With the recent stories in the news about U.S. District Court Chief Judge for Washington DC James Boasberg and other activist judges, a renewed attention to “judicial ethics guidelines” sounds like just what we need these days, doesn’t it?

Well, be careful what you wish for.

A national body called the U.S. Judicial Conference, tasked with setting policy for the federal courts and led by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, has just published adventurous new ethics guidelines for judges. And they’re not even close to what conservatives might consider necessary and appropriate. Read more—→

Wow, what a coinky-dink! Just two days after we wrote about Stephen Colbert’s ratings crashing, he’s suddenly playing the martyr and claiming that the eeeeevil Trump and his FCC are censoring him. He couldn’t have noticed how the same false claim gave a temporary ratings boost to Jimmy Kimmel, could he? Of course, that boost quickly evaporated as even TDS patients soon realized that Kimmel is unwatchable.

In the latest phony “free speech narrative,” Colbert and Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico (he’s running against Jasmine Crockett and a lesser-known name in the primary) accused the FCC of forcing Colbert not to air an interview with Talarico and instead just post it on YouTube. They claim that the FCC has weaponized the equal time rule, after long giving late night shows a pass (informally.)

Read more—→

In Monday’s shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the death toll now stands at three: the shooter, who committed suicide; his ex-wife and one of their sons. Both of the wife’s parents were injured, as was a family friend. Please pray for their full recovery. Meanwhile, media reports continue to refer to the shooter as “she” or “a woman,” studiously avoiding mentioning that he was the victim’s ex-husband who underwent transgender surgery and was going by the name Roberta.

They are also ignoring a wall of waving red mental flags left on social media.

Somehow, a story recently spread like wildfire about Muslim immigrants demanding that Americans give up their pet dogs because Islam brands them as “unclean.” There’s some truth to it, some hype, and a lot of people are missing the real issue.

It started with a tweet from Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian-American radical activist and organizer of pro-Palestine protests/riots, who tweeted, “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.” New Yorkers, who are already sleep-deprived from having to put up with the Muslim call to prayer starting at 5 a.m. every day, reacted with fury, as did all American dog lovers.

This inspired Republican Rep. Randy Fine to tweet, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” Media liberals naturally accused him of racism (Fun fact: “Muslim” is not a race), and some Democrats such as AOC demanded that he resign or be censured.

But his real point was obvious: Americans will not allow immigrants from anywhere to move in and tell us we have to give up our dogs. And that’s the real issue that the media don’t want to address: If you’re going to move into another culture, you have to assimilate to it; it doesn’t have to assimilate to you. Many Muslims have no problem with that, nor with dogs. The Islamists who do are welcome to return to wherever they came from. Ships and planes go both ways.

As strong pro-dog partisans, we will let Kurt Schlichter fill you in on the rest of this story, which he does with his trademark hilarious humor and brutal frankness. For instance, his response to anyone trying to take his dogs is “John Wick is the moderate position.”

Dana Loesch also makes some good points on this topic, and proves you don’t have to be a supporter of Rep. Fine to get what he’s saying.

We assumed that two days would be enough time to recount every moronic thing said by AOC at the Munich Security Conference, but it turns out she’s like a pinata of ignorance:

So, here’s one more that was just reported, and it’s a doozy: During a townhall, AOC repeated the discredited allegation that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. First of all, Germany officially agreed with the US that that isn’t true; Israel took extraordinary measures to try to keep from harming civilians. It was the Hamas terrorists who attacked civilians and hid out among civilians to increase casualties that they could blame on Israel.

Worse, she made the false allegation that Jews were responsible for genocide in front of GERMANS in Munich, the site of Hitler’s “Nazi Beer Hall Putsch” that marked the beginning of the Holocaust – an actual genocide against Jews.

AOC is so used to giving scripted comments and making snarky social media posts in a friendly bubble that many were shocked at just how unprepared she was to answer basic questions on policy and history spontaneously. She is also not used to being criticized, and she took her hurt feelings to Kellen Browning, a pet “journalist” at the New York Times, who promptly wrote a piece about how unfair everyone was being to her. Yes, the problem wasn’t that she was exposed as an idiot; it was that those meanies in “conservative social media” were mocking her minor slips and distracting from the “substance of her arguments.”

