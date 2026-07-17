The Huckabee Post

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DONALD MCKAY's avatar
DONALD MCKAY
36m

This speech lines up as one of the greatest speeches by American presidents. Lincoln, JFK, maybe a few others.

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Patricia Dianne Gibson's avatar
Patricia Dianne Gibson
18m

I find it terrifying that there are people in this country who would refuse to land at an airport because of its name! Have we completely lost our minds?

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