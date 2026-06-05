Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22

Iran added a new condition, declaring that the war will end only when Israeli forces also withdraw from Lebanon where they’re fighting Hezbollah terrorists that are attacking Israel. Meanwhile, the IDF announced that it had killed Abed Harb, a senior commander of Hezbollah’s engineering unit and an explosives expert who was responsible for assembling bombs used in numerous attacks.

President Trump said that if a deal is reached, he might be willing to meet with Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump said he’d “be okay with that,” it would be respectful, and “I’d be honored to meet him,” although “I would say I’m not his favorite person. But with that being said, he’s probably a professional in some circles.” He must mean some circles of H*ll.

Trump also said that CNN was wrong about Iran’s nuclear facilities not being that damaged. He said they were so demolished that only the US and China have the equipment capable of digging deep enough into the mountain to retrieve their enriched uranium.

And while Democrats keep claiming that Iran has won the war and Trump must surrender and cut and run, a more informed, optimistic and rational view was offered by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the Wall Street Journal.

Rice writes that Trump’s original stated objective was to degrade “Iran’s ability to project power by significantly damaging its conventional forces, missile stockpiles and proxies,” and that’s been accomplished. She also notes that “it drew America, Israel and the Arab states closer together through defense cooperation and intelligence sharing. In this regard, Israel has never been more secure.” And while we may never get Iran to give up wanting to build nuclear weapons, their delicate centrifuges have been destroyed, making it impossible for them to enrich 60% uranium to a weapons-grade 93% anytime soon.

She also observes, “Iran is far weaker today than it was in February. No amount of Iranian propaganda can mask this reality. America’s near-term goals should be to keep it in that weakened state, to strengthen the region’s political realignment, and to make certain that President Trump’s promise that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon is fulfilled. The US doesn’t need a nuclear agreement with Iran to achieve these goals.”

It’s gratifying to hear that she pretty much agrees with our recommendation: Blow up as many weapons and launch sites as possible, then declare victory and tell Iran that if they try building those nuke facilities back, we will be back to blow them up again.

We suspect that much of this nonsense about Iran winning is the babbling of people who know that their policies empowered the Mullahs in the first place (thanks, Jimmy) and gave us 47 years of terrorism, oppression and death, culminating in Iran being on the brink of building nuclear warheads and delivering them long distance with ICBMs.

Now that that threat has been eliminated (and by their uber-nemesis Donald Trump, no less), they don’t know how to respond. Their tiny minds have yet to comprehend the ramifications of a world in which the nearly five-decade threat from Iran has been neutralized, and they’d rather have the threat back than admit that Trump finally ended the existential crisis that they birthed. But the worst of the threat that’s hung over the world for 47 years is over, and most of the world -- apparently including the leaders of Iran -- just hasn’t realized it yet.

President Trump is pushing Congress as a top priority to pass the SAVE Act, a bill to require showing an ID to vote and proof of citizenship to register to vote. It’s an issue that has bipartisan support of up to 80% of Americans. But almost all the Democrats oppose it, so it’s stuck in the Senate, unable to get past the 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster.

Trump has urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to kill the filibuster (Democrats have made it clear that they will, the minute they’re back in power) or at least to force a talking filibuster that will eventually end. But there is another way: If it were attached to a budget resolution, those require only 51 votes to pass. So on Thursday, Senate Republicans did that...and it failed by 50-48 because four Republicans joined the Democrats in voting against it.

We’re sure you’ll want to know who they were, so take note: Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and Susan Collins. McConnell and Tillis are already leaving the Senate at the end of this year, and the GOP likely couldn’t elect anyone better than Collins in Maine. But why on Earth is Lisa Murkowski still the Senator from Alaska? Does she have a corner on the polar bear vote?

Note: Susan Collins is the Senator from Maine whom the Democrats think is such a rightwing Trump sycophant that she should be replaced with unstable, anti-Semitic, communist nutjob Graham Platner. If you want to know how far left and how far out of touch with normal Americans the Democrats have become, that’s a pretty good barometer.

