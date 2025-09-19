Good morning. Today’s newsletter is below.

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:6-7

Censure fails: A resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar and remove her from her committee assignments over her hateful social media posts about Charlie Kirk and other Republicans was tabled after it failed 214-213 when four Republicans joined all the Democrats in voting against it. Those four Republicans were Reps. Mike Flood (NE), Jeff Hurd (CO), Cory Mills (FL) and Tom McClintock (CA). You can read their explanations at the link and see if you think they hold water.

Even if you think they have a point about protecting Omar’s free speech, when will someone ask all the House Democrats who also voted to protect her why they’ve previously voted to censure Republican House members for speech that was far less offensive?

TWEET OF THE DAY! Even if Ilhan Omar is free to spew her bile on the Internet, that doesn’t mean we can’t use her posts to illustrate what a blazing hypocrite she is. Would the Ilhan Omar of 2022 have voted to censure herself?

Trump reacts to failed censure: Thanks to the defection of four House Republicans, Rep. Ilhan Omar escaped being censured and stripped of her committee assignments. But that didn’t inoculate her from becoming the center of a social media post blitz from President Trump last night. Buckle up…

Making A Statement: A big salute to Christian music artist Forrest Frank for making this statement about Charlie Kirk’s killing and for how he explained why he doesn’t care that it cost him 30,000 Instagram followers. Now, someone ask the 30,000 who were offended what’s going in their heads…

Diversity of Opinion? This is an interesting X post by Melissa Chen about why free and open debate is hated and feared on the left, and the damage that’s done to their own side. It includes a stunning graph illustrating the results of a study that found far greater diversity of opinion among people on the right than on the left. And for all the left’s yammering about “diversity,” diversity of thought is the kind that really matters.

Speaking of studies of the ill effects of groupthink, here’s a study about how censorship harms our brains and free speech helps. The researchers found that our brains’ deep learning circuits wire in patterns of thoughts, and those who hear only one side tend to develop rigid thought patterns and less flexible brains that resist change. This is why communists and other radical movements are so focused on taking over schools and getting to the kids as early as possible.

If we could also toss in a personal theory about why so many people are celebrating the deaths of those they disagree with: Yes, a lot of it has to do with indoctrination, reckless political rhetoric, living in an echo chamber of nihilistic social media groups, and maybe even violent video games.

But we would also note that the draining of respect for the sanctity of human life has been a decades-long process. It started with supporting abortion, but only in the first trimester. Then the second. Then the third. Then late-term. And finally, we had state Governors arguing that babies already born could be set aside while the parents decided if they wanted them to live.

On the other end of the life span, there was the argument for assisted suicide for the terminally ill – just out of compassion, to help end their suffering. Sarah Palin was mocked for suggesting that it would lead to government “death panels” deciding whom it would be cost efficient to help continue living. But we’ve since seen government health agencies making just such decisions, even aiding those who are suicidally depressed to die, and dispatching people to the grave who are more like the character in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” who protested, “I’m not dead yet!”

After all of that effort to erase any respect for the sanctity of life at both ends of life, is it any wonder that so many people think it’s okay to kill someone in the middle of life for simply disagreeing with them?

Here’s the Democrats’ worst nightmare: Two identity groups that they try to pander to are diametrically opposed. They didn’t seem to care when white Christian girls complained of being injured by “trans” athletes or forced to share locker rooms with naked biological males. But now, there’s a lawsuit by female volleyball players in California that blasts Gov. Gavin Newsom for violating their religious beliefs – and the plaintiffs include a Muslim female athlete. Let the spinning begin!...

News Flash! Democratic Senator suddenly discovers something that most people figure out by the time they’re five!

Palestine: When people tell you what they are, believe them: Senate Democrats have introduced a bill calling on President Trump to recognize a (nonexistent) State of Palestine. We report this primarily because we’re so looking forward to what Trump will say in response.

Some Business After Dinner: President Trump and the First Lady have wrapped up their state visit to the UK, where the Royal Family rolled out all the gold and red velvet to make Trump feel at home. Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also announced a historic “Tech Prosperity Deal” involving nuclear energy, quantum computing and $41 billion of US investment in the British AI sector. Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has a wonderful round-up of stories, photos and videos from the event.

