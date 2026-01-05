“So, once again, it seems that Trump has built an asset that didn’t exist. So, if you went back a year, Trump could not have asked Venezuela to help him figure out, did Dominion or anybody else, through some kind of connection with Venezuela, did they make any difference to our elections?”

That was bestselling author and “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, speaking on his Sunday podcast. The implication: even given the legitimacy of the reason Trump gave for going into Venezuela, we might not be getting the entire picture of why he did it. (“Missing the forest for the trees” was the cliché Scott invoked.) Over the weekend, Trump himself posted comments about Venezuela rigging the 2020 election. “It could be,” Scott said, “that the ‘bonus on top of the bonus’ --- beyond the strategic [reasons] and oil and everything else --- is that Trump can say to the new regime, ‘Hey, New Regime. Here’s the deal. If you help me prove that Venezuela was behind the rigging of our elections, you’re gonna have a much better time of it as America figures out who’s in charge, and we work with you to rebuild Venezuela.’”

If Trump has control of that government, the theory goes, he can make them give up the information. “And they’d probably have to do it,” Scott said, “because the people who he’d be talking to would not necessarily be guilty --- like, personally guilty --- but they’d know that if they work with him, they’d be giving up something that didn’t have any value to them any more...but if they’d give that up, things were gonna be a lot better for them.”

“...If this is a signal that Trump is gonna go hard at the election integrity, and he’s gonna go hard at it through this more controlled Venezuela, that would be quite a 2026, wouldn’t it? That would change EVERYTHING. And I think that’s coming.” So stay tuned for that!

RELATED NEWS: Longtime newsletter readers know that Adams has been suffering mightily for most of the past year with metastatic (Stage 4) prostate cancer and is well aware he’s not long for this world. On Sunday, he announced to his large, devoted audience that he is becoming a Christian.

Some critics are accusing him of cynicism even in this decision, but to be clear: he is not doing this as some kind of just-in-case “insurance policy” motivated by fear of death. Scott has spoken before with conviction about having no fear of death at all. It sounds to us as though he has realized there are places the rational mind cannot go and that faith and love have to take us the rest of the way. It was the love and prayers he received from his beloved, largely Christian audience that did it. Thanks to all who prayed for him.

Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the monumental mess of January 6, 2021, and there’s been much more news on that front in just the past week, notably on the alleged “J5” pipe bomber.

As you know, the 31-year-old suspect in the placement of bombs near the DNC and RNC headquarters buildings on January 5 appeared at a detention hearing, at which U.S. Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro asked a judge to keep him in custody pending trial. This request was heard by Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who likely will release him “under strict conditions,” according to investigative reporter Julie Kelly.

Kelly writes, “In my opinion, it’s hard to see what possibly can be gained by keeping [the suspect], who has no criminal record, in jail for months and years as he prepares to stand trial.” Our thought: if only the DC judges had applied that same consideration to the hundreds of J6 detainees they forced to languish behind bars.

Sorry to say, attorneys for the suspect have found openings for their defense, notably that the suspect was questioned without a lawyer present. He also confessed only after an FBI agent warned him it’s illegal to lie to federal authorities. (Honestly, we’re not sure what the problem with that is, but there might be one.)

Another problem for the prosecution: since the defendant faces two federal charges, he was supposed to be indicted by a grand jury empaneled by the federal District Court in DC. Instead, his case went before the local DC Superior Court. The DOJ says they had to do it this way because the DC District Court did not seat a federal grand jury from December 19 to January 5. (We’re betting there’s more to this story, but this is the bare-bones version we have so far. As you know and Kelly points out, the DOJ has been having trouble getting indictments from DC federal-court jurors, as their TDS can cause them to refuse to sign off on any cases brought by his administration.)

The magistrate judge currently handling this case has stated, according to Kelly, that he “will not yet accept the local indictment pending an appeal in a separate but similar case.”

Kelly promises to be watching the case closely in the coming weeks and has more details here, under the subhead “The Alleged Pipe Bomber Goes to Court.” (This is subscriber-only, but you can register to read it for free.)

