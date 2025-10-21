Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers some action at the UN, the Leftist mentality, Epstein news and more.

INTERNATIONAL

In a major story that received almost no media coverage, the Trump Administration last week stopped the UN from steamrolling through a 10% “global carbon tax” on shipping that not only would have raised the costs of goods and funded leftist green NGOs with billions of dollars, it also would have given China dangerous leverage over the US Navy and Merchant Marine.

Fortunately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Trump team played the hardest of hardball and forced the UN to kill that tax that had been seen as a “done deal.” One reporter quoted an unnamed UN delegate as saying that Trump’s Truth Social post blasting the global tax “sent shockwaves through the building. NOBODY expected it. The Secretary General looked like a deer in the headlights this morning.” Redstate.com has the full story of the inside arm-twisting that took place to stop this worldwide power- and money-grab.

Even funnier, think of how Trump just faced down the entire UN and left them shellshocked, then think back to last week’s NYC mayoral debate, when the socialist boy band reject declared that he was going to stand up toe-to-toe against Trump. We’d say Trump would eat him for breakfast, but he wouldn’t even make for a complete breakfast. He’d just be toast.

U.S. NEWS

Today’s FAFO News: DHS announced the arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico living in Dallas, who allegedly put a post on TikTok in Spanish offering a $10,000 bounty for each ICE agent murdered. He had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested.

Epstein News: Judges are blocking the release of grand jury evidence related to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but a memoir by one of his victims, Virginia Giuffre, is coming out next week and already having an impact. Last week, Britain’s Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles in advance of the book’s publication, and a new excerpt accuses an unnamed “Prime Minister” of beating and raping Giuffre. More details here, along with a link to the original report in the New York Post.

Possible threat: FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the Secret Service discovered a hunting stand set up in Palm Beach, Florida, with a view of President Trump’s exit ramp from Air Force One. It had apparently been set up months ago. An investigation is ongoing.

Pink Panther goes missing (not exactly but fun to type): Sunday, a gang of thieves in Paris broke into the Louvre Museum and stole some of France’s most priceless and historic crown jewels. It’s feared that the jewels will be removed and the gold melted down.

This is getting to be a trend: last month, it was discovered that a priceless, 3000-year-old gold bracelet that had belonged to a Pharaoh had been stolen from a museum in Cairo and melted down.

Let’s hope that the French thieves are caught before they can destroy what they stole, and that anyone who attempts such a robbery faces the harshest punishment. They’re not just stealing expensive jewels; they’re robbing an entire nation of its history and culture.

From National Public Radio: The ideology of people who open fire on ICE agents “can be hard to label.” How about checking the anti-ICE labels they scratch into their bullet casings?

We’ve argued for years that leftists, having rejected traditional religious beliefs, nevertheless have a natural yearning in their souls for spiritual fulfillment, so they fill that emptiness by idolizing political figures as if they were gods (“Obama the Lightbringer,” “Power crackles from Bill Clinton’s jeans,” “I’m with HER,” etc.) Conversely, those of us on the other side already have a Savior, and if we didn’t, we certainly wouldn’t be looking for one among politicians.

That brings us to this article by Guy Walker, which takes a similar premise in a different direction, asking why leftists hate Trump so much that they can’t even comprehend the thought that he actually knows what he’s doing.

They assume the absolute worst about Trump even when it makes no sense, like calling him a warmonger when he keeps crafting peace agreements. Why do they adamantly believe that he does things like trying to bring peace to Gaza for purely selfish and narcissistic reasons like personal profit or glory? Again, It’s because politics is their religion. They have to demonize Trump because they need a demon. Their religion of politics doesn’t just need gods like Obama or Clinton, it also requires a Satan.

Of course, they can’t call him that because that would be admitting that politics is their religion, and they think religion is irrational (as if their political views aren’t.) So instead of Satan, they call him “Hitler.” The good news for Trump is that they call every Republican leader Hiter because they always need a demon to focus their righteous rage on. That means as soon as he retires, the demonization will move on to the next Republican, and Trump can become a respected elder statesman. Just ask their last Hitler, George W. Bush.

Like Pollyanna, who told us that if you look for the bad in people, you will surely find it, Trump haters look for Russia connections and always find them. Like when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was accused of siding with Putin because he showed up for a White House meeting with the President of Ukraine wearing a tie with the colors of the Russian flag: Red, white and blue!

Some TDS patients tried to deflect the obvious response by posting ads for the tie saying it was Russian flag colors, but there are also ads for the same tie calling it patriotic American colors. Again, some people only see what they want to see.

Why does the Party that constantly cries that “we must think of the children” keep passing laws that make it easier for children to be abducted and trafficked?

Things Are Looking Up: After years of economic crisis, Bolivia just elected its first non-socialist President in 20 years. So maybe New York City will finally come to its senses in 2045.

U.S. COURTS

America is suffering from an epidemic of judges who think their gavels are magic wands that turn them into Presidents. They have decided that they should wield veto power over the President’s Constitutional authority to determine when an emergency situation exists that warrants deploying the National Guard. Imagine if the President’s decisions regarding every natural disaster or wartime military movement had to be vetted by over 400 federal judges and you can easily envision the end of America. Yet that’s the situation we currently have with judges issuing rulings that THEY don’t see that violent rioters assaulting federal agents in the course of their duties is enough of an emergency to warrant Trump sending troops to protect them.

Since Trump is NOT a king, he hasn’t told these judges to put their rulings where the sun doesn’t shine but instead has followed the tedious, time-consuming appeals process of the judicial branch, which by rights shouldn’t be involved in this area at all. But his patience with federal judges blocking his power to protect federal agents seems to have reached an end. The writer Streiff at Redstate.com reports on the latest cases, the stunning bias and overreach of the judges, and the Administration’s bombshell response.

Trump directed Solicitor General John Sauer to file an emergency petition to the Supreme Court to end this meddling by federal judges once and for all. The petition argues that the authority to decide when a situation warrants calling up the National Guard to ensure that federal laws are faithfully executed is reserved “exclusively to the President,” and this backseat driving by the judiciary is jeopardizing the lives and safety of federal officers and causing irreparable harm to the Executive Branch.

If the SCOTUS agrees, it could finally bring an end to judges play-acting as Presidents, at least in this area. That is, providing these judges obey the Supreme Court, which some of them seem to think they are also above.