Charles C.W. Cooke at National Review has an excellent reply to that.

As for the “substance of her arguments,” there was none. Her sole economic argument was that the world needs more socialism, which she incorrectly defined as caring more about people than capital. If that’s the serious message she really wants us to notice, she’s lucky most people are just laughing at her gaffes.

We’ll give the last word to Greg Gutfeld, on AOC’s ignorance about American horses coming from Spain: “She’s a direct descendant of the guy that brought the horses to Mexico and then to America. So, weirdly enough, it was Cortez who brought the horses and then later gave us an ass.”

Win For Veterans: The Trump Administration is ending the decades-old rule of reporting veterans to the NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) if they use a fiduciary program to help them with their finances, like balancing their checkbooks. Vets who were struggling with financial issues were afraid to get help for fear that they’d be labeled as having PTSD and have their Second Amendment rights taken away. Some also fear going to the doctor and being diagnosed with PTSD for the same reason, which is another issue that needs addressing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “It is both unlawful and unacceptable for Veterans who serve our country to have their constitutional rights threatened.” The VA said that the reporting of vets to NICS will cease immediately, and they’re working with the FBI to remove all past VA reporting from the NICS database.

This is an interesting thread of stories compiled by Instapundit and inspired by Guy Benson. He reports that Republican pollsters are frustrated because their best attack ads on Democrats don’t poll well due to viewers not believing that the insane things the Democrats actually said and did could possibly be true. The modern Democrats truly are stranger than fiction.

The attached articles remind us of several crazy Democrat narratives that the liberal media scoffed at, even though they were true, from Kamala Harris wanting to give free trans operations to illegal alien criminals in prisons, to animals being racist. By the way, that racist animal story was dismissed as fake by Washington Post writers, even though it originally appeared in the Washington Post.

To be fair, we believe it was the great humorist Lewis Grizzard who first noticed that dogs are instinctively racist. He observed that a dog owned by a white family will bark at black people, and vice versa. But we’re still not going to let radical Muslims kill our dogs.

For years, we’ve been making the argument that any waste or fraud in government programs shouldn’t be tolerated because it could have been spent on the people who really needed it. For instance, when Democrats fight to keep fraud in Social Security from being policed, they are keeping that money from going to seniors who need it a lot more than criminals do. All waste and fraud in government programs doesn’t just rip off taxpayers, it denies funding to people and things that might truly deserve it.

And on that thought, we will turn you over to Stephen Moore at Townhall.com, who reminds us of some of the things that could have been accomplished with the estimated $16 TRILLION we’ve spent “feeding the climate change industrial complex” which, by citing flawed and failed computer models, has hamstrung economies, made energy less affordable, and not altered the Earth’s temperature by even one-tenth of a degree.

Too Much Information: Congress member and wannabe California Governor Eric Swalwell is infamous for emitting toxic gas, but now we learn he has another way of doing it: by writing erotic poetry. For some of us, just the juxtapositioning of the words “Eric Swalwell” and “erotic poetry” will be reason enough to skip this story. For those hardy souls with stronger stomachs, click the link for the details, and of course, the “poetry” that’s suitable for Fang-Fang’s Valentine card. Have your Pepto handy.

Reid Hoffman is the LinkedIn co-founder and leftist billionaire who has devoted a lot of money to trying to destroy Donald Trump, even bankrolling E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him. He was also recently mentioned many times in the Epstein files, but he claims that he was “cleared” by the FBI, even though the FBI hasn’t “cleared” anyone.

Hoffman should have known better than to boast about his clean hands, since that just inspired the brilliant researcher known as DataRepublican to dig into Hoffman’s funding of a web of “nonprofits” that are working to destroy America and list some of the eye-popping sums of money he’s given to them.

It makes us wonder where he got so much disposable income. Does anyone actually use LinkedIn?

RELATED: While NBC News is reporting on every Trump associate whose name appeared in the Epstein files, they’ve still said nary a word about Hoffman or former Obama legal fixer, Kathryn Ruemmler.

