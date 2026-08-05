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Randy Roeder's avatar
Randy Roeder
2h

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Democratic Party. We Republicans are now guaranteed to keep our majority in both the Senate and the House.

I was grateful when the Democrats selected Talarico to run for the Senate in Texas. You know him, the one who says women are your neighbors with a uterus. Someone told him Texas is like Minnesota - Texas is NOT like Minnesota. Texas is not made up of feminized men.

And then the Democrats shoot themselves in the foot up there in Maine. Talk about the gang that couldn't shoot straight - I guess they were aiming for something other that their foot. Graham Platner was doing fine when he was harassing women who were center-right. His mistake was raping a woman on the left. That's when the MeToo crowd said enough was enough.

And now the Democrats have done us a further favor, by selecting El Sayed in Michigan. Surprise, surprise, surprise, he won with the " young, suburban, and white college educated voters." You know them, they're the ones who have posters of Luigi Mangione in their bedrooms (men as well as women). They are also the ones who have tons of college debt but can't get jobs. In other words, the downwardly mobile.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
2h

RE: "The DNC is in such financial straits". Quite apparent is that the democrats didn't listen to any of

Margaret Thatcher "The Iron Lady's speeches". "Socialism is fine until you run out of other peoples money".

The democrats theory is they have to spend more and more of your money via more and more taxes. Maybe opening the border for more and more Non-Taxpaying Non-working Illegal Immigrants will help.

This democratic economic theories are Economics 101 from Hell.

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