Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

News

UPDATES to yesterday’s tragic stories…Police are still searching for the shooter who wounded nine students and killed two at Brown University. The fatalities have been identified as Republican activist Ella Cook and freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a naturalized citizen from Uzbekistan. Police released surveillance footage of a “person of interest,” a stocky male wearing a face mask, but it doesn’t show much. Fox News has the latest.

And while the media still refuse to say what the attacker allegedly yelled before shooting, some witnesses have reportedly revealed it, and it’s exactly what we, and you, would have guessed.

Daily Bible Verse

The reaction of the Australian Prime Minister to the mass shooting on Bondi Beach is drawing worldwide outrage. The shooters killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration and injured two dozen others, and we now know they also had bombs and ISIS flags. They also recently traveled to the Philippines, which is a known hub of ISIS activity. But instead of condemning radical Islam and policing immigration more carefully, the government remains obsessed with “rightwing” extremists as the nation’s biggest threat and vowed to pass even more gun control laws, which means disarming potential victims so that the next attack will take even longer to stop.

We also have an update on the hero who was caught on video tackling one of the gunmen and taking his rifle away. He is Ahmed al Ahmed, a 42-year-old, Syrian-born fruit shop operator. He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds. A GoFundMe was launched to help him, and it raised $1.3 million in its first day.

And there was another hero who reportedly tried to rush one of the gunmen. He was mistakenly shot by the police, who for some reason were NOT shooting the actual gunmen. It’s true: Everything really is upside down in Australia.

As for the murder of actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle: Police arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who was originally booked on $4 million bail, but is now being held on no bail. The New York Post quotes anonymous sources who reportedly knew the victims as saying that they had been very worried about Nick in recent months. He had a history of heroin and opiates addiction and homelessness. They had paid to send him to rehab many times, and he was supposedly off drugs, but his parents suspected he wasn’t. They all attended a Christmas party Saturday night at Conan O’Brien’s house, and other guests reportedly overheard them having a heated argument about something.

President Trump is under fire even by fellow Republicans for a Truth Social post about the Reiners’ deaths that started off decently but quickly veered into politics, blaming Reiner’s murder on his Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it got worse from there. We were stunned and deeply disappointed. After seeing the left’s online celebrations of the murder of Charlie Kirk, we hoped that Trump would demonstrate how to show grace and put politics aside following a tragedy.

We assume some people in the comments will lambaste us, reminding us of all the awful things Reiner said about Trump and MAGA supporters. We know; in fact, Instapundit did a round-up of his Twitter rants as part of an excellent thread on this story, making the cases for and against Trump’s reaction.

However, we still believe that expecting people on our side to react to the loss of human life with decency and respect, even if it was your worst political enemy, is not too much to ask (and remember: Reiner’s wife was also a victim.) Our mothers taught us that when someone dies, if you can’t say anything good about them, then don’t say anything at all. Acting more civilized than a leftist Internet troll isn’t too high a bar to clear. Trash us if you will, but Trump should delete that post and apologize.

Photo credit: Fox News

President Trump is doing a massive shake-up of federal drug policy. On Monday, he signed an executive order classifying fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.” While you normally wouldn’t think of a drug as a WMD, Trump said, “No bomb does what this is doing; 200,000-300,000 people die every year that we know of.” A later post on X added, “This critical step unleashes every tool to combat the cartels & foreign networks responsible for flooding communities with this deadly substance—the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45.”

Katie Jerkovich at Redstate.com lists some of the ways that this WMD classification will change how the federal government deals with drug cartels and traffickers, including harsher sentences, seizing financial assets and allowing the Department of War to provide enhanced national security resources to the DOJ. In short, those drug boats that were blasted into atoms may just be the opening chapter in a genuine “war on drugs.”

Ironically, while Trump is reclassifying fentanyl to the highest threat rating, he is also considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous, Schedule 3 drug. But the White House said “no final decisions have been made” on that.

From the Huckabee Post:

Something to be Grateful For: The FBI announced Monday that it had prevented a planned coordinated series of terrorist bombings in and around Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. They arrested five members of an “anti-capitalist, anti-government” (note to media: that means “left,” not right), pro-Palestinian extremist group who were planning a “credible, imminent terrorist threat.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the plotters are radical members of an offshoot of the left-wing Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF). They call themselves the Order of the Black Lotus, and they gave a confidential FBI source an “eight-page, handwritten document titled ‘OPERATION MIDNIGHT SUN’” outlining their bombing plot.

