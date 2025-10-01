Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including the government shutdown, more on James Comey’s indictment, a win for MAHA, and the truth about Portland.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.

Matthew 21:22 KJV

U.S. POLITICS

A Partial Government Shutdown: It’s a miracle that you received this newsletter. This morning at 12 a.m., a partial government shutdown went into effect. Immediately, our electricity went off, cold water started coming out of the hot tap and vice versa, and the law of gravity ceased being enforced. We had to write this on battery-powered, floating weightless keyboards!

Okay, we admit none of that happened. Frankly, like most Americans, we didn’t notice the shutdown. We sometimes envy the Democrats having followers who are so gullible that they’ll believe anything. For instance, last night, Democrats led chants of “Shut it down! Shut it down!” before refusing to vote for a Republican continuing budget resolution that would have kept the government open at current funding levels while a bipartisan budget deal was worked out. Only three Senate Democrats (including the last one with common sense, John Fetterman) voted for it, leaving the vote at 55-45, which failed to overcome the Democrats’ filibuster (Rand Paul was the only Republican “no” vote.)

After all that, they rushed to the cameras to blame the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans. And at least some of their followers actually believed them, bless their hearts. We’d love to see them try our “the law of gravity is repealed” test on them.

(This reminds us of a great line we heard recently, that Trump had reduced DC crime so much that the only dangerous place left in Washington was between a Democrat and a TV camera.)

However, conservative media outlets have already branded it the ”Schumer Shutdown.”

And House Speaker Mike Johnson released a video montage of Democrats warning about the horrors of a shutdown before voting to cause one.

Democrats were demanding more spending, including reinstating Medicaid for illegal aliens that was cut by the One Big Beautiful Bill and a renewal of COVID era Obamacare subsidies from their “Inflation Reduction Act” (sorry, we can’t type that name without laughing) that were intended by their own bill to expire by now – you know, like the pandemic did years ago. As Ronald Reagan noted, there’s nothing so permanent as a “temporary” government program.

Republicans, having worked so hard to eke out a vote to cut spending, refused to return to deficits-as-usual. White House OMB Director Russ Vought called the Democrats’ demands “insane and ridiculous.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, “There isn’t any substantive reason why there ought to be a government shutdown. This (passing a CR) is something that has been done routinely, as I said, 13 different times when the Democrats had the majority. But we are not going to be held hostage for over $1 trillion in new spending on a continuing resolution.”

So, what happens now? Most Americans are unlikely to notice much effect, unless this drags on for a long time or you are currently dealing with some government issue (our sympathies) or you have a vacation planned at a national park (Obama famously tried to inconvenience people as much as possible during a shutdown by putting barriers up at the Vietnam Memorial, as if bureaucrats had to be at their desks for people to walk down a public sidewalk and look at a wall.)

Essential functions such as Social Security and Medicare payments will continue but could be delayed. The mail will still be delivered (if it’s delayed, that’s just normal.) National defense will continue, but many military members will have to go without pay. Air travel might be affected due to a shortage of controllers.

Republicans slammed the Dems for forcing our military members and Border Patrol to go without pay, and for cutting off aid to farmers, veterans, small businesses and disaster relief, all to give free healthcare to illegal aliens.

But the biggest backfire on the Democrats for forcing a shutdown could come from the White House, where President Trump plans to use the layoff of federal workers to eliminate up to 275,000 government positions permanently. Chuck Schumer will have some explaining to do to the federal workers’ union. He’ll also need to explain how Trump can be a fascist while reducing government so much.

In the meantime, some House Republicans have reintroduced a constitutional amendment to dock Congress members’ pay during any government shutdown and bar back pay. Why do we doubt the Democrats will vote for that, either?

HEALTH

MAHA Scores Again: In one of the largest retail brand overhauls ever, Walmart announced that it is eliminating artificial food dyes from its in-house brands such as Great Value, along with 30 other ingredients. They’re reformulating their recipes to make them simpler and healthier. This link has more, along with a list of other major food brands that are also taking steps to make their products healthier. We can’t wait to hear from “experts” on MSNBC about why ingesting fewer chemicals is a bad thing.

