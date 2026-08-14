In today’s newsletter, we examine President Trump’s push to highlight falling violent crime rates nationwide, as well as substantial declines in murder, robbery and other major offenses in Washington, D.C. We also look at the estimated price tag of the Democratic Socialists’ policy agenda, the dismissal of another 2020 “fake electors” prosecution, and the State Department’s move to eliminate DEI policies from the Foreign Service. Finally, we cover allegations of widespread tariff evasion through “transshipping” and new concerns about Chinese intelligence activity close to the White House.

Reading time: 5 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary'; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31

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Around the World

President Trump again insisted that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran denied that. The United Arab Emirates blasted Iran for “unprovoked attacks” on two of its vessels in the Strait, calling it a “flagrant violation” of maritime law. Gee, good thing they don’t have nuclear weapons.

CENTCOM blasted the media for repeating what it called “false reports” about conditions on board the USS Abraham Lincoln during its long deployment in the Middle East. It was claimed that there’s been a spike in suicide attempts and that seven sailors died in a brawl. CENTCOM said no sailors have died; only one sailor went overboard and that was an accident from which he was quickly rescued; and the ship’s reenlistment rate is 84.4%, among the highest of all aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that next week, the US will impose economic measures on Iran “like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation.”

According to a new White House report, more than 40 countries (including China, of course) are engaging in “transshipping,” or routing exports through third countries to avoid the tariffs put on the countries of origin. “The Great Transshipment Scam” report claims that this sneaky practice costs the US between $19 and $26 billion in lost revenues annually. Fox News has more at the link.

And no, a “transshipment” is not cargo moved on a ship with a crew of trans people. Although the ship is pretending to be something that it really isn’t.

Via the Daily Caller: Nothing to see here, just a senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence official buying a historic building within 650 feet of the White House grounds. The type of building with historic charm, a great location, and plenty of space for electronic spy equipment to intercept White House communications and storage for drones and shipping container missiles.

There’s much more at the link, and let’s hope our own intelligence agencies already know about and are acting on this.

Across America

Friday Good News, Parts 1 and 2

1. A Nevada judge threw out yet another bogus “fake electors” case from the 2020 election against six Republicans, finding that prosecutors failed to prove that they had any intent to commit fraud. This was yet another of the countless ways that the Biden DOJ attempted to weaponize the legal system to go after political opponents for benign actions, like making sure there was an alternate slate of electors ready in case a close election was reversed on recount. They literally tried to turn a standard election procedure into a federal case. Now if only there was some fund that might recompense the defendants for all the financial loss of being wrongfully prosecuted...

2. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the State Department is putting an end to “the ideologically extreme and discriminatory” DEI policies that were “embedded in the institutional culture” of the US Foreign Service. Instead of hiring and promoting based on race and other irrelevant factors, they are “restoring merit, rigor, and accountability to the Foreign Service and refocusing training on practical diplomatic skills that serve the common interests of the American people.”

If you wonder what the agenda was that had become embedded in this vital national security office, read Sarah Anderson’s article at PJ Media. But don’t expect her to explain what observing “International Pronoun Day” has to do with foreign policy, since she/he/zir doesn’t know and neither does anyone else.

Margaret Thatcher famously said that the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money. Today’s economic illiterates in the DSA believe that all you have to do to pay for their wishlist of government goodies is “tax the rich,” but not even the rich have that much money, nor do all of us combined.

An analysis by the Libertarian Cato Institute attempted to fix a price tax on the DSA’s insane platform. Depending on how it’s interpreted, they estimate that it would require somewhere between $71 trillion and $212 trillion in additional federal spending over the next ten years, on top of current federal spending.

FYI: The 400 richest Americans have a combined wealth of $6.6 trillion. So as is always the case, when socialists say “the rich” will pay for all that “free” stuff, it means, “Congratulations! You’re rich now!”

Today, President Trump will appear at a rally in Nassau County, New York, with top federal law enforcement officials and local police to promote what the White House calls a historic drop in violent crime nationwide.

According to the FBI, during Trump’s first year back in office, the US saw an estimated 18.1% drop in murder and non-negligent manslaughter, an 18.5% drop in robberies, a 7.6% drop in rapes, a 7.2% decline in aggravated assault, a 15.8% decline in burglaries, a 9.8% drop in larceny, and a 22.7% reduction in motor vehicle theft.

Some of those stats are no doubt related to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in a law enforcement surge of Washington, DC, which marked its one-year anniversary on Tuesday. During that year in DC alone, there were over 16,000 arrests, including murderers, sex offenders, drug traffickers and gang members. It left politicians as the only criminals still on DC streets.

The left’s response to this has been to try to block Trump from arresting criminals in their cities, as if blue cities were suffering from a violent criminal shortage. We assure you that’s not the case. The standard Democrat defense to the charge of being soft on crime is to point to high crime rates in red states, but not mention that crime in red states is almost entirely in the blue-run cities.

As a stunning example, so far this year, Chicago has seen 211 murders. In Florida, where it’s much easier for citizens to own guns, the three largest cities (Miami, Orlando, and Tampa) have a combined total of 29 murders. As Gov. DeSantis posted on X, “Florida has a 50-year-low crime rate. When you enact law and order policies and support law enforcement, the bad guys pay the price.”

So it turns out that you get less crime when you arrest, jail and deport criminals than when you welcome this into the US and let them walk around loose? Who could’ve predicted it?!

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