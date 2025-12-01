Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Our newsletter today covers Venezuela, Iryna’s Law, Fani Willis, the National Guard shooting in DC and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins. - Matthew 1:21

INTERNATIONAL

Venezuela Update: According to the Wall Street Journal, Venezuelan “President” Nicolas Maduro, reacting to President Trump’s ramping up of military pressure to stop deadly illegal drugs from being sent to the US, recently had a phone conversation with Trump. Maduro reportedly tried to bargain with Trump by seeking blanket amnesty for himself, his senior officials and their families. Trump reportedly made him a counter-offer: Leave quickly and willingly, or he would consider other options, including force. Welcome to the “Art of the No-Deal.”

Headline Of The Day! From Breitbart News, an encouraging sign that one of the UK’s major socialist parties is about to sink into paralysis and a death spiral:

“Socialist Corbynista Party Votes to Have No Leader; Will be Run by Politburo-Style Committee.”

LAW & ORDER

Today, Iryna’s Law, which bans cashless bail for violent offenders, goes into effect in North Carolina, where Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death by a career criminal who had been arrested and released 14 times. While that’s good news, we have a question: Why isn’t this the law in all 50 states? Does basic common sense have to be put into a federal law?

NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING

Generally, the long Thanksgiving weekend is a blessedly show news period, with the big stories being the winners of various football games and the National Dog Show. Sadly, that was not the case this holiday weekend.

As we were going to press on our last full pre-holiday issue on Thanksgiving Eve, news came of the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC. Tragically, one of the victims, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summerville, West Virginia, died of her injuries.

As of last night, President Trump said that the other victim, Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, was still in critical condition and “fighting for his life.” Trump said he had talked with the parents of both Guard members, and Wolfe’s parents asked Americans to pray for him. We’re sure you already are.

The alleged killer was identified by CNN as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who had worked with the CIA in Afghanistan before entering the US under President Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program.

While we hold to the antiquated notion that responsibility for heinous acts primarily lies with those who actually commit them, there are countless stories and commentaries attempting to spread blame. Conservative outlets point to the utter chaos and incompetence of the Biden Afghanistan pullout, which allowed unvetted Afghans to board planes while those who had helped US forces were left behind. Biden defenders claimed that Lakanwal was vetted under the standards of that time, which just sparked questions about how lax the standards must have been.

When a CBS reporter asked Trump why he was blaming Biden when the shooter was vetted, Trump’s incredulous response was, “Are you a stupid person?”

(Side Note: In the months before the botched pullout, we warned on several occasions that Afghans who had helped the US and were desperate to escape the Taliban were frantically trying to get refugee status, but Biden White House bungling was causing endless delays. The paperwork was nowhere near being processed when the withdrawal came. Result: Many deserving allies who were in mortal danger from the Taliban were left high and dry, while other unknown Afghans crowded into planes during the chaotic pullout. So please don’t blow smoke up our skirts about the careful vetting of refugees by the Biden Administration. Unlike some people we could name, we aren’t suffering from memory loss.)

On the “Blame Trump for everything” side, we had Democrats blaming the shooting on Trump because he deployed the Guard to DC. This seems to rest on the notion that any law enforcement officers standing on a street in DC should expect to be shot. That’s the Democratic attitude toward crime that forced Trump to deploy the Guard in the first place.

If you pull too hard at that thread, here’s what unravels:

Trump felt it necessary to deploy the Guard because decades of Democratic “leadership” in DC had allowed crime to run rampant and made the city unsafe. The Democrats responded by demonizing the Guard troops and inciting their deranged followers to acts of violent protest, just as they have with ICE agents dealing with the results of Biden’s open border policy. Then, when two Guard members are shot by a deranged terrorist who was let into the US by Biden, whose fault is it? Obviously, Donald Trump’s. As the famous internet meme goes, “You SURE about that?”

And in the latest news, we learn that there were warnings months ago about the deteriorating mental state of the shooter, but as is typical in mass shootings, they went unheeded.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The shooting also was a “last straw” moment for President Trump, who posted what his team called “one of the most important messages” he had ever released. He began in Trumpian sarcasm mode with, “A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.”

He then wrote, “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions...and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.” He also said he will end “all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our country,” and hereby “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

He also included a list of bullet points to refute the claims that all immigrants, including illegal, are a net positive for the US, such as “A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family.” He said the real migrant population is much higher than reported and “this refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.” He singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar, a fierce critic of the US who has made it clear that she thinks she’s in Congress to represent her native Somalia, which Trump called “a decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation.” She’s even said that she hopes to live there again someday (Let us know if you start a GoFundMe for the moving expenses.)

(RELATED: Trump later said that if it’s true Omar came to the US illegally by marrying her brother, she should be “thrown the h*ll out.”)

