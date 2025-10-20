“If you catch on, it changes the world.”

That’s what author, cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams told King Randall during their conversation on Adams’ Sunday podcast. And it’s true; one only wishes this engaging young man could be cloned thousands of times so every school district in America could have some version of his unapologetically Christian school for young boys. He’s been running his program for almost seven years --- with NO government funding whatsoever, to keep his independence --- in the small (population 69,000) city of Albany, Georgia, about two-and-a-half hours south of Atlanta.

Scott very rarely hosts interviews on “Coffee With Scott Adams,” so we know at the outset that he must be extremely impressed. He says he’s been following King’s social media for “a few years.”

King’s school is really more of an after-school program; he started it out of his dining room at home when he was only 19 years old. (He doesn’t say this outright, but our guess is that he’s teaching basic 3R’s that schools have failed to teach through the day.) Right now, it has 25 boys enrolled. Only one is white, but King says that’s simply a result of the town’s demographics. “We don’t have a lot of white people in Albany,” he says with a smile.

In 2021, his program was established as the “Life Preparatory School for Boys.” Before that, it was called simply “The X for Boys.”

For the first six years of his program, King was working with boys aged 11-17, but he’s now lowered the age to 6-9 instead, as he’s come to realize that even younger boys are already vulnerable to older boys’ culture and need more preventative guidance at that early time. That’s when he can make more of a difference, before boys start to “lose themselves” and you have to try to “fix it,” he says.

“We’ve created a space,” he says, “where you get rewarded for doing the right thing,” such as reading and doing your assignments, as opposed to typical school environments in which “good” boys get picked on.

Because of what Scott calls King’s “impressive talent stack” in addition to his education, King can teach boys all sorts of basic life skills such as growing food, changing the oil in a car, replacing hardware, repairing and building all kinds of things (even welding!), showing respect and good manners, and much more. King is lucky to have learned many of these skills when he himself was a boy, as that do-it-yourself attitude was prevalent where he lived. Neighbors picked up their own trash and took care of their own. It wasn’t the best neighborhood, he says, but “everybody in the neighborhood loved each other.”

When he grew up, he was surprised to learn that other young men didn’t know how to do the things he did. “I thought other kids just knew this stuff,” he says.

(NOTE: All this about his upbringing was surprising to hear, as he’s still just in his twenties and is talking about his neighborhood in around 2012-2013, not that long ago. His description sounds more like Thomas Sowell’s description of HIS childhood neighborhood many decades past.)

This kind of hands-on training, just learning how to do things, also gives confidence to those students who aren’t as academically-inclined as others. Confidence is “the most important piece” for all the kids.

Most importantly, King says, he was NEVER given the message as a youth that he was a victim (a message which, as you know, we’ve long considered to be a form of child abuse). He’s just the kind of role model that young boys need.

His school depends on private donations, he says, because “as soon as you start getting the government involved, we can’t teach about God...and we’re exclusively gonna teach about Christianity, and we’re gonna make sure our children aren’t victims. We believe in God and we believe in Jesus, and that’s what we want to make happen.” There’s Bible study, and “we pray every day.”

His school is also completely transparent about the curriculum. Anyone who passes a background check can come in person and sit in on classes and activities, and King encourages people to do so. “Send me an email,” he says, “and you can definitely come visit.”

Of course, King has his critics, the type who complain about basic etiquette classes for teaching the non-white boys “how to be white.” (Good grief.) Then there are the ones who assume he’s MAGA and want to discredit him for that reason, but he emphasizes to Scott that he is absolutely non-political. One group, he relates, went on Instagram to offer him $20,000 to “disassociate from MAGA,” when he has never expressed support for MAGA or any other political group.

Some leftists slammed him for accepting an invitation to the White House earlier this year, but to that he smiles and shakes his head and says, “...For me to just be teaching boys responsibility and how to work for themselves and how to make, you know, honest money and take care of their families and stuff, and you just assume that that’s MAGA, uh, that’s insane!”

Well, yes, he’s right. The left IS insane. The kneejerk assumption that MAGA means something dark and evil rather than values like hard work and taking responsibility is part of their mental illness.

The invitation to the White House was in February, for Black History Month. “[Trump] was inviting people who were doing work, you know, in the black community, and either you wanted him to recognize us or you didn’t.” He says he told critics, “If he didn’t recognize black people for doing anything, he’d be ‘so terrible,’ and [yet] we’re stupid for going. I mean, it’s insane...He’s the President; why wouldn’t we want to be recognized by the biggest figure in our country?”

King has apparently caught on to the truth: in the eyes of the left, with anything having to do with Trump, you’re d*mned if you do and d*mned if you don’t.

He later took his class to Washington DC, with their parents along for the trip, and “we had a great time.”

He and Scott agree that the most important words ever spoken are, “I can do more.” Instead of pointing fingers about some problem, look in the mirror and ask, “What can I do?”

That’s really the message all young people need to hear. In Adams’ Sunday podcast, the interview with King Randall starts at 36:30, and we think you’d really enjoy it.

The organization’s website offers some insight into the challenges they’re dealing with: “Albany, GA, has the highest concentrated poverty rate in Georgia. It is also ranked as the 7th most dangerous city in U.S. with offenders being most likely black males as young as eleven years old. Our mission is to provide our sons with new outlets to explore their unique interests and talents.”

Bless King Randall and his team for the work they are doing. What he started all by himself in his teens, out of his dining room, because he “wanted to,” is bound to be a life-changer for many young boys.

https://thexforboys.org

RELATED: When we told a friend in the DFW metroplex about this story, he said there was a similar organization that’s been in operation in Fort Worth for about 30 years. For the past two years, it has been named by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as the #1 nonprofit in DFW.

Hope Farm was started by former law enforcement professionals who, according to their website, “saw the daily reality of the troubled lives fatherless boys face.” Their mission: “Guiding at-risk boys to become Christ-centered men of integrity.” As part of that, they also work to strengthen families, increase graduation rates among those who might otherwise get into crime, and even help provide resources to single moms.

Unlike King’s program, this one includes older boys, in their teens, who help mentor the younger ones. So, good things are happening in more than one place because of a few people who cared enough to ask, “What can I do?” Find out more about Hope Farm at their website.

https://hopefarm.org