We are grateful that their terrorism skills are nowhere equal to their flair for making up dramatic names for things. We are also extremely grateful that we finally have an FBI Director who knows what a real terrorist threat is.

RELATED: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that over the four years of the Biden Administration, about 18,000 “known or suspected terrorists” were allowed to enter the US over the US-Mexico border. It’s no wonder we had a story yesterday about an intelligence expert warning that our agencies are overwhelmed with data suggesting terrorist plots around the nation.

More “Shocking News” That Doesn’t Surprise Us: Just The News is reporting that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are about to give Congress “bombshell” emails showing that the FBI warned the Biden DOJ that it didn’t have “probable cause” to raid President Trump’s home, but they did it anyway.

You mean the Biden DOJ ignored the law and weaponized the legal system to target its political opponent? NO! Well, knock us over with a feather! We’ll have more on this, bet the farm on it…

President Trump finally dropped the other shoe in his war with the BBC over editing his January 6th speech to frame him for inciting violent insurrection, and it’s a very expensive loafer indeed.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez built her socialist brand on bashing the “rich,” but she sure does want to live like them. First, she was attending the Met Gala in a borrowed “Tax the Rich” designer gown, then flying around in private jets with fellow socialist Bernie Sanders. Now, her campaign filings show that she blew $50,000 during a trip to Puerto Rico on things like luxury hotels, gourmet dining and box seats to a Ban Bunny concert. Or should we say, “Baaaaaaaad Bunny!”

This should come as no surprise to anyone. Socialism has long been the refuge of people who can’t succeed anywhere else, so they go into government and get rich selling influence and redistributing other people’s money. To cite just a few examples of our rising millionaire socialist class: former bartender AOC, failed folk singer Bernie Sanders, Somali refugee Ilhan Omar and failed rapper Zohran Mamdani. Not a single private sector success among them, but now they tear pheasants with the wealthy they hate. It’s all thanks to pushing socialism, which is as lucrative as pushing drugs and just about as lethal.

Judges working on “the fix” for Comey; appeals panel puts hold on Boasberg’s ridiculous “contempt” hearings; media need to get pipe bomb story right: “There’s no way to sugarcoat this.”

That’s Matt Margolis at PJ Media, talking about developments in the James Comey case that strongly suggest the fix really is in, put in place by a series of decisions by rogue judges.

The judges’ names will be familiar to you, as we’ve been keeping you updated on their rulings, but the latest we have now, from DC Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is beyond the pale. As appeals of other decisions related to the case go forward, Kollar-Kotelly has taken the step of granting Daniel Richman’s motion to destroy (!) seized emails, sending just one electronic copy under seal to Biden-appointed Judge Michael Nachmanoff, who presides over the case against Comey in the Eastern District of Virginia.

As you know, Richman served as Comey’s media lackey, the intermediary who leaked information from the FBI to dependable friends in the media. No reason to say “alleged” here --- the evidence is clear that this is what they were doing and that Comey falsely denied it under oath. Comey had even hired Richman as a “Special Government Employee” to do his bidding. And when attorney-client privilege was convenient for the two of them, Richman was (presto!) Comey’s attorney.

What we have here, as described by Margolis, is a partisan DC judge (pardon the redundancy) using Richman’s motion to destroy the evidentiary foundation of a case pending in another district. “Her order prevents the FBI and prosecutors from examining the emails as the statute-of-limitations clock ticks, strangling the government’s ability to build a new indictment even if higher courts reverse Currie’s decision.” In other words, they’re using delay tactics to run out the clock.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly points out that Judge Kollar-Kotelly (“last seen throwing pro-life grandmas in federal prison”) chose to expedite the evidence matter in the Comey case by not even holding a hearing on it. She instead “decided in Richman’s favor only one week after Richman filed his lawsuit, in order to quickly rule against the Trump DOJ.”

As you know if you read the newsletter, Kotelly ruled that it was a violation of Richman’s 4th Amendment rights that prosecutors didn’t seek a NEW search warrant for the same evidence the DOJ already had in its possession for its general investigation into government leaks (which Richman was obviously a part of). So now, that evidence has to be kept out, she has decided. This is the very evidence on which the case against Comey is based, showing how he used Richman to leak to the media and lied to a congressional committee about it afterwards.

