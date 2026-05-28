“More Proof Gavin Newsom is an Obnoxious, Power-mad, Leftist Jerk.”

The California Gov. declared that the state will impose a 100% tax on any residents who receive payments from Trump’s anti-government weaponization reparations fund, seizing all of the reimbursements paid to victims of lawfare. He said that people who “assault cops and try to overthrow democracy don’t deserve a taxpayer-funded payday.”

By the way, that fund also reimburses parents treated as domestic terrorists, pro-life activists jailed for praying outside abortion clinics and others who dared to oppose radical leftism from the DOJ.

And yet he thinks he deserves for taxpayers to pay $33,000 to paint a portrait of him to remember him after he’s gone.

That’s not necessary; Californians will still have the smoking ruins of where their houses used to be to help remember him long after he’s gone.

RELATED: A New York Assemblyman proposed the same kind of bill, which he calls the “Anti-Insurrection Act,” despite no J6 defendant being charged with insurrection. He was reminded that bills of attainder (bills targeting a specific group or individual) are unconstitutional, although some argued that wouldn’t apply to taxes. But the best comment was the observation that he was smirking while talking of his plans to weaponize the government to confiscate funds that victims of weaponized government received to make them whole from a weaponized government.