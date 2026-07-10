From our “Man Bites Dog” Department comes a story of a type that is rarer than hen’s teeth: The “independent fact-checkers” at Polifact actually gave their highest dishonesty “Pants on Fire” rating to a Democrat.

The Democrat is Abdul el-Sayed, who’s running to be the Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan against Republican incumbent Mike Rogers. El-Sayed spouts so much toxic leftist lunacy that you’d think his entire wardrobe would be on fire, but the specific lie in this case was his claim that Rogers “took a $14 million payout as a pharma lobbyist.”

Rogers did paid consulting work for tech companies after leaving Congress but he’s never worked for Big Pharma and isn’t a registered lobbyist at all. The Rogers campaign sent a letter warning that his accusations “constitute defamation under Michigan law.” El-Sayed tried to weasel out by lamely claiming that Rogers is so pro-Big Pharma that he confused him with a lobbyist. Tim Graham at Townhall.com replied, “This could be a real excuse since el-Sayed confuses himself with a physician, even though he’s never acquired a license to practice medicine.”

Incidentally, to show how biased Politifact is, Graham notes that they’ve slapped the “Pants on Fire” lie moniker on Trump 225 times, but on Hillary Clinton only nine times, Biden seven times, and Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris zero times. Although to be fair, they might have pointed out that Kamala was lying if they could have understood what in the heck she was saying.

RELATED: El-Sayed’s campaign is under fire for attacking his primary opponent, Haley Stevens, for supporting a bipartisan resolution to honor the life of Charlie Kirk and condemn political violence. Or as this article at Twitchy aptly puts it, he’s condemning her for having basic human decency. There’s no place for people like that in the Democratic Party anymore.

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