As Kelly points out, “This brings to four the total number of judges conspiring to sabotage the case against Comey.” For when you have time, as this piece is quite long and detailed, here’s a write-up in The Gateway Pundit on the other three --- Judge Nachmanoff in the Eastern District of Virginia, Judge Cameron McGowan Currie in South Carolina, and (the worst, according to the article) Magistrate Judge William G. Fitzpatrick --- who’ve abused their judicial authority to engage in “judicial dismantling” as part of their respective roles in the Comey “fix.”

“Together,” The Gateway Pundit says, “they reveal a pattern inconsistent with judicial neutrality, ethical obligations, and the constitutional role of the grand jury.”

And then we come to DC U.S. District Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg, the sort of judge that President Trump might call a real class act. In an update, a three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court has put a hold on Boasberg’s plan to hold two days of hearings this week to try to find the Trump administration in contempt for, on March 15, allegedly defying his “oral” order to turn those planes around carrying illegals out of the country. Never mind that the planes were already out of U.S. airspace. And never mind that President Trump had invoked the Alien Enemies Act authorizing the immediate removal of illegals tied to Tren de Aragua.

(As for the Alien Enemies Act, attorneys general from 24 Republican states filed an amicus brief Monday in support of Trump’s invocation of it. The matter is on appeal and will be heard by the full 5th Circuit Court on January 22 in New Orleans.)

Boasberg, in his rulings, has “anguished over the fate of the illegals,” Kelly writes. “This is especially rich since, one year ago this week, I was in Boasberg’s courtroom as he rushed to convict an American citizen charged with four misdemeanors for her nine-minute participation in the January 6 protest.” He wanted those people punished, but good.

Kelly has more details on Boasberg at her “Bits and Pieces” post here. (Apologies if this doesn’t come up for you; hard to tell if this link is subscription-only.) She also writes about Judge Paula Xinis, who “appears to be acting as the personal guardian” of Kilmar Albrego Garcia, accused of many crimes including human trafficking. She has still more on the effort by Democrats in the Senate to disqualify Trump’s choices for U.S. attorney, as they did with Lindsey Halligan, which nullified the cases she brought against Comey and Letitia James. “More than 100 appointees,” Kelly writes, “including several U.S. attorneys, currently remain on the Senate’s to-do list.”

In an update on the story in Monday’s newsletter about what whistleblowers have told Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie about the pipe bomber suspect, we’re going to have to once again call out story writers and headline writers for not presenting a story correctly. Learn how to paraphrase, folks.

The Blaze’s report on that story, which came out later on Monday, carried the subhead, “Massie said the information led him to believe the suspect was incapable of placing the bombs.”

And the opening lines from the body of the story, from The Blaze: “On Friday, Massie posted a long thread on social media claiming that information from an FBI whistleblower led him to conclude the suspect did not have the capability or motive to plant the bombs.”

Um, excuse us, but that is not precisely what Rep. Massie said. If you’re one of those diligent news junkies who read waaaaay down into the story, you finally will see the actual quote from Massie’s post on X: “The FBI employee disclosing this information to me doesn’t believe the FBI has arrested a person who is capable or motivated, or even interested enough in affairs outside his own small world, to execute the j6 pipe bomb plot ON HIS OWN [emphasis ours].”

Why would those last three little words be dropped from that sentence when it’s paraphrased? Saying the suspect was incapable of acting ON HIS OWN is very different from saying he couldn’t have placed the bombs. On the contrary, this suspect seems to be just the sort of person who could have been easily manipulated by people skilled in that art. Massie was implying that this person could have placed the bombs but that others had to have been in on it, working with this strange, antisocial, unmotivated man to get him to do it. Perhaps one of those people was at the other end of the call when he repeatedly used his cell phone the night of January 5.

COMING TOMORROW: Lately we’ve been getting the drip, drip, drip about the Clinton Foundation and the obstacles placed on investigators who tried to look into that fine, noble institution. And now, Just The News has received a timeline written by FBI investigators showing the “repeated political obstruction” they themselves faced, from their own bosses at FBI headquarters, such as deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and also from the DOJ, as they tried to look into pay-for-play allegations concerning the Clintons. This pushback started in 2016 and continued into Trump’s first term.

According to John Solomon and Jerry Dunleavy, “Agents struggled for years to investigate the Clinton Foundation.” Anybody surprised? Didn’t think so.

Over the weekend, the reporters received this information from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (our hero). He, in turn, had received it from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, after Grassley heard from whistleblowers and made the request for it. We’ll have our own update tomorrow; in the meantime, here’s the story at Just The News, reflecting this new longer timeline. (They’d had a shorter one that was written in 2017, but of course this is much more revealing.)

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.