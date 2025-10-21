The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

It is far past time for SCOTUS to step in and stop these judges from trying to control/stop/impede/subvert the President from doing his job, which is to protect the Constitution and the American people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
1hEdited

Past time for SCOTUS to rule on these so called Federal Judges who believe they have Presidential powers.

Also I am amazed the French even cares about catching thieves. They surrender at war more often than fighting to save their country.

Nice catch on detecting the UN misdeeds. WTG Mario. My how SECSTATE Rubio has performed on his watch. Mario and VPOTUS JD Vance will be a very lethal, dynamic duo in '28.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture