The Huckabee Post

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Tom Snyder's avatar
Tom Snyder
1h

If it got 50 votes, that means it passed!

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
26mEdited

Great Analysis by Condoleeza Rice and the Huckabee Team about Iran. Spot on.

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