Among our favorite moments: Trump reaching over to pat Starmer on the back as if to say, “Good boy,” after he declared that Hamas is a terrorist organization and can have no part in any future government of Palestine…

Prince William laughing when Trump greeted his wife Kate by enthusing, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful!”

And Trump telling reporters that at Windsor Castle, he saw more paintings “than any human being has ever saw,” and when asked what he ate at the banquet in his honor, he said: “Whatever the hell they served us.”

Jimmy Kimmel: Watching Democrat politicians, media figures and celebrities melting down over Jimmy Kimmel’s show being put on hiatus reminds us of Elaine’s famous line to Jerry on “Seinfeld”: “Just when I think you're the shallowest man I've ever met, you somehow manage to drain a little more out of the pool.”

After the horrifying murder of Charlie Kirk and the left’s response to it, which ranged from glee to mockery to half-hearted and disingenuous sympathy (with a few noteworthy exceptions), now we have the very same people, just ONE WEEK later, having a nuclear meltdown because they think Jimmy Kimmel is a martyr to free speech because his late night network show is on hiatus while he’s still paid his ridiculous $15 million a year salary. Greg Gutfeld put it well when he said that the media is trying to make Kimmel their Charlie Kirk, “as if getting fired is the same as getting fired upon.” But he said that Kimmel is not a martyr; he’s a liberal millionaire who gets to go home to his wife and children.

It's a tough call, but the gold medal for obliviousness has to go to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who tweeted, “There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump’s regime.” Yes, that's the very same Gov. Newsom who recently signed a law making it a criminal offense to post comedy political memes on the Internet, a law that was fortunately declared unconstitutional by the courts.

As Shawn Fleetwood at the Federalist observes, “Leftists are angrier about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension than Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

Just when we thought these people couldn’t get any more clueless, oblivious, self-centered, self-righteous, lacking in self-awareness or outright ridiculous, they somehow found a way. They finally stand up to defend free speech – and it’s on behalf of an unfunny late-night host who lost his show because he was tanking his network by driving away viewers and affiliates, and spreading false information that Kirk’s killer was a MAGA Republican. (FYI: While we wish the FCC Chairman had stayed out of this and just let the market kill off Kimmel’s show rather than feed the trolls, it should be noted that knowingly broadcasting false information about a breaking news story on the public airwaves is a violation of federal code and can cost you your broadcasting license.)

Sean Hannity had a good montage of some of this tone deaf hysteria on his show last night.

We especially enjoyed the claim by one commentator that Kimmel was “speaking truth to power.” No, he was literally taken off the air for lying to his audience. Word is that he was “livid” at losing his platform and refused his boss Bob Iger’s order to apologize. Kimmel reportedly planned to “address” the issue in his monologue, which was going to be “tough on MAGA” and fan the flames even more. An insider denied that he planned to “make it worse,” but let’s be real: he would have, by doubling down on the lies and divisiveness.

Gee, what a tragedy we didn’t get to hear that monologue. Sounds hilarious! He seems as unclear on what the word “funny” means as his supporters are on what “truth” means. He also doesn’t seem to comprehend the word “boss.”

We hate to bore and confuse the former wait staff that comprise our elite liberal celebrity class by using numbers, but here are the real reasons why Kimmel is toast. They have nothing to do with Trump, who unlike our last President has a real job to do and can’t spend 24/7 obsessing over unfunny late night comedians, the way they do about him:

Kimmel has so alienated viewers that two major TV station owner groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, were about to yank him from a total of 66 of ABC’s 200 markets. Over the past decade, Kimmel has lost nearly 1 million viewers, a 37% decline. He currently averages only 1.6 million total, and in the key advertiser demo of adults 25-54, he’s down by a staggering 72% to just 261,000.

Even that 1.6 million number is misleading. It’s an average from a downward trend. Kimmel drew 1.95 million viewers in January, but was down to 1.1 million by August, maybe because his viewers realized that Trump wasn’t Hitler, or at least got tired of being told that. In the 18-49 demo, he fell from 212,000 in January to a paltry 129,000 in August. There are many podcasts and YouTubers who draw far bigger audiences. And imagine what he’d be drawing if he lost 66 affiliate stations.