Trump declared in his immigration message that “only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” meaning people who are here illegally, who are attacking or causing a burden on Americans, or who refuse to assimilate need to leave.

Of course, this is only the beginning. Democrats are already screaming “racism” and “xenophobia,” and there will be the expected endless lawsuits in front of activist leftist judges. They’re not going to let their voting base (or future voting base) go quietly. There are also questions about whether the President has the power to do this or it has to be done by Congress, or whether Congress has the will, or Republicans the numbers (and the will), to do it.

David Strom at Hotair.com has a good explanation for why it’s not “racism” to halt immigration from Third World nations, because it’s not based on skin color but on the fact that a Third World nation is “a low-trust, high-corruption society mired in political and cultural dysfunction.” This reminds us of early in Trump’s first term, when he tried to halt immigration from nations that were hotbeds of anti-American terrorist activity and he was accused of a “Muslim ban,” even though not all the nations banned were Islamic, while other Islamic nations weren’t banned. That told us more about the assumptions of the people objecting that it did about Trump’s motives.

Trump is correct that many Americans have recently had their eyes opened, whether it’s by violent, anti-American, socialist revolutionary rhetoric; or threats from foreign drug gangs; or the revelation of the widespread fraud of the Minnesota social benefits system by Somali immigrants who allegedly sent millions of taxpayer dollars back to Somalia to support terrorists.

Yes, America is a nation of immigrants, but they were legal immigrants: people who followed the rules, waited their turn, and were vetted when they arrived at Ellis Island. They were expected to take an oath of citizenship that includes swearing to “absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen” (remember that, Rep. Omar?) There was also a long tradition of accepting immigrants who would be self-reliant and contribute to the US, not become a burden on the taxpayers or wards of the state.

And to all those who will try to claim that this idea is racist and aimed only at “black and brown people,” we refer you to these words from a famous Columbus Day speech given by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1915:

“There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all.

“This is just as true of the man who puts ‘native’ before the hyphen as of the man who puts German or Irish or English or French before the hyphen. Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance.

“But if he is heartily and singly loyal to this Republic, then no matter where he was born, he is just as good an American as anyone else.”

INVESTIGATIONS

Fani Willis case against Trump gets dumped; Comey update; Judge Boasberg targets more for contempt: First, this preface, an excerpt from Mark Levin’s opening monologue from Saturday night’s “Life, Liberty & Levin”: “...We’ve had enough of these attacks on Donald Trump, accusing him of being authoritarian, when he is no such thing. He follows the Constitution, he uses common sense, he abides by court orders; in fact, he’s the most normal politician in the country, and probably as President, in a very, very long time.”

...

Now, ready for the lawfare update? Well, as you no doubt heard over the Thanksgiving break, it’s finally the end of the line for the ridiculous “election subversion” prosecution of Trump filed in 2020 by Fulton County DA Fani Willis --- you know, the case centered around then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for saying in a phone call to Georgia election officials that they only needed to “find 19,000 votes.” Numerous other supporters, including then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, were indicted as well.

Ultimately, it all came down to the interpretation of the word “find,” which in this case relates to finding and counting REAL VOTES. What, pray tell, is wrong with mentioning that reality?

The corrupt Willis was (finally, thankfully) replaced as prosecutor for that case, and on Wednesday, her replacement, Peter Skandalakis, executive director of Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC) and a career prosecutor for 40 years, filed a motion saying he is declining to prosecute, out of a desire “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”

Remarkably, he offered this startling revelation: “I begin the process of evaluating this case with a basic truth: it is not illegal to question or challenge election results.”

A radical! He went on: “As a former elected official who ran as both a Democrat and Republican and is now the Executive Director of a non-partisan, [my] decision is not guided by a desire to advance an agenda but is based on my beliefs and understanding of the law.”

What? No agenda? There’s also this key paragraph: “Elections, by their very nature, are often hard-fought campaigns between candidates of different parties, and occasionally produce contested results. As a society, we recognize this possibility and have enacted laws providing legal avenues to challenge election outcomes. Like most areas of the law requiring a particular expertise, there are skilled and competent attorneys well-versed in election law who can properly guide such challenges. Unfortunately, as this case demonstrates, there are also attorneys who overestimate their expertise and provide flawed or unlawful advice to the public—and, most concerning, to unsuspecting non-lawyers who rely on it.”

Brilliant, right? And this prosecutor was just getting started. For when you have time, here’s his must-read 22-page take-down of the case, which he saw as being “on life support.”

So Trump had this to be grateful for on Thanksgiving Day. As his attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, “This case should never have been brought. A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare.” Still, as The Hill details, some cases remain in other states against Trump allies and wrongly-termed “fake electors.”