U.S. NEWS

Fake News Wednesday: In response to President Trump wanting to send National Guard troops to Portland to protect ICE agents from violent protesters, Oregon Democrats are claiming that everything is peaceful there and that online video footage of violence there is from the 2020 BLM riots (do they really want to remind us of how the Democrats who run Portland let that go on unabated for weeks?)

We’re sure there are plenty of places in Portland that are not plagued with anti-ICE protesters, but there is also footage of them shot this month. And here’s a story about someone who lives in the affected area and has had enough of being harassed and threatened by obnoxious leftist protesters while the police refuse to do anything about them.

INVESTIGATIONS

Carter Page comments on the James Comey indictment

James Comey, while he was FBI director, signed three of the four FISA applications for surveillance of then-Trump campaign associate Carter Page, totally upending Page’s life. (FISA warrants run only for a few months, so they have to be renewed for ongoing surveillance, with a new application each time.) This supposed need for surveillance on an American citizen was supported by made-up allegations that President Trump himself was an agent of Russia, a claim introduced in the so-called Steele “dossier,” which was actually a fake report funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s dirty, dirty presidential campaign (same thing). Money for this garbage was laundered through Democrat law firm Perkins Coie, the spawning ground of partisan hack attorney Marc Elias.

Tuesday night, FOX News’ Sean Hannity aired an exclusive interview with Page. As Hannity said, these warrants were Comey’s way to obtain “a back door entry into all things Donald Trump.”

During their opening exchange, Hannity made it clear that prior to all this happening, Page had been “a hero,” working as a source for the intel community. (We would add that Kevin Clinesmith, the one person who was convicted in this --- and got a slap on the wrist in a plea deal --- had altered an official document to say Page had “NOT” been a source, when he was.) “You were hurt by James Comey personally,” Hannity said to Page, “as much as any other person on Earth.”

Page likened what happened to him to what we’re learning was done to Turning Point USA, including “some of the ongoing violence.” He said the false accusations against him had resulted in “constant death threats, ongoing for many, many months, really for over a year.” Those lies had been “put out there nonstop by the opponents of then-candidate Donald J. Trump.”

When asked by Hannity if those investigating him really knew the truth, that he had indeed been helping the government, Page said, “I had offered in September of 2016 to have meetings with them, and they completely blew me off, while still signing these fraudulent FISA warrants, in October of 2016 and again in January [2017], just a couple of days before the President’s first inauguration...”

“...They kept doing this...using these Democrat operatives, and I didn’t even have a chance to speak with them until the month of March, in 2017.”

During those interrogations that he had in March (after they were already “totally illegally” surveilling him, his emails and phone calls), he finally had an opportunity to converse with them, but, as he said, “they still continued to perpetrate these lies.”

Page’s biggest concern, he said, was the impact this was having on President Trump and many of his other supporters, “who were going through precisely the same thing,” including the death threats.

Makes you wonder whether it has ever crossed Comey’s mind --- say, when he “found” those seashells in the sand spelling out “86 47” and decided to post that --- what his actions might do to put not only Trump’s life but others’ lives at risk.

Page told Hannity that he’s been in litigation with Comey for “going on five years already.” Through an organization called The Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability --- wow, worthwhile cause! --- “some of the top lawyers in the United States,” he said, have been working towards getting accountability on the surveillance issue. “But there has been zero accountability.” Page largely blames judges in the federal court system for creating “a lot of headwinds,” including for President Trump “in that other context as well, in terms of his ongoing litigation…”

As Hannity pointed out, Chief Justice John Roberts has ultimate jurisdiction over the FISA Court system. ‘I hope he brings you in and talks to you,” he said to Page. This absolutely must happen.

Read the Full Story→

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.