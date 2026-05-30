Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

This is a faithful saying and, worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15

A “Democracy” Run By Unelected Lawyers: A federal judge temporarily blocked the DOJ from proceeding with its fund to reimburse victims of weaponized government. Where were these gavel-wielding guardians of the public purse when the government was shoveling billions into NGOs that passed them on to cronies and con artists? Oh, that’s right: they were ordering that it continue.

Brilliant PR: With all the talk about UFO files being released (sorry, we prefer UFO to the bureaucratic UAP), the White House grabbed attention with a video revealing that “Aliens walk among us!” They’ve been here for 60 years, arriving under cover of darkness and embedding themselves in our communities as the government kept it a secret. That is, until one man – President Trump – had the courage to shine a spotlight on it.

They refer, of course, to all the illegal aliens previous Administrations let invade America that ICE is now tracking and removing.

What? What did you think they were talking about? Space aliens?!

It’s said that “character” is determined by what you do when nobody’s looking. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut just gave us a new definition of “lack of character” with his endorsement of presumptive Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner.

When asked if he was sticking by Platner now that so much of his disturbing past is coming out (his erratic and aggressive behavior; his anti-Semitic, racist, sexist and sexually pervy social media posts; his disgusting insults of fellow soldiers for which he refused to apologize; his Nazi SS tattoo; his embrace of communism and more – Murphy offered this defense:

“What’s the polling in Maine right now? I think he’s still winning, right?”

He said more, but it was beside the point. That quote alone tells you what Murphy’s values and priorities are. And with that, we never want to hear another hypocritical word out of Murphy’s piehole about Trump’s alleged lack of character.

In 2020, Yale University jumped on the woke bandwagon and did away with requiring undergrad applicants to submit their standardized SAT or ACT test scores. That had just as predictable an effect on academic achievement as other idiotic woke ideas like open borders and defunding the police had on crime.

They realized this after four years (hey, they’re sharp at Yale) and in 2024, started phasing them back in under a “test flexible” policy. Now, they’ve finally knuckled under to reality and announced that starting this fall, applicants will be required once again to submit SAT or ACT test scores.

We suspect that the real reason so many liberal educationists and teachers’ unions are opposed to standardized tests is that they reveal how criminally incompetent they are at their jobs.

We also can’t help wondering if this might give a clue as to why Yale is reverting back to its old admission standards: a new Fox News survey found that only 27% of Americans now believe that a college degree is worth getting at any cost, down from 46% twenty years ago. And 65% think that if you’re going to invest $100,000, you’d be better off putting it into a business and going straight to work than spending it on college tuition.

They might have also figured out what many colleges haven’t yet: You can get an education for free on the Internet now if you know where to look. In fact, virtually all the classes at MIT are now archived on YouTube. And of course, anyone can get the college essay-writing experience by just going to ChatGPT.

It’s official: Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton has come out as French.

Must-Read Column: Instapundit blogmaster and law professor Glenn Reynolds on the appeal of Spencer Pratt and other outsiders who come into cities and states that have been destroyed by one-party Democrat rule. They have the guts to do what nobody else will by pointing out the obvious problems and demanding that the simple solutions to them be implemented. They’re shattering the “honesty taboo” that the left enforces that scares people out of stating the obvious, and driving a public demand for a return to normality.

This is why leftists must silence their opponents, by violence if necessary: because anyone who points out the truth about their crushing failure and corruption is a threat to maintaining the system that keeps them in power.

And speaking of bringing back normality, take a look at the clean, beautiful restoration that’s been done under Trump on Columbus Circle in Washington, DC, an area that under Biden was covered in grime and pro-Hamas graffiti. It’s the perfect illustration for the residents of all blighted blue cities that living amid crime and squalor is a choice you make at the polls.

Bottom Story of the Day! Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she will NOT run for President in 2028. Darn, way to shatter our hopes and dreams.

More evidence that wokeness equals brokeness in Hollywood: After Disney alienated audiences by turning “Star Wars” into a girl boss/LGBTQIA-M-O-U-S-E+++ lecture series, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” just set a new record for lowest opening box office in franchise history. Even more humiliating, in less than a week, it was knocked out of the #1 spot by “Obsession,” a horror movie made for less than $1 million,

It couldn’t have helped that “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal can’t shut up about his TDS-infused leftwing politics, and he decided to promote the movie by going on Stephen Colbert’s show and kissing the host on the lips.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is bracing for another expensive flop when “Supergirl” opens next month. It’s on track for disappointing box office, partly due to star Milly Alcock’s accusation that comic book movie audiences are sexist. She also claimed that criticism of her comes from people who identify as “Christian” and “Dad,” so she’s “p***ing off the right people.”

This is a good article by Ian Miller at Outkick News about how comic book movies are flopping because the stars and filmmakers can’t stop spouting their leftist political views and attacking and insulting half the potential audience.

Or maybe they’re flopping because adults are just sick of movies that are based on comic books.

One of many fun things about working on the “Huckabee” show on TBN was that we brought back a lot of wonderful performers from the golden age of talk and variety shows and introduced them to younger generations. One of our favorite guests from our childhood that we were thrilled to have on was the Amazing Kreskin. We lost him in 2024, but he lives on forever in great clips like this. Enjoy!

Weekend Music Picks: By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’ve noticed lately that a lot of people who are writing articles or hosting YouTube shows about music don’t seem to know anything about it. For instance,the great Rick Beato (who REALLY knows music) recently exposed the pompous ignoramuses who pass for music writers at the New York Times.

I recently watched a video about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (speaking of self-proclaimed experts who know nothing about music), and the host complained that he’d never heard of some people in it and so they should be removed, presumably to make space for another rapper. Turned out that what he didn’t know could fill the Cowboys stadium. For instance, he couldn’t figure out why some guy named Gene Vincent was in there.

So for those who think that early rock and rockabilly consists entirely of Elvis, here are a few bangers to kick off your summer. First up, appropriately enough, it’s Gene Vincent with “Be Bop A Lula.” This is from “The Girl Can’t Help It,” which explains why the second half of the video is padded out with shots of Tom Ewell and Jayne Mansfield, not that Jayne needed any padding.

Next up, a tragically little-known female artist, Janis Martin, “The Female Elvis,” with “Bang Bang.” The video of this clip is from “A Face in the Crowd,” and it originally featured “Mama Guitar” by Andy Griffith, which was pretty darn keen itself.

Get ready because I’m about to send you down a rabbit hole. After you discover this act, you’ll be scouring YouTube and Spotify for more. It’s the phenomenal Collins Kids, Laurie and Larry, with “Wildcat.” FYI, Larry was about 14 when this was shot.

If you think this stuff is wild, be grateful that I didn’t pick any Hasil Adkins, the godfather of psychobilly.

Finally, it’s time once again to appreciate the genius of the Babylon Bee for creating fake news that’s more truthful than the real news. These are some of this week’s faves, and there’s much more at https://babylonbee.com.

https://babylonbee.com/news/jill-biden-explains-she-thought-joe-had-a-stroke-during-debate-which-is-why-she-left-him-up-there-to-die

https://babylonbee.com/news/tragedy-multiple-trump-assassins-accidentally-shoot-each-other

https://babylonbee.com/news/platner-smooths-things-over-with-democrats-by-covering-nazi-tattoo-with-hammer--sickle

https://babylonbee.com/news/james-talarico-taking-not-acting-gay-lessons-from-tim-walz

https://babylonbee.com/news/newsom-designates-california-sanctuary-state-for-fraud

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.