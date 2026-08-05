In today’s newsletter, we lead with the Michigan Democratic Senate primary, where Abdul El-Sayed’s victory marks another milestone in the Democratic Party’s ideological evolution and sets up one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races this fall. We also examine the broader lessons from Tuesday’s primaries, including President Trump’s continued endorsement success and what the results reveal about both parties as the midterm campaign enters a new phase. Elsewhere, we cover the DNC’s financial troubles, the Biden family’s post-presidency financial challenges, concerns about political activism at the Smithsonian, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s newly released diary entries, and the arrest of a suspect in Washington state’s destructive wildfire.

Reading time: 6 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. Deuteronomy 31:8

In Washington

We previously reported that the DNC is in such financial straits that they had to mortgage their headquarters building for $15 million and are trying to talk gullible vendors into waiting until after the election to get paid (when, presumably, they’ll have more influence to peddle.) That worked out well for the companies that built the Obama deathstar. But how did the Democrats get into such a financial hole?

There are several reasons all working together, and J.D. Rucker does a good job of explaining them.

For those with limited time, here’s a brief X post pointing out the remarkable pattern of Democrat institutions (the Clinton Foundation, the Biden Library, the DNC) suffering financial problems following lost opportunities for influence peddling and graft.

Across America

Tuesday, primary elections were held in Michigan, Virginia, Kansas, Missouri and Washington. We won’t recount all the races, but we’ll look at the ones that were most prominent and that will have the most impact.

For the latest vote tallies in many of the races, check out this page at Redstate.com.

The most talked-about race was the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan where far-left candidate Abdul “Don’t call me a socialist” El-Sayed eked out a victory over more moderate, pro-Israel Rep. Haley Stevens. The margin was just 1.2 points (48,6 to 46,4%) with 4% casting “none of the above” votes for Mallory McMorrow, who dropped out of the race after tweets resurfaced in which she complained about Michigan and lamented not living in California anymore. Good news for her: if El-Sayed becomes Michigan’s Senator, that will make the state a lot more like California.

(Incidentally, since “Democratic” socialists keep denying that they’re socialists while running for office, we may start referring to their election campaigns as “deflection campaigns.”)

Republican analysts took El-Sayed’s victory as good news, since it showed that he was too extreme even for more than half of Democrat primary voters. Still, we don’t like to see radical leftists even get nominated, which is too close for comfort. Rogers lost the 2024 Senate race to Elissa Slotkin by fewer than 20,000 votes, and say what you will about her, she’s not Abdul El-Sayed. He claims not to be a socialist, but his policies are only slightly different from theirs. It’s yet to be seen whether such a radical leftist can win a statewide race in a swing state like Michigan. If Rogers beats him, it will flip a Senate seat and Decision Desk HQ predicts that will raise the odds of the GOP keeping control of the Senate to 90%.

It’s worth interjecting what we always tell readers: Don’t put too much stock in polls. The final Emerson College poll before the vote showed El-Sayed leading Stevens by 15 points. He won by 1.2 points. Likewise, in Missouri’s 1st district, one poll showed Rep. Wesley Bell leading far-left, race-baiting nutjob, former Representative and redistricting casualty Cori Bush by only 4 points. In the end, Bell won in a 22-point landslide of 59.2% to 36.9%. Maybe the Emerson pollsters need to invest in a new Ouija board.

On the Republican side, President Trump continued his winning streak of endorsements. In Michigan, his pick for the GOP nominee for Governor, Rep. John James, beat a self-financed millionaire businessman who vastly outspent him. He will face Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. If he wins, he will become the state’s first black Governor. It makes you wonder why the Dems prefer that you vote for a blond white woman instead, those racists.

And in Kansas, Trump-endorsed state Senate President Ty Masterson beat a crowded field and will face Democrat nominee and state Senator Cindy Holscher. Their stated goals offer a good summation of the two parties in the year 2026.

In declaring victory, Masterson wrote on X, “Tonight belongs to the people of this great state. Kansans said loud and clear: we want lower taxes, safe communities, educational freedom, and an economy that creates opportunity for every family.” All of those things (aside from community safety, a basic function of government being policing) involve getting government out of the way and giving Americans freedom and opportunity to succeed on their own.

Meanwhile, Holscher promises to lower the cost of living, increase the state minimum wage, cut property taxes, establish a moratorium on data centers, and legalize recreational and medicinal cannabis. Cutting property taxes is good, but raising the minimum wage increases the cost of living. It also kills jobs, as does blocking data centers, which reduces the tax base, making it harder to cut property taxes. We assume that whoever wrote her platform was already enjoying recreational cannabis.

Finally, in sad but predictable news, one of the most repellent personalities ever to get into Congress, Michigan Representative/anti-Semite/socialist “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib, won her nomination to a fifth term. Proving that once a Democrat in a heavily blue district gets into office, you can’t dislodge them with a jackhammer.

Speaking of what happens when influence peddlers run out of influence to peddle, former international businessman and hotshot artist Hunter Biden says he can’t pay his $17 million legal bill. Not only is he broke, but his entire family is broke.

Likewise, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that former President Joe Biden is $800,000 in debt, nobody wants to pay him his high fee for making a speech (surprisingly!), and he and Jill are struggling to pay the Delaware property taxes on their $2.7 million home. As Jonathan Turley notes, they likely don’t consider it a good option – or at least, good optics – to flee that high-tax blue state for Florida.

A professional historian described to Fox News the shocking change he’s seen in the Smithsonian Institution over the past 10 years. He says it’s turned from a museum that presented US history “in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic” into a “museum of activism” that seeks to indoctrinate visitors into becoming social justice activists. He said there are also now graphic and sexually-explicit exhibits that have no place in a museum for families and children. And while he found “factually incorrect information,” what they leave out is just as misleading. That’s the part the “activists” never tell us when they’re crying about Republicans not wanting to tell the “real” or “full” history of America: their version is far more slanted and edited than a history textbook from 1940, just in the other, anti-American direction. Check out the full story here.

Real Fake News! Great satirical piece from the Babylon Bee that illustrates the struggle the Democrats are having with finding candidates who can simulate being normal Americans until Election Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing by his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after newly released diary entries showed Dr. Anthony Fauci privately describing him as a “total jerk.” Speaking to Fox News, DeSantis called Fauci’s criticism a “badge of honor.”

In the state of Washington, a man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire, the largest and most destructive of the wildfires that devastated the Spokane area. According to the Associated Press, the suspect was arrested after a witness reported seeing him acting suspiciously near where the fire started. Investigators say the blaze has destroyed at least 700 buildings and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

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