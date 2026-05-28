A headline we get to use way too often
“More Proof Gavin Newsom is an Obnoxious, Power-mad, Leftist Jerk.”
“More Proof Gavin Newsom is an Obnoxious, Power-mad, Leftist Jerk.”
The California Gov. declared that the state will impose a 100% tax on any residents who receive payments from Trump’s anti-government weaponization reparations fund, seizing all of the reimbursements paid to victims of lawfare. He said that people who “assault cops and try to overthrow democracy don’t deserve a taxpayer-funded payday.”
By the way, that fund also reimburses parents treated as domestic terrorists, pro-life activists jailed for praying outside abortion clinics and others who dared to oppose radical leftism from the DOJ.
And yet he thinks he deserves for taxpayers to pay $33,000 to paint a portrait of him to remember him after he’s gone.
That’s not necessary; Californians will still have the smoking ruins of where their houses used to be to help remember him long after he’s gone.
RELATED: A New York Assemblyman proposed the same kind of bill, which he calls the “Anti-Insurrection Act,” despite no J6 defendant being charged with insurrection. He was reminded that bills of attainder (bills targeting a specific group or individual) are unconstitutional, although some argued that wouldn’t apply to taxes. But the best comment was the observation that he was smirking while talking of his plans to weaponize the government to confiscate funds that victims of weaponized government received to make them whole from a weaponized government.
Read this article, "Trump reveals the line Iran has to cross for US to restart offensive military campaign", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/nora-moriarty#&_intcmp=fnc_media_article_main-content_article-header_3_1_nora-moriarty, which contains the more revealing issue that has Trump in "no decision land". This comment from Trump tells the story, "we've defeated them militarily". Trump is confusing success with victory. Certainly Iran's military in terms of equipment numbers and sophistication was no match for the US. It's also certain that in about two month of fighting the US has decimated Iran's capability and leadership and the strategy of controlling the sky over Iran was key to this success. Those were battles however not the war. When the enemy is defeated they surrender, there is nothing else left for them to do. I really don't know who asked for the ceasefire though it almost has to be Trump because the "condition for a ceasefire" was opening the Strait which of course Iran never did and only Trump would have been looking for this concession. Incompetent Biden survived four year with "gladhand support". Ha competent Trump been blinded by reading his own press releases. We have not defeated Iran, if we had the Strait would be open, we would have engineers in Iran recovering the enriched Uranium, Iran oil revenue would be reimbursing the US for liberating the country, the citizens of Iran would be back in control or at least working toward that end, and the IRGC would be a thing of the past. If all that was true then Trump's statement would be accurate, but the reality is none of it is true, so how do you match that up with Trump's "vision".