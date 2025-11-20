The Huckabee Post

Roscoe Hill
1h

These politicians who are telling service members to disobey orders only magnifies the demon seed in democrats. They're telling soliders to commit treason suffer court marshall and lose their pensions. These evil individuals don't care about soliders only their lust for Trump Deranged Syndrome.

Kevin Beck
1h

Since the United Nations declared yesterday to be World Toilet Day, maybe they should have flushed themselves, along with that sh!tty declaration.

I hope I didn't violate any community rules with that statement, but I couldn't figure out a better and more effective way to write it.

