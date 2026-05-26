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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
9h

“We’re funny that way” I’m glad that you are.🙂🦅🇺🇸

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
8h

I remember when there were calls for the arrest of former President George W Bush and members of his Cabinet if they ever stepped on foreign soil for their alleged crimes committed while in office. What those "crimes" were, I do not recall. But along those lines, I would propose the arrest of any of the members of the International Panel on Climate Change if they happen to find their way into the United States.

But we can go one better. Since AlGore is a United States Citizen, maybe he should be arrested for leading the Green New Scam in the first place. It was his fraudulent claims that induced the IPCC to engage in their falsehoods, and inflict the scam upon the entire planet. So we should start with the criminal-in-chief.

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