Here are some more numbers: All the liberals melting down over his suspension seem to think they represent the majority of Americans, or else they wouldn’t believe they should be running everything. Okay, the current US population is nearly 344 million. By their assessment, they must be more than half of that, which is 172 million. If only 2% of that many people actually watched his show, his audience would triple and he’d have the #1 show in late night. So they apparently demand that ABC lose millions airing a show that even THEY don’t watch.

Despite what constitutional scholars like Eric Swalwell tell you, the First Amendment doesn’t guarantee anyone the right to host a money-losing, audience-repelling, hate-spewing network TV show. Just as with Colbert, Kimmel made the decision to turn a comedy show into a one-sided political diatribe, viewers tuned out in droves, and now they’ve both become so toxic that the stink is sticking to the affiliates. Those who blame their attacks on Trump for their firings don’t get that if it weren’t for their attacks on Trump giving them liberal culture cache, they would’ve been axed long ago.

Kimmel is free to spout any nonsense he wants on Bluesky, Substack or on an orange crate in the park. But if he never comes back on ABC to attack Trump and half of America and laugh at children whom he made cry on Halloween and Christmas, then good riddance.

We’d tell him, “Cry me a river,” but we’re afraid he actually would. We've had enough flooding lately.

Remembrance Day: The Senate unanimously passed a resolution naming October 14th as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk. That would have been his birthday.

Charlie Kirk Updates: Here is Fox News’ continually-updated page on the latest news about Charlie Kirk’s assassination:

Fox has also assembled a timeline breaking down the entire crime, from the shooter’s movements prior to the rally to his arrest.

A Reflection on Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments: Frank Turek, a Christian apologist, author and mentor to Charlie was nearby when he was shot and with him in a vehicle speeding to the hospital when he passed. Turek gave an interview describing what he saw. While it will be hard for many to read, we recommend it because of what he had to say about the very end:

"He wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain…If that's any comfort at all, Charlie didn't suffer. He was gone. He was with Jesus. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. That's where he was."

Erika Kirk to head Turning Point USA: Turning Point USA’s board unanimously elected Kirk’s widow Erika as the group’s new CEO and Chair. In a statement, the group said, "In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death." Judging from her strong and moving speech last week, it appears that he chose wisely, in more ways than one.

Still the biggest scandal of all: more testimony on Biden and the autopen

Former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients testified Thursday for six hours before the House Oversight Committee about the President Biden autopen scandal and appears to have added a lot to their understanding of what was going on during that “presidency.”

The interview was behind closed doors, but a source for the New York Post told them that according to the transcript, Zients said President Biden’s memory grew worse while he was in office. Sometimes, Zients testified, it took up to four in-person meetings to come to a decision on an issue. One challenge was his difficulty remembering names and dates.

FOX News’ Sean Hannity called this “the most explosive” story to come out of these hearings that he’s been aware of so far. He spoke Thursday night with Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who told him Zients “went very far in admitting that Joe Biden was in decline.”

He apparently testified that he’d told others he thought President Biden should’ve had a cognitive test after his disastrous debate, But Comer told Hannity that they “had other staffers that came in during the depositions that said no one talked about that…”

“There’s so many conflicting stories,” Comer said. “We brought all the Biden inner circle in to talk about the autopen, to talk about Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline, and we got a lot of different answers.” But he gives a certain weight to Zients’ testimony, because “this was his chief of staff. We believe he was the main user of the autopen.”

Zients also told the committee that “Hunter Biden was there” in discussing many of the pardons. As Comer reminded Sean, President Biden, in the one interview he’s given since being (mercifully) out of office, came out and said he hadn’t gone through each pardon individually, that he’d looked at them in “categories” and delegated the details to his staff.

As Comer said and everyone needs to know, “That’s not how the pardon process works…”

In case anyone has forgotten, Comer also mentioned that First Son Hunter is known to have taken money “from our adversaries around the world.” We would add that Hunter seems to be chronically in need of money and then let you draw your own conclusions, or at least suspicions. That’s something the Oversight Committee really needs to be looking into, and almost certainly is.

When you look at some of the criminals who got pardoned, some of them are “big-money Democrats,” Comer added.

It’s “very obvious,” Comer said, that 1) Biden was in serious mental decline, and 2) his staff was behind the overuse of the autopen.

