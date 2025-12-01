The Huckabee Post

b210rtr1
3h

Willis' fanny needs to be in jail. She also should replay all the monies for a lawsuit that never was. How she has a job is beyond comprehension. Julie's writing and commentary are excellent. POTUST is leading America back and he's done more in under 12 months than anyone during the last 12 of 16 years in the WH. Leadership at the PEAK. MAGA

Anne Turner
2hEdited

I have lost faith that any of these criminals from the Biden administration will ever be punished for their actions. It appears that many of our judges have become partisan hacks. Soon there will be no respect for judges at all. To be a judge used to mean something.

If Trump is responsible for the shootings of the Guards just for having them in town, then I guess he was responsible for the attempts of his life for just existing. I feel like I’m surrounded by people who have lost their minds. I also believe that the GOP is likely to lose the House. The propaganda arm of the DNC is stellar and the media makes sure it’s out there. Once again it will depend on voters perception of how well they and their families are doing. Ethics and morality no longer count. It’s only about me and mine. Our poorest, with the exception of the homeless, live better than most of the world’s population. I have witnessed that personally.

Our President is not perfect but who is? I am sick and tired of the constant unfair criticisms. Only a very few are justified and often just a difference of opinion not evil intent.