You’ve heard the term “slow-motion train wreck”? Well, Graham Platner’s Senate campaign in Maine is kind of like that, except it’s a train wreck in real time that just seems to keep going on and on, with each new crash quickly followed by another one.

Thursday brought the latest blow, and if the Democratic Party hadn’t been taken over by people driven mad with a lust for power, it would be the final straw (for sane people like us, the first straw – that Nazi SS tattoo – was the last straw.) Surprisingly, this bombshell was delivered by the New York Times, which suggests that despite the Dems’ faith in polls showing Platner will win, some people on the left must realize that they need to nip this coming disaster in the bud.

The latest story is that three ex-girlfriends of Platner have come forward to accuse him of “unsettling” behavior and toxic relationships in which he drank heavily and was demeaning to women, with one claiming he was physically threatening and intimidating to her. While he didn’t hit or punch her, she claims he once yanked her out a cab by the wrist and grabbed her shoulders hard enough to leave marks.

She also claims he told her that rape is about power: “He said this a lot: If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them,” and he’d add that it would not be in “a sexual way, not in a gay way. He was like, I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant.’”

His ex also debunked his claim of getting that Nazi tattoo when he was drunk and not knowing what it meant. She says he knew full well and even nicknamed it “my Totenkopf,” the German word for “death’s head” or “skull” and the symbol of the Nazi SS.

She also blasted the New York Times for trying to give a “gift” to his campaign by softening what she told them. The Times claimed that nobody could corroborate her accusations when she says she did give them corroboration from multiple sources and photos of her injuries that they didn’t run. The paper also left out that she and her family are liberal Democrats. That must’ve been news that they deemed NOT “fit to print.”

Of course, Platner denies any claims of physical abuse, but as the Democrats have been telling us for years, we’re supposed to “believe all women.” Unless, apparently, they stand between a Democrat and a Senate seat. Some prominent Democrats are still backing Platner, even as the sleaze rises up to their chins. But the primary isn’t until next Tuesday. We’ll find out whether Maine voters are as desperate as party leaders to have a Democrat in that office that they’ll sell their souls for power, too.

PS – It appears that insiders knew this was coming, as Platner has reportedly been trying to head off any “MeToo” accusations (remember when Democrats cared about women? It seems so long ago!) by calling up ex-girlfriends to urge them to tell the media that he’s a decent guy. That may have backfired by angering the ones who don’t believe he is. Ed Morrisey at Hotair.com has more on that.

Happy Fracture Day, although we’re not sure if that’s the proper greeting, since it has nothing to do with happiness. Today is the 6th anniversary of June 5, 2020, the day when the same “government health experts” who’d been ordering us to stay home in quarantine to stop COVID released an open letter claiming it was okay to gather in huge groups for BLM protests because “racism is a public health issue.”

It’s now considered the moment when public trust in the government “expert” class irreparably fractured. And from the origins of COVID to the revelations of USAID fraud to the SPLC funding the KKK, they’ve given us scant reason ever to trust them again.

“The Long Count” used to refer to the famous Jack Dempsey-Gene Tunney fight of 1927. Now, it just means every California election, where we have to wait for weeks to discover how they’re going to hand the win to a Democrat this time.

According to California officials, that long count time is because it takes weeks to comply with all the layers of security and access to voting for everyone (and they do mean “everyone.”) In fact, Los Angeles County alone has a $336 million election budget and a 144,000-square-foot ballot processing facility. So why have only a couple of percent of the ballots been counted since Tuesday?

The New York Post sent a reporter to the facility to find out, and here’s what they saw: Huge stacks of ballots waiting to be counted and most of the counters’ desks unoccupied.

But don’t worry, we’re sure the state will have the final vote count just in time for the maiden voyage of their high-speed bullet train.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.