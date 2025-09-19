The Huckabee Post

John Stalmach
Sep 19

On the brain being rewired, the Bible covered that years ago in Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." ESV.

Another good reason for getting children out of public schools and into church-related schools or homeschooled. We kept our girls in a Baptist-affiliated school, where my wife taught, until they were in middle school. I worked two jobs to do it, but it was worth it.

dave allen
Sep 19

the freedom of speech that the Constitution declares means you won't be arrested for something you say (within extreme limits), and when the (D)s aren't in control of the FBI. what leftists don't get is that "freedom of speech" does not protect you from other consequences of what you say, like getting fired, etc. sorry, the Consitution does not protect you from getting fired. i know that consequences are something entirely new to leftists, and they are obviously having a hard time getting used to them. but it's about time.

