everyone stands around reloading

😉

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