“And I think that puts the pardons and executive orders in deep legal jeopardy.”

When asked if he plans to bring in the Biden family for questioning, he said the committee will talk about where to go from here. It sounded as though he thought they might already have pretty much what they need: “We believe we have a lot of information now,” he said. “Do we want to go several months in trying to bring in more people to talk about this? We’ve got emails; we’ve got hours and hours of depositions from the Biden inner circle. I think we’ve got enough information to issue a report and recommendations to President Trump.” What the committee suggests, he said, “will probably end up in court.”

Every American will find it concerning, he said.

We had “a President that was clearly checked out, a staff that was very disrespectful of the President,” he said, recalling what Kamala Harris had said in her book about regretting letting Biden “make the decision to run again.”

The Biden inner circle “just stuck him in a corner and let him look out the window, it appears, while they were using that autopen.”

We would maintain that this isn’t just disrespectful of the President, but of the entire country. And they were doing this while calling the right a “threat to democracy.” Who elected THEM?

Josh Christenson at the New York Post reports that Zients refused to answer questions when leaving the hearing --- you know the usual drill of looking straight ahead --- but that according to that same source who had seen transcripts, he’d told the committee he talked with White House physician Kevin O’Connor about getting President Biden a “full medical workup” --- including a cognitive exam, after Biden crashed and burned in his debate on July 27 of last year.

Recall how desperately the Biden campaign and staff covered for him at the time, saying he was jet lagged and had a cold, among other lame excuses. Of course, even at the time we were laughing and rolling our eyes, knowing there’s no head cold on this planet capable of inducing such a monumental brain freeze.

Recall also the way Biden’s staff lied their heads off --- our words, not Zients’ --- saying President Biden was “sharp as tack” and could “run circles” around them. Why, old Joe was so vigorous, they couldn’t even keep up with him! (Note that if the same were being said about Trump today, we’d have good reason to believe it.)

From the Post: “Ex-senior White House communications adviser Anita Dunn and former national security adviser Jake Sullivan apparently stressed the importance of a cognitive exam, while former Cabinet officials such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and VA Secretary Denis McDonough — as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken — didn’t think Biden had the juice for a second term.”

There was also concern from donors after Biden used a teleprompter to get him through an intimate fundraiser. And Jill Biden had asked that Joe not be “over-scheduled” and to be allowed to return to the residence earlier in the day. No word here on how early, but it’s easy to imagine Joe’s day turning into the kind of workday they sang about in the Merry Old Land of Oz:

“We get up at twelve and start to work at one…

Take an hour for lunch and then at two we’re done…

Jolly good fun!”

But another anonymous source told the Post that “Jeff had full confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve as President and is proud of what President Biden accomplished during his four years in office.” Um, how does this make sense, given Zients’ testimony? Sorry, but this line sounds so canned, it reminds us of a similar line from THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE: “Raymond Shaw is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.”

That source (and we sure wish we knew who it was) went on: “Biden valued input from a wide variety of advisors and experts, while the final decisions were made by the President and the President alone.” Really?? This must be what Rep. Comer was talking about when he referred to conflicting stories.

As you will recall, Dr. O’Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment when called to testify before Congress, as did Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal. But Zients reportedly testified that he’d spoken with both of them about Biden’s “age issues.” He also told them that deputy White House Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, who pleaded the Fifth as well, had spoken with him about having the staff “limit walking distances and the number of stairs he needed to climb.”

Cristina Laila at The Gateway Pundit has much more about Zients’ testimony, recalling that The New York Times had reported during the summer that Zients actually approved pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci and others on January 19 of this year, the day before President Biden (thankfully) left office.

Laila also passes along what Jesse Watters reported on Thursday evening; namely, that “...Zients just CONFESSED that HUNTER was ‘DIRECTLY INVOLVED’ in PARDONS.”

Trump was asked about updates on the autopen scandal while on his recent trip to the U.K. His answer: “It’s just gotten worse.”

In the President’s words: “The people that used it --- and in particular, one person --- was never told by Biden to do it. Only spoke to Biden twice, and that was just, uh, talking about the weather, not talking about any order. And he was taking orders from people other than Joe Biden.”