Here’s a fun little epilogue concerning Georgia and how much their taxpayers are on the hook for from all this: There happens to be a new state law allowing defendants to request reimbursement for their legal bills if a prosecutor is disqualified and the case is dismissed. The total amount of their defense might reach tens of millions of dollars. And that doesn’t even count the cost to prosecute this turkey --- at least $750,000 of which went to Willis’ paramour (and, yes, he apparently does get to keep it).

Georgia should take this huge loss out of Fani Willis’ paycheck. According to Instapundit, she “still has her job, salary and benefits until at least 2028,” when she’ll be up for re-election. Realistically, how likely is it that this woman --- we won’t bother getting into the politics or demographics of it --- gets re-elected, even with this cloud over her head? Sad to say, it’s VERY likely. But maybe there will be changes in three years...

RELATED: Moving up to New York State for an update on more anti-Trump lawfare, we all knew when the criminal case against Letitia James was (wrongly) dismissed that it was not over.

As you know, a lower-court judge dismissed that case along with James Comey’s, not on the merits of the cases but on the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the prosecutor who had brought them. That dismissal, of course, was immediately appealed, but in the meantime, a watchdog group called the Center to Advance Security in America has filed a request with the Attorney Grievance Committee for Manhattan and The Bronx for the state to investigate Letitia James for “illegal and dishonest conduct” leading to those charges. Not sure if anything will come of this, but it’ll be fun to see if it does as we await the results of the appeal.

Speaking of the dismissal, without prejudice, of the James Comey case, you know Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed to appeal it and “explore all legal options.” For now, as reported by Matt Margolis at PJ Media, “FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in a recent interview with Epoch TV that the DOJ and FBI are actively exploring multiple paths to keep the pressure on Comey and others targeted by these investigations.” Patel emphasized that this was far from over, saying the government has “numerous avenues to pursue.”

Stay tuned for right after Thanksgiving,” Patel said, “and you’ll see...multiple responses.” He also stressed that there would be cultural reforms inside the FBI, a shift that “rattles the establishment.” Bring it on.

Patel also had more to say about the “burn bags” recently discovered at the FBI, saying that we would soon see the rest of what was in them. The previous administration, he said, just didn’t count on Trump winning re-election and this information coming out.

“...You’re going to see everything we found in that room in one way or another,” he said, “be it through investigation, public trial, or disclosure to Congress.”

Comey gives the impression that he thinks he’s going to skate, but things have changed. As Margolis says, “Patel’s words signal a growing effort to uncover misconduct and seek justice, with upcoming revelations that could deeply shake the political establishment.”

Finally, investigative reporter Julie Kelly has an update and forecast for the coming week on what will likely happen with the Comey and Letitia James cases, as well as with the esteemed jurist she lovingly calls “our favorite federal judge,” U.S. Chief District Court for DC James “Jeb” Boasberg, specifically his contempt-of-court investigation against Trump for failing to heed his “oral” order to turn planes around (!) that were carrying Tren de Aragua deportees to a Salvadoran prison. Yes, incredibly, Judge Boasberg is still pursuing the contempt charge. And now, it goes beyond Trump to anyone allegedly involved.

The DOJ confirmed that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is the administration official responsible for refusing to turn around the two planes, which had already left U.S. airspace. In a separate response, they also provided a list of those who were involved in that decision. We’re not sure what DOJ officials were thinking, but now Boasberg wants written declarations from Noem and others on the list as well. These declarations, he said, would help him “determine whether Secretary Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution.”

So now it seems Boesberg is going after her, too, and anyone else associated in any way. No one should be surprised at this; he’s already shown us what he is.

Kelly goes on to give an update on the antics of other TDS-infected DC District Court judges such as Ana Reyes. Reyes is a member of the whatever+++ community, so it won’t be surprising that her case has to do with the banning of transgenders in the military. Do read Kelly’s entire piece and, especially, watch the video she includes of Catherine Herridge interviewing former FBI agents about the FBI burn bags and other concerns.

Finally, in some especially good news, Kelly reports that federal prosecutors are indeed proceeding with their grand jury investigation into a “grand conspiracy” against Trump, starting back nearly a decade. It might even turn out that Judge Aileen Cannon presides over one of these grand juries. This huge, widespread conspiracy is why it’s taking some time for the DOJ to put their case together, but for now, go ahead and pop some popcorn while the left freak out at the mere thought of Trump-related cases being adjudicated by people who don’t necessarily hate Trump.

RELATED READING: Director Patel did a wide-ranging interview with The Epoch Times for “American Thought Leaders.” Here are nine take-aways from that discussion.

TOMORROW: Big autopen update. As you surely heard, President Trump said he is taking action to void all documents signed by the Biden autopen, and we’ve been awaiting the details and fallout. (To quote Victor Davis Hanson, “I think [Biden] was a President that never was.”)

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.