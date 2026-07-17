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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. Jeremiah 33:3

Trump White House documents shocking election vulnerabilities Huckabee Post · 12:56 PM Thursday night, President Trump gave an address in the East Room of the White House about the disturbing lack of election integrity in American elections. ABC, NBC and some other so-called mainstream news outlets simply chose to ignore it, no doubt because it conflicted with their established narrative of perfect election results. Read full story

On Thursday, US forces launched their sixth consecutive day of attacks on Iranian military targets. President Trump said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has lost up to 90% of its weapons capabilities. But they must still have something in the tank because if you scroll down through Fox News’ page of real-time updates, it paints a picture of chaos with one attack by Iran after another on neighboring nations like Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain.

Iran claimed to have launched a strike on a US airbase in Bahrain where US helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft are kept. But as of this writing, there’s been no US confirmation of that.

Good Read: Military strategy expert Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis (retired) explains how Iran is using its oldest combat trick to respond to Trump’s attacks, and the steps he needs to take to effectively counter it. One step may be the hardest for him: Stop announcing military plans in advance on social media.

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Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a must-watch speech to senior officials from over 60 nations at a summit in DC on combating the “resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism.” After four years of gaslighting by the Biden Administration that the biggest terrorist threats in America were people like blue collar Trump voters or traditional Catholic parents – even as leftwing radicals burned and looted our cities – Rubio’s speech signaled that reality is back and the real danger is coming from the port side.

Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has a full report at this link, along with video of the speech and a transcript of a lengthy excerpt.

Here are just a few of the points Rubio made about the rise of leftwing terrorism and violence, which has sparked an epidemic of attempted and successful political assassinations and a shocking rise in the levels of approval of political violence on the left:

He said that in the US, counter-terrorism efforts were focused on jihadists, while we developed a blind spot to far-left terrorism. But far-left terrorism has always been a problem (leftists won’t allow people to hold differing opinions, as you might have noticed.) He said that historically, “between 1970 and 1980, far-left terrorists were responsible for 93% of terrorist attacks and 58% of terrorism-related deaths.” And leftist terrorism has been rising since 2016 in the US and Europe, with a growing trend of violence against individuals: “Far-left actors were responsible for 63% of all recorded anti-government attacks or plots as well as three out of the four anti-government fatalities in the United States in 2025.”

“In 2024, there were 21 attacks in the European Union attributed to far-left and anarchist terrorists, as compared to 24 attacks from jihadist terrorists that same year.“

Rubio also addressed the problem of gas-lighting politicians, media and academia treating any concern over leftwing violence as a “rightwing fever dream,” even as it ramps up all around us, from attacks on ICE officers to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

We agree with Ms. Anderson that the best part of Rubio’s speech was the section where he explained why leftwing radicals – whether they call themselves Marxists, anarchists, anti-capitalists or whatever – always resort to violence for political power. He said their “fundamental character is always the same. It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality, justice, and liberation; an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built; to wreck what is beautiful and what is right on behalf of people who are only filled with ugliness and have nothing else to offer.”

Needless to say, watch the entire speech at the link. You’re not going to see it on ABC or CNN.

We always hope that if people are sick, they’ll be courteous enough not to fly and infect their fellow passengers. But what if a flier is infected with chronic TDS and can’t stand the idea of landing at the newly-renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida?

An internal United Airlines memo reveals that the airline told agents dealing with passengers who don’t want to land at Trump Airport to offer them a free change to a flight landing at Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

And if they really need to get off in Palm Beach, may we suggest offering them a free parachute?

In A Nutshell:

The Epoch Times lists 7 major takeaways from Trump’s speech on election integrity.

Unfortunate Headline of the Day! From Revolver News:

“Meghan Markle explodes during US diarrhea disaster”

Victoria Taft at PJ Media has a good article on how legacy media outlets and sites like Google were attempting to dismiss President Trump’s revelations of election integrity issues before the confirming documentation had even been released on Friday. She relates how her Aunt Mary and Uncle John, who “are no simps,” respond to being told that the Deep State kept the President from learning that China had obtained voter file data on millions of Americans or that there are 278,000 illegal voters on the rolls in key Congressional districts but that is “not a big deal or something.”

When reporters tried to downplay or dismiss Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech about the alarming rise of leftwing violence and terrorism, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent smacked them down by pointing out that he was the target of an assassination attempt just two hours after he was sworn into his job.

The leftwing rag The New Republic snarked back, “It’s so interesting to watch these people wield what they see as this infallible moral compass, never once considering that they—and their predecessors—have created many of the conditions which have forced people to resist, whether it be abroad or domestically.”

Blowback was fierce and immediate as commenters on social media translated that to mean, “It’s your fault that we leftists are trying to kill you because you deserve to die for saying and doing things we don’t like.” In short, exactly the mindset that Rubio described. Townhall has the full story, plus some great comments on X.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.