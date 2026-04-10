Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Medi-fraud update from California, the Fraud Capital of America: It would be nice to think that (cue Gatlin Brothers) “all the fraud…in California…is in a bank in the middle of Beverly Hills, and so easy to reclaim.” But over the years, billions and billions have been pilfered and spent long ago by Democrat Party chiselers who grifted it from the taxpayers, who can barely afford to even live in California themselves.

The top state prosecutor in California, Rob Bonta, a Democrat (of course), is trumpeting his prosecution of 14 fraudulent hospice companies --- 21 individual suspects --- for billing MediCal and Medicaid for $267 million in nonexistent services. This reportedly came after they received a tip from the California Department of Healthcare Services.

“This was a brazen, calculated criminal scheme that exploited the medical system, stole from the state of California and Medicaid and prevented services and care from going to sick individuals who actually need it,” Bonta said. And that is true.

Read more—→

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Despite its promises, Iran is allowing very few ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and over 3200 vessels are reportedly backed up and waiting (Iran not living up to its promises?! Color us shocked!) President Trump warned on Thursday, “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine reported that Operation Epic Fury has eliminated 90% of Iran’s weapons factories, 80% of its air defense systems, 90% of its naval fleet and nearly 80% of its nuclear infrastructure. Or as we would call that, “a good start.”

While leftists in America are holding protests in support of the Iranian dictators (and claiming they oppose Trump in the name of the Iranian people), actual Iranians are telling a very different story. A brave anonymous woman in Tehran wrote to The Australian newspaper and described conditions there. She says that Iranians were cheering when Trump’s attacks started, and they danced in joy at the news that the Supreme Leader’s residence was hit with missiles.

But now, she says that there are nightly explosions, sweeping checkpoints and communications blackouts: “In effect, ordinary people have been turned into human shields within a vast militarized landscape. A pervasive sense of anger, paranoia and exhaustion has taken hold.” She wrote, “Perhaps for the first time, we allowed ourselves to believe our long-held dream was beginning to take shape.” But they fear that the regime will retain power and emerge even more repressive.

We know that Trump doesn’t want a long regime-change war, and it would be politically disastrous for Republicans and bloody and costly for America. But we would be fine with knowing that instead of enriching fraudsters in blue states, that some of our tax money was going to buy guns for Iranian pro-freedom protesters who have been disarmed by their tyrannical government. If we don’t want to spread freedom directly, then how about just spreading the Second Amendment?

RELATED READING: Don Surber has a good article on the attitude and strategy behind Trump’s foreign policy decisions (it’s something that the unaccomplished DC chair-warmers who let the Iran problem grow for 47 years and are now screaming at Trump for ending it can’t even fathom.) He also reminds everyone who’s complaining that Iran’s response isn’t what Trump demanded, that it’s a temporary ceasefire, our military is still there, more are on the way, and our forces are just taking a rest and reloading.

Artemis Returns: Tonight, at a little after 8pm EST, the 10-day moon mission of the Artemis II will come to an end as it’s set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. This is considered the most dangerous part of the mission, so please keep the crew in your prayers.

For more on the mission, live updates and amazing images captured by the space crew, visit NASA’s website.

A Mississippi Miracle: Mississippi’s surprising education turnaround

For decades Mississippi ranked near the bottom of national education rankings. But in recent years its fourth grade reading scores have surged, putting the state near the national average or better on some measures.

What makes this especially notable:

Scores rose while national scores fell, particularly after the pandemic.

Improvements were especially strong among low-income students.

This shift has led some education researchers to call it the “Mississippi Miracle.”

The New York Times Daily podcast covered the turnaround today, including obvious Red State v Blue State dynamics, and it is actually worth a listen.

RELATED: This article highlights the dramatic turnaround from near-last in national reading rankings to strong improvement, crediting reforms like phonics-based instruction, teacher training, and literacy coaching.

Mississippi’s Reading Revolution |George W. Bush Presidential Center

And for a critical voice: The Columbia University article doesn’t exactly say the gains are fake—just that measurement effects may exaggerate them.

