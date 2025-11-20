Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss Democrat insurrection, Nicky Minaj’s thank you to President Trump, a loss of focus by the Trump administration, and more.

We will send the second part of our newsletter later this morning.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

- 2 Timothy 4:7 NIV

We need your help: The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

INTERNATIONAL

We don’t get many occasions to praise a celebrity for making a brave stand for decency, so it’s nice to be able to applaud rapper Nicky Minaj for going to the UN to speak out against the genocide of Christians in Nigeria. This was a moving and important statement on the power of faith, and we hope you’ll click the link to hear it in full.

We also admire her courage in openly thanking President Trump for his leadership on combating extremism and defending freedom of religion. We’re sadly certain that she will be vilified by her fellow celebrities for that. She should bear in mind that these are the same people who are so riddled with TDS that they would turn a blind eye to genocide if Trump were trying to stop it; so take their criticism for what it’s worth: Nothing.

U.S. NEWS

A federal judge ruled that Texas’ new law requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments is unconstitutional because it violates the clause against establishing a state religion. Oddly enough, one of the plaintiffs in the case is Jewish, and the Ten Commandments were given by God to Moses, whom we have been led to believe was Jewish himself. It also seems odd to us that a judge would bar the Ten Commandments from schools, since that’s the historical basis of his job, which is also Texas’ justification for why it should be taught in schools.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an immediate appeal.

Via Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit, two must-see tweets illustrating the futility of trying to engage in peaceful, multicultural outreach to a culture that wants you dead.

Note that in the write-up of the incident at City College, the college officials still can’t bring themselves to drop the mushy, kumbaya PC buzzwords like “dignity, dialogue and mutual understanding,” even after describing the anti-Semitic rhetoric and violent threats of one faction that obviously has no use for any of those things. Guess which one…

RELATED: There’s been a lot of reporting lately on the fast-growing Muslim population in Texas, on how many mosques are being built, and on alleged plans to create Islamic communities that might enforce Sharia law. Some have described it as a plan to take over Texas with immigration, turn it blue and cement Democrat power. But Texans don’t take invasions lying down, as we saw during the Biden years.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. He said they have long made it clear that their goal is “to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’ The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.” He said that with this designation, “These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.”

Mike Miller at Redstate.com has more, including the prediction that there will be a lawsuit and a liberal federal judge will strike down Abbott’s declaration, which will be appealed to the Supreme Court. But if nothing else, that will draw a lot of attention to this issue that’s been growing under the radar.

Victor Davis Hanson has an excellent article on a subject we recently broached: the crumbling of the climate apocalypse cult and its demonization of nuclear power, the only non-CO2-emitting source of reliable, abundant energy. He gets into detail about who was funding this false Gaia religion, the fake premises upon which it was built, and the realities that are killing it.

We’ll point out, though, that when Hanson refers to forest fires being “ridiculously attributed to climate change,” that’s a narrative that has yet to give up the ghost because it’s too useful for politicians trying to dodge responsibility. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is still popping up at climate conferences to blame the California wildfires on it, rather than his own idiotic policies, like not clearing away brush, destroying reservoirs and refusing to build a firebreak around Pacific Palisades because it would be too expensive (it would have been a small fraction of what he spent promoting his gerrymandering bill.)

The UN declared yesterday “World Toilet Day” and blamed (you guessed it) climate change (“glaciers melting, weather worsening, and sea levels rising”) for making sanitation less accessible. So what are they saying? We need to develop floating Port-a-Potties? This is why, to us, every day at the UN is “World Toilet Day.”

The UN also claims that when it comes to the shortage of toilets, “the poorest, especially women and girls” are the “worst affected.” Maybe women and girls would have enough toilets if we stopped letting men use theirs.

U.S. POLITICS

On Wednesday morning, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced that he will keep current police commissioner Jessica Tisch in that position. As to how much he’ll interfere with what she does, only time will tell. But at least that’s one police official who won’t be moving to Florida.

Mamdani also made news on Tuesday by telling an interviewer that he would obey the International Criminal Court order to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to the UN in New York. Mamdani said, “I believe this is a city of international law and being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law.”

As Stephen Green at PJ Media points out, New York City is (still) an American city, subject to the Bill of Rights and American laws, which are made by the elected representatives of the American people. We do not recognize “international laws” and orders by the ICC, or the EU or any other foreign body. Plus, UN dignitaries have diplomatic immunity. If Mamdani tries to arrest Netanyahu, someone will go to prison, but it won’t be Netanyahu. And we don’t think a cute theater kid like Mamdani would enjoy the federal lockup.

A Loss Of Focus: As much fun as it is for President Trump to vent occasionally on Truth Social against late night “comedians” with TDS, we wish he would concentrate on more important topics. These shows are already dinosaurs with three feet in the tar pits, and Trump attacking them only riles up leftists who had forgotten that they were on and gives them a temporary ratings boost. Most recently, he did this favor for NBC deep-night propagandist Seth Meyers, whose ratings are about equal to those of the show that used to occupy his time slot: the test pattern.

Worse, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr retweeted Trump’s post, apparently having learned nothing from the way his comments about Jimmy Kimmel threw Kimmel a lifeline and (briefly) tripled his anemic ratings. Carr bringing the FCC into it allowed an issue that was about Kimmel’s behavior and low ratings and the affiliates’ rebellion to be twisted into Kimmel standing up to government censorship. Now, Carr has blundered into the same trap with Meyers, which prompted conservative showbiz commentator Christian Toto to call for Carr to resign.

We don’t know if we’d go that far, but conservatives don’t like even implied threats of government censorship any more than liberals do. If Carr wants to keep his job, he needs to learn when to button his lip. One of the oldest rules of warfare – and we are engaged in a culture war with the left -- is that when your enemy is defeating itself, you stand back and let it happen. You don’t go charging in and rally their forces.

Republicans received more bad news Tuesday from federal judges. A three-judge panel voted 2-1 to strike down the new Congressional map in Texas that gave more seats to Republicans, ruling that it amounted to “illegal racial gerrymandering.” California Gov. Gavin Newson is no doubt smugly celebrating, since that would mean his gerrymandering bill, launched to counter Texas, would put Democrats well ahead in the gerrymandering race.

But he might want to hold that celebration, for two reasons: (1.) There’s already a lawsuit challenging the California law on the same grounds, and its planners stupidly sold it on the claim that it would create more Hispanic districts; and (2.) Texas will immediately appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. So no matter which way the SCOTUS comes down, it will be bad news for Newsom.

We’ve heard a lot from the Democrats in recent years about “insurrection.” They must not think the message is getting through, so they decided to give us an example of it.

Half a dozen Democrat Congress members with military records released a video calling on members of the military and intelligence services to “refuse unlawful orders” from their superior officers. They don’t get specific in the video about what those orders might be, but they’ve recently pushed legislation to limit President Trump’s power to deploy the National Guard domestically or to launch military action against narco-terrorists without Congressional approval.

Democrats defended the video, claiming that nothing’s more patriotic than reminding military members that they don’t have to carry out an unlawful order. But Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the video as “Stage 4 TDS.” Other conservatives called it treason and inciting troops to defy orders. And Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt said, “At the end of the day, they’re mad the American people chose Trump and now they’re calling on the Military and Intelligence Community to intervene. Sounds a little ‘subversive to democracy’-ish.’”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.