Last week, Susie Moore at RedState reported on the details of Pirro’s memorandum supporting the suspect’s pre-trial detention. This highly recommended piece sheds light on the evolution of the suspect’s testimony, particularly regarding his stated motives and --- most significantly --- his account of setting the timers before placing the bombs.

From the memo: “The defendant placed one of the devices in his backpack, exited his car, and walked to the DNC. He set the timer on the first device to the maximum duration (60 minutes) and planted the device near the DNC. The defendant then returned to his car, retrieved the second device and placed it in his backpack, and walked to the RNC, where he set the timer for 60 minutes and planted the device.”

The biggest problem with this, which Moore doesn’t get into here, is that both pipe bombs were set with 60-minute kitchen timers to go off...the next day? And when two bomb-sniffing canine units came near the DNC the next morning, in anticipation of VP-elect Kamala Harris’s unscheduled visit, neither detected the black explosive powder. There’s still a lot about this that doesn’t make sense, given what we know.

The Blaze, which made news itself by publishing the name and photo of a female suspect, identified through “gait analysis,” who apparently turned out to have an alibi, is now casting doubt on the evidence the DOJ has of the current suspect’s guilt. They’re questioning his (yes) gait; location, as determined by cellphone pings; shoe size; eyesight, as shown by how he held his cellphone; and the details he included in his confession.

We don’t have the technical knowledge to tell you much about “sector depictions” and “general antenna orientation” for this suspect’s cell communications, so you’ll need to refer to the report for that. It’s hard to know how credible this is.

But under the subhead “Confession claim,” The Blaze does mention the suspect’s assertion that he set those 60-minute timers to the “maximum duration” to go off that night. As in, the night of January FIFTH.

There’s a conflict about that, too: The Blaze’s own expert told them that DNC surveillance video released by the FBI shows the suspect taking the bombs out of his backpack and immediately placing them, WITHOUT SETTING THEM.

The Blaze also revisits the issue of gait analysis, saying this suspect’s strange posture, shy attitude and “goofy” stride are inconsistent with those of the individual seen on security video. All in all, we’re still left with a huge pile of questions about this incident and who else might have been involved. For when you have time...

RELATED READING: In the same Julie Kelly piece linked to above, she provides an update on former “Special Counsel” --- not a real special counsel; he was never Senate-confirmed --- Jack Smith and the arrogant lies and evasions he spouted during an eight-hour deposition held last week behind closed doors. So be sure to catch that.

The House Judiciary Committee released a transcript and video of Smith’s testimony. Among other things, it reveals that Smith still claims he had enough evidence to indict Trump but didn’t only because he became President – this despite admitting that the testimony of his key witness Cassidy Hutchinson was inadmissible hearsay contradicted by direct witnesses to the events she described.

Of course, longtime readers of this newsletter have known that for years, as we told you at the time that the “Trump grabbing the wheel of the presidential limo” yarn was physically impossible.

It also came out that not only did Smith not tell Republican Congress members that he was subpoenaing their communications, he also failed to tell the judges who approved the subpoenas that he was surveilling members of Congress, which could have created a major separation-of-powers issue. Smith claimed he wasn’t required to tell that. He has a unique definition of “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman on the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Investigations, has promised to hold an open hearing with this sidewinder, so we can all see what a snake he is.

Here’s a great opinion piece from Robert Spencer on the Jack Smith case, written just before Christmas. “Smith’s claims about the probity of his investigations...don’t stand up to the slightest scrutiny. A steady stream of revelations has buttressed Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen…”

Also just before Christmas, we saw a couple of good updates on John Brennan. In this first one, Brennan’s attorneys hilariously accuse the DOJ of “judge shopping.”

John Hoft wrote a fun, must-read opinion piece about this. It seems the presiding judge in Brennan’s case might be...(drum roll, please)...Florida Judge Aileen Cannon! Ah, so now we see why the “judge shopping” claim emerged. Brennan needs a judge who hates Trump as much as he does. Unfortunately, many of them do.