Photo credit: Fox News

Wednesday, in a remarkable and historic public statement, First Lady Melania Trump, who normally avoids commenting on controversial issues, made a powerful speech blasting media outlets that have made false claims about her and deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mrs. Trump said:

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

She even named those who have already been forced to publicly apologize to her, including the Daily Beast, James Carville, and HarperCollins UK.

Among the “completely false” stories she cited was a claim that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump. She said she had no relationship with Epstein beyond being invited to some of the same parties; that she said she was never on his plane or his island, had never been a witness in any investigations of him, is not named in any court cases involving him, and had no knowledge of his abuse of his victims. She also called out those who have created and circulated fake images of her with Epstein. You can watch or read her full speech here.

She concluded by calling on Congress to hold public hearings and invite Epstein’s victims to tell their stories under oath. She said, “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes. And then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record. Then, and only then, will we have the truth.”

Melania’s statement actually did something some people thought impossible: it sparked bipartisan agreement, with Democrats and Trump-hating Republicans seconding her remarks and agreeing with her call for Congressional testimony.

However, some of the Epstein victims issued an odd response, attacking the Trump Administration and accusing her of “shifting the burden onto survivors under politicized conditions that protect those with power.”

One conservative pundit on X called that “bizarre,” pointing out that they’re politicizing this issue, while Melania was trying to help them and saying they should be heard.

And the Biggest Loser Podcaster is? Not to be outdone, President Trump also released a lengthy statement that made news, only his statement was a thermonuclear blast at podcasters who’ve turned on him and the MAGA movement (and need we say Israel), like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly. He blew them apart like a mullah’s outhouse. We don’t want to spoil it by quoting excerpts, so we’ll link to the entire post, in which “LOSER” and “NUTJOB” are some of his kinder comments.

We’ve all heard about how blue state residents are voting with their feet and moving to red states. But Issues & Insights decided to dig deeper into those figures, and they discovered something startling. The blue-to-red migration also is happening within states.

From 2020 to 2015, the 2,589 counties that Trump won in all three of his elections gained 5.4 million people due to net migration (more people moving in than out.) The 433 counties that Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris all won lost 5.43 million people. (We should also point out the yawning chasm between 2,589 counties and 433 counties.)

Further, of the 10 counties with the biggest population gains, all were red but one (Fort Bend County, Texas, came in 9th.) Of the 10 counties that lost the most people, 9 were blue. The only exception was Miami-Dade, Florida, and it only flipped to Trump in 2024, which should stem the bleeding.

The big downside of this is that blue counties contain some of America’s largest cities, which are getting worse and worse under Democrat rule. As Republicans move out, that puts them into a death spiral of failed leftist “leadership.” Republicans aren’t likely to sacrifice themselves by moving back in big enough numbers to change the elections. That leaves us with the hope that residents of those cities will come to their senses and stop voting for anything with a D after its name. It’s either that, or we could wall them off and turn them into prisons, as in this movie that didn’t know it was going to become a documentary.

More Rule By Federal Judges – A federal judge ordered the Pentagon to restore full access to “credentialed journalists,” claiming it’s a violation of the First Amendment not to allow outlets like the New York Times into the Pentagon. The Pentagon will appeal.

FYI: The reason why we put “credentialed journalists” in quotes is because (1.) the First Amendment includes no requirements that members of the press have official “credentials” (we’ve noticed lately that citizens with cell phones are doing a much better job of reporting than NY Times employees with journalism degrees); and (2.) Are those the same “credentialed journalists” who thought at the New York Times that NATO stands for “North American Treaty Organization,” or who released a video on CNN that falsely implied that Michael J. Fox had died?

Or was it referring to the “credentialed journalists” at the Huffington Post who slammed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for discriminating against Catholics by not inviting them to the Good Friday service at the Pentagon chapel, when Catholics don’t celebrate Mass on Good Friday?

Where did they get their credentials, out of a box of Cracker Jacks?

RELATED: Instapundit’s Ed Driscoll has a theory on why liberal media outlets are so desperate to invent a division between Catholics and the Trump Administration.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

John 1:9-10

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